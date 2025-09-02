UMass breezes past Stonehill, scoring four

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team took care of business against the Stonehill Skyhawks, beating them 4-0 in front of a packed Rudd Field crowd. The Minutemen (3-0-1) came into the season needing answers at the forward positions. Matt Cence provided that on Monday with two goals and an assist.

UMass entered the game with two strong offensive victories against Siena and Quinnipiac, but hadn’t yet gotten the clean sheet its defense so badly wanted. Not only did they get that against the Skyhawks (1-3-0), but they got a full team performance that propelled them to a commanding victory.

From the halftime intermission, the Minutemen won a corner. Thomas Wadas delivered a pinpoint ball to the head of captain Aidan Kelly, who just missed direct contact with it, ultimately heading it directly to the hands of Stonehill goalkeeper Finn Schueler.

Two minutes later, UMass won another corner, this time from the left side. Cence delivered a ball to the back post where Kelly was waiting once again. This time, the Northern Ireland native slotted it home to go up 2-0.

Kelly and freshman Quinn Belt manned the central defense, allowing only two shots throughout the match. Belt, a freshman, jumped into the team while usual starter Matt Fordham recovered from an injury.

“[Belt’s] given us a great shift and has done well as a freshman over these last three games,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “[Kelly and Belt] were up against good players because Stonehill scored three goals in its last game. The guys handled their forwards very well today.”

The second goal sealed the Minutemen’s victory, as the team entered the last 10 minutes of the first half up just one against a Skyhawks team that was building confidence. Stonehill enjoyed time on the ball and was working towards an equalizer.

UMass gave up the ball on the edge of its own box, allowing a promising Skyhawks counterattack. Stonehill forwards charged towards goal until one of its forwards fired a shot from about 30 yards out. It looked like the ball was heading towards the top corner of the net, but an acrobatic tip save from Minutemen goalkeeper Alex Geczy sent the ball off the cross bar and out of harm’s way.

That save didn’t just get UMass out of danger, but it bridged them to halftime to give O’Leary a chance to regroup his team.

“Geczy was a top keeper today,” O’Leary said. “He pulled off a terrific save in the first half. Without him making that save, it could have changed the face of the game and would’ve given them an equalizer and a big boost.”

“This is what [Geczy] has done throughout his playing career here. He makes big saves, and some days goalkeepers get shut outs and don’t really do much, and some days they really earn it. He earned it today.”

Directly following Kelly’s goal, Cence played the role of thief off the kickoff. He stole the ball from a Skyhawk midfielder and drove past the entirety of the defense to slot it away. The Minutemen were up 3-0 and cruising.

“[Cence] came in today and played well on both sides of the ball,” O’Leary said. “Without the ball, he had an appetite to defend, and with the ball he was positive and direct.”

Three minutes later, UMass had another opportunity. Off a bad Stonehill cross, the Minutemen went on the counter through forward Sean Fernandez-Davila. The 5-foot-8 striker provided an outlet down the right flank where he sent a ball cross-field to Wadas. Wadas cut to the byline and played a ball to Cence. The senior faked a shot to make a man miss and then slotted another goal past Schueler’s net to make it 4-0.

“[The Stonehill defense] looked open when I was on the bench, but I finally came and just exploited it,” Cence said. “They weren’t fast at the back and I just wanted to take people on.”

Wadas tallied an assist on the goal, as he continues to be one of the spark plugs Cence trusts.

“He’s a great freshman,” Cence said. “He’s got a wand of a left foot, so I just want to keep giving him opportunities to whip balls in to get points, goals and assists like he did today.”

UMass hosts Bryant next on Saturday, Sept. 6. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game can be streamed on Summit League Network.

“I think Bryant is one of the top 25-50 teams in the country,” O’Leary said. “I think we need to improve on a lot of aspects of our play. We are going to need an even greater defensive effort to stay in the game against a team with the caliber of player that Bryant has.”

Ezekiel Altman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @EzekielAltman.