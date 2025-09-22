Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass field hockey completes second half comeback to remain undefeated

The Minutewomen are on eight game win streak
Photo by Devin Lippman
By Maxwell Solomon, Collegian Staff
September 22, 2025

The No. 12 Massachusetts field hockey team continued its undefeated season by scoring two unanswered goals in the second half to beat Albany 2-1. With the victory, UMass (8-0, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) continued its winning streak at home, which started in 2023.

“I think it was a really professional performance,” Assistant Coach Holly Turbill said. “I think it was dominated by us, but it can still go either way.”

With under 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Minutewomen had possession with the score locked at one goal apiece. Fiene Jenniskens carried the ball on the left sideline and made a centering pass to Elani Sherwood who tipped it in from the front of the net, scoring the game-winning goal. It was Sherwood’s first goal of the year after scoring a team-leading nine goals last season.

“She will say she’s been struggling,” Turbill said. “[Sherwood] is an extraordinarily good player, it’s justice that she gets that goal. She’s worked really hard and I hope it’s a turning point for her.”

Lillian Willis kicked off the scoring for the Great Danes (5-3) in the second quarter after neither team found the back of the net in the first. Myrte van Herwijnen saved Tessa Overgoor’s shot midway through the period, but Willis collected the rebound and tapped in her first career goal.

The hosts had a chance to respond at the end of the second quarter as Sophie Kent’s shot led to a penalty stroke. Emily Barrett took the one-on-one shot but Albany goalkeeper Emma Peeters deflected the ball into the post as it bounced out.

Just under 10 minutes into the second half, a penalty corner opportunity gave UMass its first goal of the game. Gabby Benkenstein took the penalty corner which went straight to Cara Falconer’s stick. Falconer left the ball for Neva Eisenga who rocketed a shot to the bottom right corner to beat Peeters. Eisenga scored her fourth goal of the season, which ranks second on the team.

With just over three minutes left in the game, the Great Danes pulled their goalie in favor of a man advantage. This led to the Albany getting a plethora of offensive opportunities and nearly tying the game.

Four shots were taken in the final three minutes by the Great Danes, two of which required saves by van Herwijnen with another being blocked before it reached the Minutewomen netminder.

“I think the girls showed a professional response, and that’s what we wanted from them,” Turbill said. “Keep the ball, don’t force it and we could definitely put a couple more in the back of the net, but that will come.”

UMass dominated the matchup statistically, taking 20 shots compared to the Albany’s eight. Fifteen of the Minutewomen’s shots were on goal, forcing Peeters to make 13 saves, one short of her career high. Additionally, UMass took all four of the game’s penalty corners, converting on one.

The Minutewomen are one of five teams across the country to remain undefeated. Dating back to last season, UMass has won 15 of its past 16 regular season games with a 1-0 loss to UConn being the only exception.

“Every game is a tough task, we don’t know what’s coming each week,” Turbill said. “We’re keeping our feet on the ground.”

The Minutewomen goes back to MAC play next as they hope to maintain their unbeaten record. They face off against Ohio on Friday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. in Athens, Ohio. That game is available to watch live on ESPN+.

Maxwell Solomon can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Maxwell697909.

