UMass field hockey hopes to remain unbeaten through conference road trip

Through the first eight games of its season, the No. 11 Massachusetts field hockey team has yet to lose. UMass (8-0, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) is one of only six undefeated teams in the country, and the only one in the MAC.

The Minutewomen’s stout defense has anchored the team all season. UMass allowed just one goal in two games during last weekend’s sweep, earning its fourth shutout of the 2025 campaign on Friday against conference foe Kent State.

In their most recent game, the Minutewomen completed a second-half comeback to defeat Albany. Elani Sherwood scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter, her first tally of the season.

Throughout the weekend, Myrte van Herwijnen made 11 saves, including seven saves in the shutout. The three-time MAC Goalkeeper of the Week is having a career season so far, pitching a .87 save percentage, third in the country.

UMass will look to continue its undefeated season as it travels to face two conference opponents, facing Ohio University on Friday and Miami University on Sunday.

Friday’s matchup against the Bobcats (1-7, 0-1 MAC) will be the Minutewomen’s second in-conference matchup. Ohio lost its first MAC game of the season last weekend against Davidson 2-4. The Bobcats will host UMass for their first home battle of the season, debuting newly-installed turf at Pruitt Field.

Ohio has one win on the season, beating The University of California Davis in an overtime showdown. Riding a four-game losing streak, the Bobcats’ offense has struggled, exemplified by their nine goals scored in eight games. Freshman Katie Cole has been a recent bright spot for the team as she is tied for a team-leading two goals. The Newark, Delaware native scored her first collegiate goal last Friday and the second one two days later.

This season, Ohio has split time between two netminders, with Ash Stephenson and Gwen Hershberger starting five and three games respectively. Neither has excelled so far, combining for a .566 save percentage. Stephenson remains winless with four recorded losses.

The Minutewomen’s matchup on Sunday will be against the Redhawks (5-2, 1-0 MAC) of Miami. Coming off a dominant weekend showing, the Redhawks’ only two losses were against No. 9 Iowa and No. 1 Northwestern.

Miami crushed Bellarmine in its first conference game of the season this past weekend, winning 11-0. Seven different players put one in the back of the net while graduate student Berta Mata got her first career hat trick.

The Redhawks offense is led by two freshmen, Justina Intzes and Malena Sabez. The two newcomers have scored seven and six goals respectively, putting them atop the team’s goal scorers. Additionally, they have the most goals amongst freshmen in the country. Intzes beat the opposing goalie four times this past weekend, scoring twice in each game.

In net, Miami has senior Nicky Sjouken. The Netherlands native has played every second for the Redhawks, allowing just 1.57 goals per game.

Last season, Miami fell to reigning national champion Northwestern in the NCAA tournament, just as UMass did. The Minutewomen made it to the Final Four while the Redhawks lost in the second round.

Looking to remain undefeated, UMass will play Ohio on Friday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. in Athens, Ohio. On Sunday, Sept. 28, the matchup against Miami will be in Oxford, Ohio at 1 p.m. Both matchups will be available to watch on ESPN+.

Maxwell Solomon can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @Maxwell697909.