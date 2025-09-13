Field Hockey Notebook: UMass field hockey outlasts Boston College in a 2-1 penalty shootout win

The No. 14 Massachusetts field hockey team kept its undefeated 2025 season alive, delivering a 2-1 (3-1) shootout win over No. 4 Boston College on Friday at Boston College Field Hockey Complex. The win marked the Minutewomen’s (5-0) first regular-season win over a top-four ranked opponent since Oct. 11, 2012, when they defeated No. 1 Syracuse 2-1.

Friday’s contest is UMass’ 25th victory over the Eagles (3-2), with their last meeting being a 1-0 win in Amherst last season in its favor. The Minutewomen are now 2-0 this season in penalty shootouts after earning a 3-2 (3-1) victory over Brown on Sept. 5.

The Eagles were led by Madelieve Drion, who scored the game tying goal on two shots. She scored in the 51st minute, after receiving the ball from Klara Mueffelmann.

Emily Barrett scored one of the three game-winning penalty shots in the third period of overtime, the first of UMass’ attempts.

The freshman also scored the opening goal, which is her fifth of the season, in the second minute after deflecting an assisting pass from Neva Eisenga. She snuck the ball past Eagles goalkeeper Charlotte Kramer and into the bottom right corner of the net. Barrett leads the Minutewomen with 11 points and the five goals scored.

Senior goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen anchored the UMass defense Friday, recording eight saves, including five in the fourth quarter and overtime. She stopped three penalty shootout attempts for the second time in three games, displaying poise and dominance with the game on the line.

The three attempts which she saved came from Mia Garber, Martina Giacchino and Alex De Cain. Melea Weber made the sole shootout attempt for Boston College.

On the other end of the field in the Eagle’s net, Kramer made one save during her 30-minute stint in the net. At the start of the third quarter, Carine Van Wiechen took over, making two saves for Boston College.

The Eagles offense had the upper hand through the first 15 minutes, outshooting the Minutewomen 2-1. They ended the matchup with 21 to UMass’ nine. Boston College were awarded seven to the Minutewomen’s five in penalty corners. Their shot percentage for the season is 17.9 percent while also going 47-of-78 for shots on goal.

Defensively, UMass made 10 total saves, seven of which came in the fourth quarter and second period of overtime respectively.

In the first overtime period, only the Eagles recorded a shot which was blocked, keeping the score at 1-1, forcing the game into its second period of overtime.

Van Herwijnen recorded four saves in the two overtime periods, Barrett, Eisenga, Elena Cloconeanu and Sophie Kent each made shot attempts to clinch the 2-1 (3-1) win.

The game also didn’t lack physicality, with five green cards and two yellows being given out over the 80 minutes of play. A team and season high of 20 fouls from the Minutewomen were also committed Friday evening.

Barrett led UMass in shots by team with three. Lina Kroeger, Elani Sherwood, Gabby Benkenstein, Cloconeanu, Kiran Kaur and Kristy Leonard all recorded one each respectively.

Boston College was led in shots on goal by Madeline Leigh, Caroline Chisholm and Drion who all recorded two. Mueffelmann, De Cain, Laila Rosenquest, Giacchino and Eva Kluskens all shot once on van Herwijnen’s net.

Next up, the Minutewomen remain on the road, facing Dartmouth on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. at Chase Field. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Shaan Baid can be reached at [email protected].