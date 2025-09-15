UMass field hockey squeaks past Dartmouth 3-2

The No. 14 Massachusetts field hockey team faced an early two-goal hole in Hanover, N.H., on Sunday, before storming back to secure a 3–2 win over Dartmouth. The Minutewomen (6–0) extended their perfect start to 2025.

The game’s breakthrough came in the final 10 minutes of regulation. Off a penalty corner with just under 10 minutes remaining, senior Mia Smith redirected a sweeper pass from Neva Eisenga to tie the game at two. Barely 90 seconds later, freshman forward Fiene Jenniskens slid across the circle to deflect home a pass from Gabrielle Benkenstein. The ball crossed the line with 7:29 to play, marking Jenniskens’ first career goal and giving UMass its first lead of the day.

From there, the defense clamped down, denying Dartmouth any final chances to equalize. The Minutewomen walked off Chase Field with a 3–2 victory and their sixth consecutive win to begin the season.

The matchup started in stunning fashion, with Dartmouth’s Amelie Luessmann striking twice in the first five minutes. The Big Green forward redirected a pass from Riley Dumigan before doubling the lead with another tip-in just over a minute later.

Suddenly, Massachusetts found itself in a 2–0 hole — its largest deficit of the season. The uncharacteristically tame Minutewomen found their aggression soon after, clogging lanes and dominating in front of the net.

Junior midfielder Kristy Leonard delivered the spark UMass desperately needed prior to the end of the first quarter. With less than a minute remaining, Leonard intercepted a pass in the offensive third and buried her first goal of the season, halving the deficit to 2–1. Leonard steadied UMass, shifting the momentum.

The Minutewomen pressed throughout the second quarter, drawing two penalty corners but failing to convert. They nearly equalized early in the third when Elani Sherwood rattled a shot off the post. Moments later, a goal from a penalty corner found the back of the net, but it was reversed after a review, leaving the deficit intact. Through three quarters, UMass held a 5–3 shot advantage but still trailed 2–1.

The Massachusetts team’s comeback was built on efficiency and poise. They scored three goals on just seven shots, five of which were on frame. The defense limited Dartmouth to three total shots across 60 minutes, stifling the Big Green after their early burst. The Minutewomen’s sloppy start on defense was matched by 55 minutes of borderline perfection.

Leonard and Smith each netted the fifth goal of their careers, providing veteran balance alongside Jenniskens’ milestone first. Eisenga tallied her third assist of the year, while Benkenstein added her second. The Minutewomen also earned five penalty corners, converting the one that mattered most.

The win also extended UMass’ dominance in the all-time series with Dartmouth to 26–12–1. A year ago, the Minutewomen shut out the Big Green 6–0 in Amherst. Sunday’s tighter margin underscored the growth of Dartmouth, but also highlighted UMass’s ability to respond under pressure. The Minutewomen will look to dominate the Mid-American Conference through the rest of September and into October.

UMass will return home to Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex for its next two contests. Next up is Kent State in the opening game of MAC conference play. The contest will be the first of eight conference tests during the regular season. The MAC opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.

