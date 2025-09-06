UMass football drops second consecutive game in dogfight with Bryant

The Massachusetts football team dropped its second consecutive game of the 2025 season in a dramatic back-and-forth battle with the visiting Bryant Bulldogs.

After throwing what appeared to be a game-sealing interception to UMass safety DD Snyder II, the game seemed out of reach for Bryant (1-1). However, the Minutemen (0-2) failed to run the remainder of the clock out, and the Bulldogs’ offense got one more chance to capitalize.

A string of offensive plays led Bryant inside the UMass 10-yard line, and Bryant senior kicker Bryce Soli knocked in a 25-yard chip shot field goal as time expired to secure a 27-26 win.

“They showed up and made plays, we didn’t,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “We had plenty of opportunities in the second half to put the game away. We did not. I think that’s really what it came down to … In a tight game like that, that’s what it’s going to come down to. It is what it is. We got one option and that’s to be a man, step up and come back.”

The two teams traded blows most of the game, though UMass was holding a 10-point lead at the half. Costly self-inflicted wounds — such as a missed extra point and a Kendall Bournes ejection — eventually led to the Minutemen’s second consecutive home defeat.

Starting quarterback Brandon Rose went down with an injury early in the first quarter, leaving Harasymiak with his first major depth chart decision of the season. Graduate transfer Grant Jordan got the nod, and he remained at the helm of the offense for the majority of the game, being relieved briefly by AJ Hairston.

Jordan’s dual-threat ability was on full display Saturday, as he compiled a total of 233 rushing and receiving yards. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Redshirt Freshman Brandon Hood claimed the other Minutemen rushing touchdown, as he split work with starting running back Rocko Griffin. Hood, who was not as involved in the offense as Griffin was against Temple, took 11 carries for 49 yards. Griffin, in a much different role than a week ago, rushed 10 times for a total of 20 yards.

Jacquon Gibson was Jordan’s favorite target in the passing game, once again leading the Minutemen in receiving yards with 89. Donnie Gray contributed an additional 55 yards, and eight different UMass receivers amassed a total of 257 receiving yards altogether.

UMass’ initial score came late in the first quarter when linebacker Tyler Martin jumped a pass that Bulldogs’ quarterback Brennan Myer intended for Tristen Riley, returning it for a touchdown. The interception was the first of Martin’s career. The Minutemen defense also sacked Myer twice.

Outside of Myer’s two interceptions, he played a sound game for the Bulldogs. He tossed three touchdowns to pair with 318 passing yards, both being the most in a single game of his collegiate career.

Offensively, Bryant capitalized on multiple explosive plays. Myer connected on a 72-yard bomb to Zyheem Collick, the largest play of either of their collegiate careers. The sophomore also completed passes of 43 and 25 yards.

“The one-on-one matchups beat us again, story of the game there,” Harasymiak said. “Third quarter, two explosive [plays], two touchdowns … we just didn’t hold up. They beat us one-on-one.”

Elijah Elliott, a senior running back for the Bulldogs, led the team in both receiving and rushing yards. His 63 receiving and 47 rushing yards totaled over 100 all-purpose yards on the day. He also contributed a touchdown. Collick picked up two touchdowns on 94 receiving yards and Riley caught five passes for 73 yards.

“We just got to practice with these guys this week and we got to show up, and they’ll get an opportunity,” Harasymiak said. “Someone’s got to take an opportunity. [Saturday], they took theirs. We did not.”

The Minutemen’s next opportunity to find their first win of the season will come when they travel to Iowa for a matchup with the Hawkeyes on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Iowa City, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

