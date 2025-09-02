UMass football regroups for matchup against Bryant

The Massachusetts football team returns to McGuirk Alumni Stadium to host Bryant on Saturday, Sept. 6. UMass (0-1) is searching for its first victory under new head coach Joe Harasymiak, against an FCS opponent.

The opening quarter of week one’s loss to Temple was full of promise. Three hours later, that buzz was long gone. The Minutemen gave up 35 unanswered points and regressed to bad habits from years past, despite all the personnel and coaching changes.

Now, UMass must respond against a gritty Bulldogs (0-1) team that may be a step down division-wise but will be no pushover. Bryant played FBS competition in its first game as well, and entered the fourth quarter down just 9-3 to New Mexico State. The final score read 19-3, but the Rhode Island school was right there with its opponent in nearly every final statistic.

“I’m really impressed with how hard [the Bulldogs] play,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “This [is not] going to be easy … There is no way that we will have any mindset of this being [an] easy task, this is going to be a good game.”

Back under center for the Minutemen will be Brandon Rose. Against the Owls, the Utah transfer went 23-of-38 for 193 yards, and he also recorded an interception and a fumble. Turnovers have long been a problem for UMass, and losing the turnover battle has directly correlated to losing games over the years. Mitigating those unforced errors is crucial if the Minutemen want to progress forward.

“Just taking care of the ball, it starts there,” Harasymiak said. “Obviously, [Rose is] responsible for both of those turnovers. On that first-and-goal there, before he threw the interception, just understand it’s first down. We’re in a situation where we’re going to go for it regardless, we’re down … But I thought his decision making overall was pretty good.”

Starting running back Rocko Griffin took nine carries for 92 yards in the first half, but was limited to just one carry for two yards in the second half. UMass got away from the run game as inefficiency on both sides of the ball continued. The offensive focus shifted to junior wideout Jacquon Gibson, who absorbed 20 targets and became just the sixth player in program history to catch 12 passes in a single game.

The Gibson reliance came about following T.Y. Harding’s exit from the game due to injury after catching four passes for 30 yards. Harding is expected to play Saturday after his X-rays came back negative.

The same can be said about safety Zeraun Daniel, who went down injured twice and eventually departed to the locker room. His tests were also clean and the junior may be back in the lineup as early as Saturday.

Perhaps the biggest issue in the Minutemen’s 42-10 loss was the team’s pass coverage. Safety Jeremiah McGill had to shift over after Daniel’s injury, and he made two costly mistakes that both led to easy touchdowns. Temple quarterback Evan Simon got virtually anything he desired downfield, finishing 19-of-25 for 248 yards and six touchdowns. The coverage was too soft and miscommunication was prevalent throughout the entire contest.

“We did not play well,” Harasymiak said of the defense. “Lack of communication at some points, it’s pretty easy to find guys when we cut them loose … We got to show up and come back. There were some positives, I thought TJ Magee and Malcolm Greene, I know [Greene] gave up the touchdown, that’s an eye violation, he’s just in man coverage looking back at the quarterback. But, I thought those two guys on the outside played pretty well.”

With the week one loss now in the past, UMass turns its attention to Bryant quarterback Brennan Myer. The sophomore went 20-of-33 for 187 yards and an interception in the season opener. He likes to spread the ball around, as he connected with nine unique receivers over the course of the game. The Bulldogs relied heavily on the air after gaining just 1.9 yards per carry against the Aggies, including 16 carries for 32 yards from starter Elijah Elliott.

Along with Bryant’s stout defensive performance, it amassed eight total explosive plays, which includes passing plays of 15 yards or more and rushing plays of 10 yards or more. For comparison, the Minutemen allowed 10 explosive plays in their first game, including five separate passes that went for over 20 yards apiece. UMass has to substantially diminish the frequency of allowed chunk plays if it doesn’t want its offense to fall behind in any given game.

Prior to the second game of the season, alumnus and former receiver Victor Cruz will be inducted into the George “Trigger” Burke UMass Athletics Hall of Fame at 11 a.m. in the Campus Center Auditorium. Cruz played six seasons with the NFL’s New York Giants, catching 303 passes for 4,549 career yards and 25 touchdowns. In two seasons as a regular starter for the Minutemen, he caught 130 passes for just under 2,000 yards and 11 scores.

The second ever meeting between the schools — the first being a 42-7 UMass win in 2008 — will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Cameron Pellegrino can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @cam_pellegrino.