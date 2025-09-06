UMass inducts 2025 Athletics Hall of Fame class

The University of Massachusetts honored its 2025 class in the George “Trigger” Burke UMass Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, introducing four new inductees: Victor Cruz (football 2005-09), Michaela Butler (women’s swimming and diving 2009-14), Chaz Williams (men’s basketball 2011-14) and Deanna Groak (rowing 1995-97).

“I’m very excited to be part of the pantheon of UMass and be part of some of the names, some of the people that are legends of this game and of this sport and of this school,” Cruz said. “I’m just really grateful.”

Cruz ended his career with the Minutemen ranking No. 4 in all-time receptions (131) and No. 5 in all-time receiving yards (1,958). An overwhelming majority of Cruz’s production came as an upperclassman, catching just one ball for 26 yards in his freshman and sophomore seasons combined.

Cruz played for the New York Giants at the next level, notching a pair of seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2012 and winning Super Bowl XLV. The speedy receiver remains the only UMass alumnus to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

As the legendary pass catcher’s career closed at UMass, a famed facilitator began his career.

Chaz Williams became a Minuteman in the 2011-12 season, transferring from Hofstra after a strong freshman season. The 5-foot-9 point guard immediately became a star at UMass, receiving First Team All-Atlantic 10 honors in all three of his seasons with the program.

“UMass brought so much to my life,” Williams said. “Not only friends, not only family, [it] just brought me together as a whole, as a man. This is where I found myself; this is pretty much where I started in my journey.”

Williams was known for his passing and handsy defensive abilities, leading the Minutemen in total assists all-time (702) and ranking No. 2 all-time in steals (199).

UMass’ basketball success swelled in Williams’ senior season as the experienced guard led the Minutemen to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2014. After finishing the regular season with a 23-7 record, the Minutemen lost in the second round of the A-10 tournament, then lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Tennessee.

At the same time that Williams made waves with the men’s basketball program, Butler started to shine for the women’s swimming and diving program. Butler never competed in swimming and diving prior to her time as a Minutewoman, but she adjusted to the steep learning curve quickly.

Butler was a trailblazer at UMass, becoming the first All-American in Minutewoman swim and dive history, as well as the first member of the program to qualify for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

“Records can be broken, but the fact that I was the first female diver to qualify for the NCAA’s, that’s part of history and that’s not a record that can be broken or taken away,” Butler said. “That will live on forever.”

Deanna Groark also made water sports history with UMass, leading the rowing team to an NCAA silver medal in the Varsity 8+ in 1997. Her crew was undefeated in the Varsity 8+ that season during dual meets, continuing that success into an A-10 championship win for the Minutewomen.

This quartet of inductees now has their names permanently etched into the history of UMass athletics, receiving one of the highest honors a school can offer to its legends of sport.

