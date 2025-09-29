UMass Libraries hosts panel to highlight Indigenous archival activism

On Sept. 27, UMass Libraries hosted a talk at Amherst College featuring Rose Miron, author of the book “Indigenous Archival Activism: Mohican Interventions in Public History and Memory” and Vice President of Research and Education at Northwestern’s Newberry Library.

With over 50 people in attendance, the talk centered around Miron’s work with the Munsee-Mohican Historical Committee, as well as the importance of indigenous archival activism.

Representatives from UMass Libraries began the event with a land acknowledgement of Western Massachusetts, built and founded on the unceded land of the Norwottuck and Pocumtuc indigenous tribes. Listeners were invited to learn more about Indigenous communities and the history of their land.

Originally located throughout the Housatonic River Valley in Massachusetts and the Hudson River Valley in New York, the Mohican tribe now resides in Stockbridge, Wisconsin after being forced to relocate in a post-Christian missionary era. Today, they are federally recognized as the Stockbridge Munsee Community, Wisconsin, located over 1,000 miles from their original territory, according to Miron.

Miron describes Mohican work in archival preservation as a practice that began “long before European involvement.” Preservation efforts were largely managed by Mohican women.

“It’s very possible that they’ve always played an important role in history; it simply hasn’t always been recorded as such,” Miron said.

Miron’s book opens with the story of Bernice and Arvid Miller, two Mohican tribe members who collected government documents, original materials and hand-transcribed work in attempts to regain land and recover their history. After Arvid’s death in 1968, Bernice founded what is now the Arvid E. Miller Library Museum, which today houses the largest collection of Mohican documents and artifacts in the world.

Miron defines archival activism as the process of “collecting and mobilizing tribal archives, anchored around three key elements: access, sovereignty and new narratives.” These three elements are highlighted throughout her book, detailing the processes behind the mobilization of tribal archives, land reclamation efforts, reuniting tribal members and renovating narratives in public history places.

Miron was joined by co-panelists Sabra Thorner, associate professor of anthropology at Mount Holyoke College, and Christine DeLucia, associate professor of history at Williams College.

When asked by Thorner about the significance of activism in her field, Miron described her and the historical committee’s work as “a sort of remembering process.”

“They’re literally putting these pieces back together, reuniting private records of lands and histories. I say that this is an act of resistance because it works directly against efforts to destroy indigenous communities, and, by extension, indigenous nationhood,” Miron said.

Miron remains mindful of her role as a non-Native scholar in her field. In the process of writing her book and working alongside the Mohican Historical Committee, she consistently describes asking for feedback and listening to the input of fellow committee members. “I really try to ask myself questions about how I can work to undo the harm that’s been done,” Miron said.

At the end of the talk, DeLucia posed a question to Miron about the future of archival activism, asking “how can we be thinking and working together in more ethical ways?”

“Start in the place that you are, the land that you are,” Miron responded. “What responsibilities do you or your institution have? Native people are the best representatives of their own history.”

Miron also noted that there is still a long way to go in terms of accurately representing Indigenous history.

“Many libraries, including the one I work at, are really still in the beginning phases of determining how to undo the damage done by settler publishing practices,” Miron said. “The book ends with a sort of call to action for folks, inviting them to use those three pillars of archival activism to envision how they can undo some of that harm.”

Miron is now a co-director of Indigenous Chicago, a collaborative effort between Newberry Library and Indigenous nations. The ongoing project is working to educate Chicago of its Indigenous roots by providing updated curriculums for high school students and reimagined informatory maps of Chicago when it was championed by native territories.

Cecelia Johnson can be reached at [email protected].