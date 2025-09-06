UMass loses battle in the trenches against Bryant

In a 27-26 loss to Bryant, the Massachusetts football team struggled in the battle at the line of scrimmage. Throughout the game, the Minutemen (0-2) were outmatched on the offensive and defensive lines by a tough FCS Bulldogs (1-1) team.

Bryant’s defensive line brought pressure to an uneasy quarterback room, which proved impactful throughout the game. With 2:31 left, UMass led 26-24 and got what seemed to be a game-sealing interception by DD Snyder II to set the offense up on its own 25-yard line.

The Minutemen looked to move the chains to seal the game, but the Bulldogs showed their prowess in stopping the run. Brandon Hood and Rocko Griffin totaled three yards on the first two plays of the drive, leading to a critical third-and-7.

UMass went to an option play as Grant Jordan elected to keep it, but the Yale transfer was swarmed by three Bryant defenders in the backfield. This forced the Minutemen to punt, leading to the Bulldogs’ game-winning drive with a 25-yard Bryce Soli field goal putting the visitors ahead as time expired.

With the strong defensive showing by Bryant, UMass halfbacks were held to 2.55 yards per carry. Griffin, the Minutemen’s lead back, had 10 carries for 20 yards against the Bulldogs, paling in comparison to his 94-yard performance on the same number of carries against Temple.

In addition to its struggles on the ground, missteps by UMass’ offensive line hindered the home squad’s scoring opportunities. With Bryant up 24-23 and there being 9:24 left in the game, the Minutemen started a drive on their own 12-yard line. They marched up the field quickly with a variety of short passes before a broken play ended up in a 41-yard connection between Jordan and Donnie Gray.

With a first-and-10 at the opposing 14-yard line, Jordan took off for seven yards, but the play was called back on a holding penalty by Benjamin Roy Jr. With ten yards further to go, Jordan dropped back on the next play, instantly seeing the pocket collapse around him as Beau Shugarts threw him down for an 11-yard loss.

“If I look at those second-half drives, we had two bad holdings, we had an [ineligible man] downfield, [that] just kind of set us back,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “It’s discipline, it’s playing with good technique, we probably got out of whack on our technique, which leads you to lunge and leads you to do things you don’t want to do.”

A pair of incompletions on the next two plays forced UMass to make a tough decision and go for a 53-yard field goal that Derek Morris nailed to set a new program record. Ultimately, this go-ahead kick didn’t give the Minutemen enough of a buffer late in the game.

UMass’ momentum on the drive was cut down by mistakes from its front five, turning what was a good opportunity with a fresh set of downs in the red zone into a risky field goal attempt.

Bryant’s defensive line totaled a dominant 10 tackles for loss along with two sacks and six quarterback hurries. The Minutemen, on the other hand, collected three tackles for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hurries.

“We can’t take those sacks, the two sacks we took late, I think the offensive staff would agree with me, we just got to get rid of that ball,” Harasymiak said. “I thought our ability to rush the passer, for us, was more of a problem.”

UMass collected its first sack of the season with 10:11 left in the game and its second with 3:23 left, two plays before the Snyder II interception.

That lack of pressure gave Brennan Myer a comfortable pocket to throw from for the Bulldogs, racking up 318 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while completing 22 of his 44 attempts.

The Minutemen go on the road next, facing Iowa at 7:30 p.m. on Sep. 13. That game will be available to watch live on the Big Ten Network.

