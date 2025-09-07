UMass men’s soccer falls 1-0 to Bryant at home

The Massachusetts men’s soccer team hosted the Bryant Bulldogs at Rudd Field on Saturday. Both the Minutemen (3-1-1) and the Bulldogs (4-0-1) played great defense, but Bryant had the upper hand and won 1-0 in a defensive showdown.

The lone goal was scored by the Bulldogs’ Fernando Delgado with 18:41 left in the second half. Delgado fired a shot into the bottom right corner of the goal to take the lead. Bryant’s bench roared in cheers as the frustrations bloomed for UMass, while Minutemen defender Matt Fordham expressed his passion to win after the Bulldogs goal. After the goal was scored, Joey Bianco received a yellow card for an unsporting moment which he showed his frustrations.

The game started off as a defensive showcase by both teams. Bryant’s goalie, Enzo Carvalho, made a brilliant save in the first few minutes of the first half while almost every UMass player crowded the goal. The Minutemen responded with incredible defense of their own. The UMass graduate defender Fordham denied an early go-ahead goal for the Bulldogs. With 32 minutes left in the first half, the graduate helped his own goalie by cutting off Bryant’s Marc Pitarch Bayot’s open lane to the goal.

UMass tried to spark their offense when midfielder Thomas Wadas stole the ball but his ensuing shot did not connect. The Bulldogs pushed their way down the field after the missed Wadas shot, and goalie Alex Geczy made an unreal save towards the end of the first half. The ball was shot to the right side of the goal, but Geczy sprinted to the spot and caught the ball to prevent an early score from Bryant.

The score remained 0-0 at halftime, but the stats told a different story. The Minutemen had almost identical stats to the Bulldogs, but the key was the total number of shots. UMass took six total shots in the first half, to Bryant’s three.

“We had a lot of ball in their half, but we did not put enough quality entries into the penalty area,” head coach Fran O’Leary said. “The vast majority of goals in soccer are scored inside your attacking penalty area and we did not put enough balls in there.”

The second half did not disappoint. The Bulldogs’ Mamadi Jiana got tangled up with a UMass defender with no foul called. Jiana got chirpy with the refs, making his case for a foul he believed should’ve been called.

The game continued with Carvalho dominating in goal. He had three saves all game and earned a clean sheet.

“It was a close game against a very good team, a very well coached team,” O’Leary said. “I think we always felt it was going to be a one goal game the way it was going. They took an opportunity, we had a couple of opportunities. They took theirs, we did not take ours today.”

There was a grand total of four yellow cards, three of which were brandished to Bryant. Despite the trio of bookings, the Bulldogs only fouled their opponents four times, compared to the Minutemen’s eight.

UMass will look to bounce back on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 10 against the UMass Lowell River Hawks. The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. and can be streamed live on ESPN+.

“It’s very important to get a win on Wednesday to bounce back,” O’Leary said. “You can put a fine season together, but making sure [a loss] doesn’t become a losing streak [is key].”

Brennan McGrevy can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @BMcgrevy.