UMass takes crushing 47-7 loss in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The fireworks at Kinnick Stadium exploded endlessly into the night sky on Saturday as the Massachusetts football team fell 47-7 to Iowa. The Minutemen (0-3) trailed for all but 88 seconds of game time as the Hawkeyes (2-1) controlled the game in all facets.

“We just got outclassed,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “I don’t think the guys quit, I think they kept going, they played hard, but just the execution level wasn’t there today.”

UMass’ final chance to pull within one score of Iowa came with 5:56 left in the first half as the Minutemen trailed 23-7. The visitors started a drive on their own 20-yard line, inching up the field with a pair of runs and a pair of passes to give UMass its first back-to-back first downs of the game.

The Hawkeyes’ defensive line turned up a notch to knock down the Minutemen’s flow, stuffing Rocko Griffin on consecutive plays. Grant Jordan looked to convert on third-and-9, fleeing from the pocket and miraculously finding Donnie Gray in the middle of the field for five yards while getting walloped by the Iowa pass rush.

UMass’ offense stayed on the field on fourth-and-4 at its own 49-yard line, aggressively trying to keep the game within reach. Jordan dropped back, immediately throwing toward Tyree Kelly, but he missed the open receiver with tons of vacant grass in front of him.

With 1:28 left in the half, the Hawkeyes flew 51 yards upfield in a flash, ending the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run by Mark Gronowski. The score stamped Iowa’s offensive dominance, which was prominent from the opening kickoff.

The Hawkeyes attacked the Minutemen through the air on the first drive of the game — a rare sight for the home offense. On the second play from scrimmage, Mark Gronowski connected with Sam Phillips down the left sideline for a 45-yard connection for his longest throw of the season.

Seth Anderson capped the drive as Gronowski hit the senior receiver on a wide-open slant for a 20-yard touchdown. This marked the first set in a long line of flare-like fireworks that spurted out of the top of the Kinnick Stadium video board.

Gronowski continued his aerial onslaught on the next drive, linking up with Xavier Williams for 20 yards on the fifth play of the drive, bringing up first-and-goal from four yards out. With an incomplete pass and a 1-yard run to begin the new set of downs, Iowa kept faith in its quarterback.

Gronowski rolled out left and found an open Anderson on a drag route to put the Hawkeyes up 13-0 less than halfway through the first quarter. This drive brought the graduate student quarterback’s passing yards total to 96, marking a season-high in passing yards for Gronowski in just two drives.

“They have to get [Gronowski] going for Big Ten play,” Harasymiak said. “We tried to play a ton of zone tonight with all the injuries. I think we’ve got to just clean that up a little bit, but yeah, I expected them to throw.”

To mark its final area of dominance, Iowa’s special teams contributed an electric score to the pile of points. After the Minutemen offense stalled out in their first drive of the second half, Kaden Wetjen returned the ensuing punt for a 95-yard touchdown, tying a school record for the Hawkeyes and marking the longest punt return in the history of Kinnick Stadium.

UMass’ only score was greatly supported by an energetic special teams play of their own. With Iowa punting on the Minutemen’s 44-yard line, Kezion Dia-Johnson blitzed through the Hawkeyes’ punt protection to send the ball bumbling backwards. Zach Farris recovered the bounding ball at the opposite 21-yard line.

Griffin bumped the Minutemen up 15 yards on three plays, leading to a third-and-goal on the 6-yard line. Jordan was then flushed out of the pocket, looping around a rusher on his blindside before turning upfield and weaving between Iowa defenders as he charged into the end zone.

UMass’ offense never replicated this short-field success throughout the game, struggling mightily against the talented Hawkeyes’ defense.

After cruising to win No. 206, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz cemented himself as the winningest coach in Big Ten history, passing Woody Hayes. This win featured two staples in Ferentz’s coaching career: strong defensive play and hard-nose running.

The Hawkeyes ran for 201 yards while passing for an additional 234 yards, outgaining the Minutemen by 316 total yards on offense.

UMass heads into its first bye week after the loss and will have two weeks to prepare for its next game. The Minutemen are set to visit Missouri on Sept. 27 at a time between the night hours of 6 p.m. – 8 p.m, to be decided later.

