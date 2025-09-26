Massachusetts Daily Collegian

UMass travels to Delaware for first in-conference game

The Minutemen hope to take down the undefeated Blue Hens
Dylan Podlinski
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Jonathan Murgida, Collegian Staff
September 26, 2025

The Massachusetts soccer team travels to Newark, Delaware for its Summit League debut with its first in-conference match against the Blue Hens. This is also the first inconference game for Delaware (7-0-1) 

Similar to the Minutemen (4-2-3) leaving the Atlantic 10, the Blue Hens left the Coastal Athletic Association at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. Both universities found a new home in the Summit League, leading to the first matchup between these schools since 2012. The two teams have only faced off twice in history and the series is tied 1-1.  

Both teams are coming off ties in its previous game as UMass tied Yale, 2-2, and Delaware tied George Washington, 1-1. The Minutemen tied in two of their last three games with their last win coming four games ago against UMass Lowell 

JP Mbuthia and Aidan Kelly are tied atop the UMass leaderboard with four goals this season while Thomas Wadas leads in assists with three. Minutemen goaltender Alex Geczy has a save percentage of 67.9 percent and gives up an average of 1.29 goals per game.  

UMass has 12 corner kick opportunities against Yale, its most this season. Corner kicks have been a dominant part of the Minutemen offense as they lead the Summit League in opportunities with 55UMass also leads its conference in shots on goal with 65 and average 7.22 per game.  

The Blue Hens have outscored opponents 23-2 this season, highlighting both offensive and defensive strengths of the team. Delaware has shut out opponents six times already this season, tied for the third-most in the NCAAThis lockdown defense has produced the least yellow cardin the Summit League with just six, showing discipline beyond its dominance 

Marius Stenner led the Blue Hens in points with 24 last year and currently leads the team with 20 points in nine games. Last season, Stenner was CAA Rookie of the Year and ended the season tied for first nationally in game-winning goals with five.  

Five weeks into this seasonthe Svendborg, Denmark, native has been named 2025 Kwik Star Men’s Soccer Peak Performers of the Week twice. Stenner has scored in each of Delaware’s previous two games, bringing momentum into its matchup with the Minutemen. 

The Blue Hens lead the Summit League with 23 goals scored as UMass has the next-highest total with 18 goals. With a pair of high-octane offenses, the defensive performance by both teams will be critical. 

Freshman goalkeeper JoJo Elliott Jr. has been the backbone of the Blue Hens’ defense, starting every game this seasonElliott Jr. earned the Defensive Performer of the Week Award in two of the previous three weeks and has a save percentage of 92.6%.  

While this is just the first conference game for both teams, they each look to start off on the right foot. The Minutemen try to continue their in-conference success, posting a 5-2-1 record in A-10 play the year prior. Delaware attempts to improve upon its 2-6 record in the CAA last season, hoping a new conference brings new outcomes. 

Weather for the match at Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium is expected to be cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s and a chance of rain in the second half. Wind gusts are expected to be relatively low at five miles per hour.   

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 P.M. on Saturday, Sept. 27. The game can be watched on the Summit League Network.  

Jonathan Murgida can be reached at [email protected] and followed on twitter @jonathanmurgida 

