UMass women’s soccer celebrates five seniors

On Sunday afternoon, the Massachusetts women’s soccer team honored its five seniors — Jess Collantes, Emma Burke, Sarah Flanagan, Bianca Cardano and Nia Hislop — in an emotional and heartwarming senior day celebration.

UMass (2-3-2, 0-1 Mid-American Conference) fought aggressively against new conference opponent Ball State, but ultimately fell 1-0. After the final whistle blew, tears of defeat filled the Minutewomen’s eyes.

“Senior days are always a highly emotional day, so there’s that bit of it too, that just raises the intensity of the moment and that was hard to manage for myself as well [as the team],” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “It’s always hard. Senior days are always hard because there’s always emotion, which inevitably depletes you in some ways, whether in focus or in energy.”

Balloons, streamers and cutouts of the five seniors’ faces decorated the bleachers as cheering teammates and fans celebrated the seniors before kickoff. Each player was recognized individually alongside her family and friends in an emotional ceremony.

“I love this group of seniors,” Dowiak said. “They have been amazing to receive the torch of a really impressive and really important group of seniors that graduated the last two years. For me, there is a lot of emotion in wanting [Sunday] to go well for them too, and it’s hard to have the ability to respond sometimes when you already have heightened emotions.”

Hungry for a late equalizer, the seniors set up multiple scoring chances but struggled to finish any of them off. Flanagan crossed the ball from the right side of the field and Aline Traber headed the ball straight into the chest of Cardinals’ (4-2-1, 1-0 MAC) goalkeeper Abby Jenkins.

“For the group of them, it’s the level of maturity and leadership that we’ve seen because they’re really just a fun group,” Dowiak said. “That’s been the biggest thing that I’ve seen them grow in.”

A new addition to the roster this year, Burke played two seasons at Lehigh. On a fast transition up the field, Burke picked up the ball above the penalty box along the right sideline. The midfielder looked to Caroline Dickson just inside the box and passed towards the center, but the flag went up, ruling Dickson offside.

“We added Emma Burke this year, and she’s been such a great fit for our culture and she’s so funny, but she fits that group as well,” Dowiak said.

Sophomore Peyton Costello raced a Ball State defender for a loose ball after a free kick, but the attempted clear was picked up by Cardano. The Monson, Mass. native sent a short pass to the left corner back toward Costello, but she too was called offside.

Hislop is the only returning player out of the 2024 starting group, but will miss out on this season due to injury. Cardano saw three games with two starts before an injury ended her junior season early.

“The whole idea was joy and two of our seniors, [Hislop] and [Cardano], will both be coming back next year, but it’s still sad because [Sunday’s] their real senior day,” Dowiak said.

The Minutewomen look to re-enter the win column when they travel to Akron, Ohio for their first conference road game in the MAC. Kickoff is set for Thursday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m.

“They’re such a special group. I know they’re going to help us bounce back, they’re going to lead us the right way and we are going to find a way to get back to our winning ways,” Dowiak said.

