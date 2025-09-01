UMass women’s soccer draws 0-0 with UMass Lowell in defensive battle 

After a long and hard-fought 90 minutes on Sunday evening, the Massachusetts women’s soccer team struggled to get its attack going, resulting in a 0-0 draw against UMass Lowell.

As the game reached the 89th minute, the ball loomed in front of the Minutewomen’s (2-1-2) goal, but their defense stayed calm. Despite a shot by the River Hawks’ (1-3-1) Nina Hertz-Saebbo, UMass hunkered down and kept the game tied at zero.

The previous three meetups between the in-state rivals have all been close, with two of them ending in a draw, and last year’s game ending with a 1-0 victory the Minutewomen. This matchup was no different. UMass had 11 shots throughout the entire game, while the River Hawks tallied 19, with six of those coming from Hertz-Saebbo.

“We battled right down to the wire … but it wasn’t really a performance that we would say is the way we want to execute our game plan, or even from a technical point that showed what we are capable of,” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “There are still some really good positive things to take away from a good opponent that plays a similar style to us.”

Offense was hard to come by for both teams, but especially for the Minutewomen. After a scoreless first half, it was clear that the game was going to be a defensive battle in the second. Both teams had five shots in the first half. Going into halftime, it was clear UMass needed to make changes.

“Really, it was hard to make adjustments because we had too many technical breakdowns,” Dowiak said.

Despite the game being an uphill battle for the Minutewomen and their young offense, there were promising moments for Dowiak and his squad.

Junior forward Caroline Dickson had four shots throughout the game, leading her team and displaying her capability to contribute on offense. Amelia Bloom has been a bright star for the Minutewomen early in the season, and her contributions did not go unnoticed.

“Amelia Bloom and Caroline Dickson in the second half played in different roles than they were playing earlier in the game,” Dowiak said. “And I think when that happened, we created some better chances.”

As UMass’ struggle to convert their opportunities into goals continued into the second half, its defense stepped up and kept the game competitive the whole way through.

Several Minutewomen defenders had a strong showing, but ultimately it was the goalkeeper who kept UMass Lowell’s offense down. Redshirt freshman Leah Nisenfeld played all 90 minutes in goal for the Minutewomen. Despite being a young goalkeeper, Nisenfeld stayed cool, calm and collected seven saves on the night.

“[Nisenfeld’s] hands have been incredibly sound all season … she’s performed extremely well both in facing shots and dealing with services,” Dowiak said.

Coming off a 2-2 draw against Dartmouth, UMass was eager to record its next win of the season. The Minutewomen played nearly every player on the roster in an effort to secure the win. With the last two games ending in draws, Dowiak has his sights set ahead with things to work on this coming week for his young players.

“I think our biggest focus is letting their bodies recover … I think a lot of what we saw tonight was really just our tired bodies,” Dowiak said. “With 19 freshmen and sophomores, they are just learning how to manage their bodies … and we are really proud of the strides they are taking.”

UMass will now have a week off and return to Rudd Field on Sunday, Sept. 7 to take on Boston College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

