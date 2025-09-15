UMass women’s soccer falls 1-0 to Ball State

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Ball State on Sunday at Rudd Field. The defeat is UMass’ second consecutive loss at home this season.

The Minutewomen (2-3-2, 0-1 Mid-American Conference) entered their first MAC game after a loss at the hands of Boston College. The Cardinals (4-2-1, 1-0 MAC) were coming off a win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Sept. 10.

Despite the scoreless loss, UMass did find the back of the net once. In the 30th minute, Caroline Dickinson found an open opportunity to score, but it was ruled out for offside. The home side fell into the Cardinals’ offside trap 10 times during the contest, preventing them from fully completing any goal attempts.

With protests from the stands and sidelines, the Minutewomen found themselves scavenging for a goal. Entering the second half, they had only recorded three shots. As the second 45 minutes played out, six attempts were made on Cardinal goalkeeper Abby Jenkins’ net.

In net, Leah Nisenfeld faced 15 shots from Ball State, saving four of the five shots that were sent on goal. As for the Cardinals, Jenkins faced nine shots from the Minutewomen and prevented the two which were on target.

“The biggest thing at halftime was that we needed to breathe,” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “We just went in and had a real calm talk … take a deep breath, take a beat [and] relax for a moment.”

The game’s lone goal came in the second minute from Ball State’s Lexi Watkins. The redshirt freshman received the ball from Addie Chester inside the six-yard box in the right corner. After gaining control, she tipped it over UMass goalkeeper Leah Nisenfeld’s shoulder into the top right corner.

“I can’t even remember the last time we had two losses in a row at home,” Dowiak said. “It’s frustrating … it’s hard to know what to say [to the team]. Our confidence is fragile right now. The level of experience, or inexperience, that we have right now with such a young squad [needs] a lot of growing … Today we played poorly.”

After having their sole goal taken from them, the Minutewomen were hungry for chances to level the scoreline and to ramp up the intensity of the game. UMass committed eight fouls in the contest in an attempt to do just that.

As tensions rose after Watkins’ goal, seven yellow cards were shown by the official. Peyton Castello, Aline Traber and Dowiak were shown a card for the home side, while Audrey Goodyear, Jordyn Klaasen, Delaney Caldwell and Chester were shown cautions for the Cardinals.

Dowiak also mentioned the emotions of celebrating its seniors and the loud calls from the Cardinals’ coaching staff led to a “perception of pressure” from the visiting side.

Pre-game, UMass recognized their five seniors, Nia Hislop, Bianca Cardano, Sarah Flanagan, Emma Burke and Jess Collantes, during a short ceremony.

The Minutewomen will have their first MAC road trip when they visit Akron on Thursday, Sept. 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

“We’re excited,” Dowiak said. “Akron’s got an unbelievable setup from what we’ve seen online. They have a lot of history in their men’s and women’s soccer programs, so getting to play in a really impressive venue … is something we’re really excited about and to learn what traveling in the MAC feels like.”

