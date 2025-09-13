UMass women’s soccer set for first MAC contest against Ball State

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team will play one of its most substantial games of the 2025 season thus far, taking on Ball State in its first ever Mid-American Conference matchup this Sunday.

Coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to Boston College last Sunday — the team’s second straight scoreless outing — the Minutewomen (2-2-2) are trying to build early momentum in their first season in the MAC.

UMass’ offense was largely stagnant against the Eagles; however, the competition saw a near-even split in shot attempts between the two teams, with the Minutewomen attempting 16 shots to Boston College’s 18. The opportunities were present, but the UMass offense could not capitalize.

Following the loss, head coach Jason Dowiak attributed the lack of scoring to an issue relating to “execution.” He reasoned that his team has the talent on paper, and that they just need to finish strikes. With significant roster turnover in the offseason, signing 10 freshmen, a slow start to the Minutewomen’s season was always going to be a possibility. Nonetheless, the ball needs to find the back of the net for UMass to defeat a high-scoring Ball State offense that has not lost since Aug. 21.

Five weeks into the 2025 season, the Cardinals (3-2-1) have scored the third-most goals in the MAC with 10 in six games. An immense component in that success has been senior Addie Chester, who leads the conference in goals with six. The forward is also tied at No. 11 in the nation in goals.

Despite allowing three goals during last Sunday’s outing, Minutewomen redshirt freshman goalkeeper Leah Nisenfeld showed numerous flashes of prominent play, totaling six saves on the afternoon. Breaks in the team’s defensive structure left the Reno native under heavy pressure, yet she allowed just one transition goal. Boston College’s other two scores came from corner kicks, which Dowiak mentioned as a factor that “hurts,” before explaining that the team has “given up too many corners” to begin the young season.

Nisenfeld may have her work cut out for her again this Sunday against Chester and the Ball State offense. However, despite their .500 record, the UMass defense has shut down opposing offenses at times, holding St. John’s and UMass Lowell scoreless and allowing just one goal against Harvard.

As a young team, experience is key for this Minutewomen group. The more reps, the more gradual improvement there will be, and some of those lapses in the back end of the defense could be eliminated.

Additionally, offensive success for UMass also takes pressure off Nisenfeld’s shoulders, and it is necessary for a victory on Sunday.

The Cardinals have allowed eight goals this season, or 1.33 per game. Finding an offensive rhythm early and capitalizing on transition opportunities could be the Minutewomen’s recipe for success. Sophomore forward Amelia Bloom and junior forward Caroline Dickson could be the team’s x-factors on offense to create that rhythm. Both players average just over two shots per contest; if those attempts are accurate, UMass could get off to a hot start.

Sunday’s matchup not only marks the beginning of conference play in the MAC for the Minutewomen, but it’s also an early litmus test for whether this young roster can turn flashes of potential into consistent results. UMass made it all the way to the Atlantic 10 championship game in 2024, and it’ll hope to retain that success in a new conference starting Sunday.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m., and it can be watched on ESPN+.

