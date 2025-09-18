UMass women’s soccer zips past Akron for its first win in MAC play

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team wasted no time finding the back of the net in a 1-0 victory against its second Mid-American Conference opponent, Akron, on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Coming off two scoreless games, the Minutewomen (3-3-2, 1-1-0 MAC) were determined to set the tone, controlling possession right from kickoff.

“Today we went into the game making sure we are really on the front foot, and we want to go forward,” head coach Jason Dowiak said.

In the first minute of the game, UMass defender Sarah DeFreitas advanced the ball upfield with a nifty dribble. She sent the ball to the right side of the field, where Kayla Nohasiarisoa’s shot ricocheted off Zips (3-3-1, 0-1 MAC) defender Kailyn Biecker and into the goal.

The early goal set the tone for the rest of a physical and fast-paced matchup. The hosts struggled to control the ball due to the Minutewomens’ overwhelming defense and crisp passing.

In the first half, Akron managed only one shot and none on goal. In contrast, UMass tallied six shots, including two on goal.

Both goalkeepers had strong showings in this game, particularly Zips captain Sara Bower, who stopped multiple Minutewomen shot attempts and anchored the Akron defense. In one extended UMass possession that lasted nearly a full minute and featured two shots on goal, Bower denied both chances and kept the deficit from growing.

The Minutewomen controlled 57 percent of the possession and finished the match with 13 total shots. Nohasiarisoa and Peyton Costello led UMass with three shot attempts while Morgan Bellamy led them in shots on goal as both of her attempts were deflected away by Bower.

The Zips were limited to just three shots, none of which were on target. Every shot Akron managed flew over the net, resulting in a clean sheet for the Minutewomen defense. Jordaine Oberhaus, Allie McMillan and Eesha Sutharshan all had one shot attempt to round out Akron’s total.

With its second MAC game under its belt, UMass is beginning to adapt to the competition and pace of its new conference and noticing some differences from its previous opponents.

“What I’ve seen with the first two opponents is that there is a player or two that you have to be really focused on,” Dowiak said. “In the [Atlantic 10], there may have been more team organization in the way that they were dangerous or defending.”

Dowiak, who earned his 56th win at the helm, said, “The competitive battle in every team was the same as the A–10.” He expects no easy matchups ahead, emphasizing that there won’t be a single game or team that isn’t competitive.

Both squads featured 11 new players from last season, and their first MAC matchup was a physical learning experience for all involved.

“A really gritty, high energy, high intensity game. Even at times a chaotic game, so we got to be the team to calm down first,” Dowiak said.

That intensity and adaptiveness showed in this game as the Minutewomen committed nine fouls with seven coming in the first half, while the Zips were called for four, committing three in the first half. Only three fouls were called in the second half, leading to a clean defensive battle to end the game.

In addition to knocking down foul numbers, UMass showed great defensive discipline throughout the game by not allowing Akron a single corner kick.

On the offensive end, the Minutewomen totaled five corner kicks and didn’t commit an offsides at any point in the game.

UMass will continue its MAC schedule at Kent State on Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

