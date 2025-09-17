UMass women’s soccer looks to rebound in first MAC road trip at Akron

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team is preparing for the opening stop of its first Mid-American Conference road trip to Akron on Thursday, following a 1-0 shutout loss against the Ball State Cardinals last week.

In their last outing, the Minutewomen (2-3-2, 0-1-0 MAC) continuously struggled with getting caught offside, which was an issue that occurred 10 times and interrupted their attacking efforts.

UMass’ inability to stay onside eventually led to an overturned game-tying goal from junior forward Caroline Dickson in the 30th minute. The Minutewomen finished the first half with just three shot attempts, eventually ending the game with nine total attempts, compared to the Cardinals’ 15.

That performance marked two home losses in a row for UMass. Head coach Jason Dowiak attributed the mental lapses on offensive pushes to the lack of game experience on the team’s young roster that features 10 new freshmen this season.

“It’s frustrating … it’s hard to know what to say [to the team],” Dowiak said of the outing. “Our confidence is fragile right now. The level of experience, or inexperience, that we have right now with such a young squad [needs] a lot of growing.”

Despite the struggles, redshirt freshman goalkeeper Leah Nisenfeld had a productive day in net outside of the early Cardinals’ score, saving four shot attempts throughout the afternoon. The defenders in front of the Reno, Nev., native also improved their communication, holding the Cardinals to just five shot attempts on goal compared to nine shots on goal during the Minutewomen’s previous matchup against Boston College.

The Akron Zips (3-2-1) are coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to Dayton, where the they struggled to find the net on offense, failing to deliver a single shot on goal despite six attempts. Akron also allowed the opposition 23 shots, with a dozen of those being on target.

UMass averages 12 shots per game, which ranks No. 6 in the MAC. The Minutewomen will be in good shape if the offense can maintain similar volume and put pressure on the opposing defense. The Zips allow an average of 1.5 goals each game and save just 75 percent of shots faced, meaning sustained pressure from UMass should eventually break through.

One of the Minutewomen’s greatest struggles in 2025 has been scoring, as they average under one goal per match at .714. A goal on Thursday could help reignite their offense heading into an important stretch of the season after finishing scoreless in the team’s last three matches.

Another factor that could be in UMass’ favor is Akron’s low-volume offense that generates just 9.5 shots a game, the fourth-least in the MAC. The Zips could struggle on offense against Nisenfeld, who averages 5.71 saves per outing and boasts a save percentage of 80 percent.

However, despite her statistics, Akron senior forward Emma King could be an exception. Despite scoring just two goals through the team’s first six games of the season, the hometown Akron native has excelled at knifing through opposing defenses to create open shots for herself in front of the net, with nine of her 15 attempts on frame. The opportunities are there for King and she could prove to be an issue for Nisenfeld and company.

Similarly, for the Minutewomen, sophomore forward Amelia Bloom has also created consistent opportunities for herself, ranking No. 5 in shot attempts in the MAC with 16, half of which have been on goal. The Arsenal FC product could prove just as challenging for the Zips on Thursday, alongside Dickson.

For UMass, Thursday marks a pivotal matchup for the team, as it aims to avoid a three-game losing streak, avoid a fourth straight scoreless match and earn its first conference win in the MAC.

“We’re excited,” Dowiak said. “Akron’s got an unbelievable setup from what we’ve seen online. They have a lot of history in their men’s and women’s soccer programs, so getting to play in a really impressive venue … is something we’re really excited about [along with] what traveling in the MAC feels like.”

The game will kick off at 2 p.m. and can be watched live on ESPN+.

