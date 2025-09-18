Weekend Field Hockey Preview: UMass field hockey look to continue undefeated run

The Massachusetts field hockey team rides into their first Mid-American Conference matchup of the year atop a wave of momentum unlike any other team in the conference. Its next two games will be a test to their perfect record when they host both Kent State and University at Albany, SUNY

The Minutewomen (6-0) have been dominating teams on defense, overshadowing their level of play on offense. UMass posted 17 goals over the last three weeks of play; only giving up five in the process. With two penalty shootout victories under their belts, the MAC leaders are proving their tenacity and skill to the country.

Freshman Emily Barrett has been dominating up front with a team-leading five goals in six games. The English forward looks to net her first conference goal Friday to give the Minutewomen some powerful momentum.

The only UMass player outshining Barrett at the moment is playing on the back lines of the field and in the net. Two-time MAC Goalkeeper of the week Myrte van Herwijnen stands between the posts for the Minutewomen. With a career-best 0.853 save percentage, van Herwijnen is looking to clock her 4,000th minute.

With the young energetic freshman up front and the seasoned talented senior in the net, UMass look nothing short of incredible. With the MAC conference schedule beginning this week, the Minutewomen have to prove it.

Kent State marches into Gladchuk looking to break a four-game losing streak with an in-conference sucker punch. The Golden Flashes (1-4) are battle-tested with three of these losses coming at the hands of Big Ten opponents.

After defeating Mercyhurst in their first game of the season, Kent State lost to No. 14 Ohio State and No. 11 Iowa. The Golden Flashes gave up 13 goals, scoring four over two games.

Senior forward Emma Rolston led the offensive unit during the two-game stretch with two goals and an assist. The senior captain will try and find the back of the net on Friday. The Pennsylvania native contributes most of her best gameplay off the penalty corner and will look to do the same at Gladchuk this Friday.

Her teammate and Golden Flashes sharpshooter Eva Usoz is the only returning member of the team with First Team All-Conference honors. Piling up shots against all three of Kent State’s formidable opponents, she poses quite the threat to UMass.

For UMass’ Sunday game, the University of Albany will roll into Amherst, after facing Holy Cross, to close out a two-game Massachusetts series. Having gone 1-1 in their only away series this season, Albany will look to establish a good narrative on the road.

Albany began their season with three straight victories before stumbling against Columbia and Liberty, two games that showed their ability to hang with quality opponents even in defeat. The Great Danes (4-2) rebounded with a dominant 3–0 win over Longwood.

Veteran leadership drives this Albany group. Red-shirt senior Jenna Zunic, a returning America East Second Team selection, anchors the defense and penalty corner unit. Her steady play will be crucial against a high-powered UMass attack.

In the midfield, players like Emma Staron and Mara Küskes have chipped in on both ends, helping Albany control tempo and create scoring chances. Fresh contributors such as Jette Kurz have already opened their collegiate accounts, underscoring Albany’s depth.

With a balanced offense that averages over three goals per game and a backline that has surrendered just over one, the Great Danes carry both bite and discipline. Their challenge in Amherst will be sustaining that form against a Minutewomen team that has yet to lose in 2025.

UMass finds itself at a critical weekend juncture: a first-ever MAC matchup that carries symbolic weight, followed by a familiar regional foe with a knack for close games. If the Minutewomen continue to blend youthful firepower with veteran steadiness, they can turn September momentum into an October run.

The weekend won’t decide the season, but it will define how this group wants to be remembered, whether as front-runners or as champions in the making. With the regular season a third of the way complete, UMass has written itself a perfect start to a historic season.

The Minutewomen’s game against Kent State is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sept. 19 and Sunday’s is scheduled for 1 p.m. Both matchups can be streamed on ESPN+.

Matt Ford-Wellman can be reached at or followed on X @MattFW_4.