Yungblud takes the torch from Ozzy Osbourne

The world was in a state of mourning as the news of Ozzy Osbourne’s death was announced on July 22. Due to his dark sound and heavy-metal aesthetic, the Black Sabbath lead singer was often nicknamed the “Prince of Darkness.” Osbourne is widely considered one of the greatest rock singers of the time. However, there may be a new face in the rock scene worth looking out for: Yungblud.

Although Dominic Harrison, known by his stage name “Yungblud,” has been in the music industry for some time, his name has only recently gained more recognition in the rock world. Known for his early hits such as “parents” and “11 minutes,” the latter with Halsey and Travis Barker, Yungblud quickly made a name for himself during the late 2010s and early 2020s. His theatrical punk sound gained him early traction in the indie rock scene.

Yungblud’s newest album release, “Idols,” shows significant shifts in genre and stylistic choices and earned him his third consecutive No. 1 album in the UK. He has stated he wanted to create more vulnerable tracks that allowed himself and listeners to feel more grounded in the life they are living. The album’s first track, “Hello Heaven, Hello,” is a raw and emotional nine-minute tribute to his past and future self as he talks about moving forward and discovering himself. This release was the turning point for Yungblud, gaining him the attention of rock legends like Brian May and Joe Perry.

The rock star who had the most significant impact on his career, though, was Ozzy Osbourne. Yungblud often talked highly about Osbourne in interviews, stating how much he admired and looked up to him and his music. They immediately had a connection back in 2022 when Osbourne appeared in Yungblud’s music video for his song “The Funeral” and gifted Yungblud a cross necklace.

During the pair’s final encounter, Osbourne “passed the torch” to Yungblud while telling him to “conquer America.” Recently, Yungblud has risen to this challenge by performing a memorable show at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. He performed alongside Steven Tyler and Joe Perry from Aerosmith, and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, to pay tribute to Osbourne. Together, they performed a medley of Osbourne’s most recognizable songs, such as “Crazy Train,” “Changes” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

In addition to his music and performances, Yungblud is also looking to change the music industry as a whole. Back in 2024, he created his own music festival called BludFest, aimed at making music more accessible in an age of overpriced concerts and events. He has stated that he is upset by how much festivals cost at present and wanted to make the change he wished to see in the industry.

In an interview with the BBC, Yungblud stated that he “can’t play a festival that’s £800 a ticket.” Bringing back BludFest for its second year in 2025, ticket costs were reportedly £65 to £125, a huge decrease from usual prices.

However, despite some of these clear indicators showing Yungblud’s dedication to keeping the rock genre alive and current, many remain unconvinced. Some people do not like the idea of Yungblud being called “the next Ozzy Osbourne” because no one can replace Osbourne himself. The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins made this evident by criticizing Yungblud following his MTV Video Music Awards performance, calling him a “TV personality doing rock.” However, that isn’t what “passing him the torch” is about. It is about Yungblud taking on the mantle as this generation’s rock star and giving people the outlet that Osbourne and so many other rock veterans did.

Yungblud has always been extremely open about his mental health and sexuality, and it is no secret that transparent conversations about these issues are vital in this day and age. This is an inevitable shift that even the rock scene is seeing. His fans can connect with him and his music on a deeper level, which is exactly what an artist strives for. Whether people believe he’s a good singer or not, it would be a lie to say that Yungblud isn’t someone to keep an eye on. It is clear that he is one of the next big faces in rock music.

