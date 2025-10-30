2025-26 UMass men’s basketball roster preview

With the regular season fast approaching, the Massachusetts men’s basketball team is gearing back up for success after a rocky 2024-25 campaign.

Head coach Frank Martin was not shy about the shortcomings of last season’s squad. Off the court, a lack of leadership and chemistry hurt a team aiming to shore up major player departures. On the court, offense was an issue, as the Minutemen consistently ranked among the worst teams in the country in stats like effective field goal percentage and three-point shooting. These, and a confluence of other factors, led to a 12-20 finish, the program’s worst in six years.

The one bright spot college basketball coaches have nowadays after a season like that, however, is their opportunity for a roster redo. Over the past seven months, that’s exactly what UMass underwent, with 10 of the team’s 13 scholarship players in 2025-26 are new to the maroon and white.

Among those additions, a couple of themes are evident. Many either have a wealth of college basketball experience, a great offensive game or both. Martin and company are hoping that as a result, last season’s issues are no more.

“We’re going to have to have a base offensively and then allow the season to teach us how to defend,” Martin said. “With this new world that we’re in … I flipped the script on how I try to do things in the preseason.”

It’s a new roster in a new conference for the Minutemen for the first time in 49 years, and they have a top Mid-American Conference finish in their sights after being picked fifth in the MAC preseason poll. The road to reclamation for Martin and these 13 players begins Nov. 3 at home against Marshall.

Guards

There are five players on this UMass team that are considered traditional guards, and as is the theme this season, all are fresh faces to the program.

Normally, a breadth of guard additions would lead to fierce competition at both the starting point guard and shooting guard spots, but that statement will likely not ring true this season thanks to Marcus Banks Jr. It seems all but confirmed that the 6-foot-3 UMBC transfer will start at shooting guard from opening night on thanks to his veteran presence and – more importantly – the shooting that this team sorely lacked a season ago.

“[Banks Jr.] lets you know when he’s playing that if you don’t guard him, he’s going to shoot it,” Martin said. “He gets separation, he will let it go.”

The evidence for Martin’s statement is easy to find; Banks Jr. ranked 30th in the nation last season, taking eight threes per game. He shot 41.8% on those attempts from deep, making him one of the top returning three-point shooters in the NCAA.

On top of Banks Jr.’s talent beyond the arc, he also proved himself as a true multi-level threat at UMBC, shooting 39% on mid-range twos and 53% at the rim. He might not get to the free throw line as much as a player of his kind should (17.7 free throw rate), but with his efficiency, that’s probably not the top concern for Martin this season. All signs indicate that Banks Jr. will be one of, if not, the most important player on offense for the Minutemen.

If Banks Jr. does play a major role at the two guard, three guards will battle to start alongside him at the point. The first two are lower-level transfers looking to find their footing at the Division I level: K’Jei Parker and Donovan Brown.

Parker comes to Amherst with Division I experience, having spent his freshman season at Florida A&M before heading downstate to suit up at JUCO Florida Southwestern College. He shone at that stop, averaging a team-leading 16.8 points and 4.1 assists before opting to try his hand again at college’s highest level of play.

Parker is another outstanding shooter joining UMass’ ranks, hitting threes at an absurd 43% clip off 7.2 attempts per game last season. Being that efficient in the MAC is unlikely, but the bigger question is whether Parker can prevent those shooting numbers from nosediving against better competition: a regression back to his freshman year with the Rattlers (29.8% FG, 25% 3PT) would sting.

Brown is getting his first taste of Division I basketball after a year each at the JUCO and Division II levels. The 6-foot-2 guard arrives after being the focal point for Florida Tech, putting up an impressive 20.7/4.3/3.4 statline. Brown’s a good three-point shooter in his own right, but it shows how much of an emphasis was placed on shooting in the portal when his 36.3% number lags significantly behind the previously mentioned two guards.

Danny Carbuccia was the first of three true freshmen to commit to the Minutemen, and he’s a potential x-factor in this point guard race. The Archbishop Stepinac product was a high-three star recruit out of high school and chose UMass over a host of other offers.

At 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, Carbuccia plays with that stereotypical New York City point guard grit, refusing to let his frame dictate his contributions. The guard does his best work as a facilitator who’s pesky on defense, but through two exhibitions, he’s also shown a confidence in his shot that’s abnormal for freshmen.

The other man in this guard grouping is Isaiah Placide, a transfer from Division II Eckerd College. Placide is another player who put up major numbers at a lower level (20.1/4.1/1.2 statline last season), but he works best off the ball. Martin has indicated that he’s struggled in adjusting to defense and a lighter-usage role with the Minutemen. With those traits at 6-foot-4, the graduate transfer projects as a potential microwave scorer off the bench.

Wings

Of the three wings on UMass this season, only one comes in with college basketball experience. Jayden Ndjigue one-ups that fact by having spent two seasons already in Amherst, and after starting in 56 games over that time, there should be no reason he doesn’t hold onto his starting spot in year three.

The Ayer, Mass. native’s stats aren’t gaudy – he averaged 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season – but he does serve as the Minutemen’s ultimate glue guy. If a stop needs to be made, a rebound needs to be grabbed or a loose ball needs to be chased down, Ndjigue is the most likely candidate to be there when his team needs him. Of UMass’ players with Division I experience, he’s the only one that recorded a defensive box plus-minus over 1.0 last season (1.1), and that number was even stronger in Atlantic 10 conference play (1.6).

The offensive limitations are there with Ndjigue, and after his shooting splits heavily regressed in 2024-25, the wing will look to at least keep defenses honest in the MAC. One thing working for him this time around should be a renewed mindset.

“[Ndjigue] was never happy [last season],” Martin said. “You’re not going to be happy when you’re competing, but you got to be excited about the opportunity to compete. I think he’s starting to figure that out.”

One of the two freshmen that round out this wing trio is Dwayne Wimbley Jr., a 6-foot-6 player coming out of Martin’s former stomping grounds in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Off of rankings, Wimbley Jr. is considered the prized recruit of the Minutemen’s freshmen class. He was a former Florida State commit until long-time head coach Leonard Hamilton resigned.

While the freshman still has to work through some growing pains, particularly with his shot selection, his freakish athleticism and defensive mindset will be enough to give him periodic playing time from the jump.

“[Carbuccia] and [Wimbley], those two guys are going to be main rotation players,” Martin said. “They’ve established that with the way that they’ve performed consistently since the summer.”

The other freshman is Bilal Osman, a 6-foot-8 forward-wing hybrid originally from Sweden. Osman is more of a project compared to his freshman counterparts, and while his shooting and length is enticing, he’s likely to serve in a reserve role this season.

Bigs

It’d be remiss not to open this section with Daniel Hankins-Sanford. As the other three-year Minuteman with Ndjigue, Hankins-Sanford is the lone UMass player who received a MAC preseason honor, getting named to the preseason All-Conference Second Team.

There was good precedent in selecting him to shine in a new conference, as the former South Carolina transfer averaged 10 points and seven rebounds in a more competitive A-10 last season. Hankins-Sanford makes his money on the glass, snagging rebounds and kickstarting transition offense, but his offensive impact is an underrated aspect of his game. Thanks to the bruising big’s impressive touch from 10-15 feet, the Minutemen shot 41.9% on midrange twos when Hankins-Sanford was on the floor last season versus 30.7% when he wasn’t.

This season, Hankins-Sanford will likely split time again between the power forward and center spots. At a built 6-foot-8, the senior has the best blend of experience and talent to handle the burlier big men that exist in the MAC. With the makeup of this year’s UMass team, his defensive prowess will especially be relied upon early as his teammates get used to their roles on that end. Hankins-Sanford is a backbone of the Minutemen on and off the court this season, and if he can make moderate improvements to an already well-rounded game, he’ll likely meet the lofty expectations set for him.

The player who’s most likely to be frontcourt mates with Hankins-Sanford is Leonardo Bettiol. After making 53 starts over three seasons at Abilene Christian, the Italy native is taking a shorter trek to his next stop in Amherst.

“[Bettiol] gives us a guy that knows how to play a lot like Josh Cohen did a couple years ago,” Martin said. “[He] knows how to get a shot off, knows how to pass it, knows how to post.”

The senior took a step back offensively for the Wildcats last season but still had shooting splits that were considered average nationally (52% at the rim, 49% on other two-point shots). Averaging 13.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, Bettiol’s offensive game is very much interior-oriented, but his comfort with handling the ball outside of the paint can help against stingier defenses.

An issue that arises with this likely starting forward duo is offensive spacing. Over 167 combined games of college basketball, Bettiol and Hankins-Sanford have taken just 98 threes (89 from Hankins-Sanford) and hit 23% of them. Having shooters in the backcourt is nice, but running sets gets much trickier when an offense is partially predicated off two players who struggle working outside of the paint. There’s an added benefit with MAC bigs being slightly less versatile than their A-10 counterparts, but in key conference games it will be interesting to see what Martin and company scheme up to get players open.

The third scholarship returner on UMass is 6-foot-10 Luka Damjanac, a sophomore big who saw spot minutes in 2024-25. The Vienna, Austria native got a major uptick in playing time over the final six games of last season, and with familiarity in Martin’s system and a lack of other proven options, he’ll likely have an expanded role on this season’s team.

With a wide frame and his propensity to hang around the basket, Damjanac can match up well in multiple areas against the more imposing big men in the MAC. The sophomore’s role this season might lie in being a reliable defensive tool, although in order to play that role to its fullest, he must cut down on his fouling (6.0 fouls committed/40 minutes last season). On offense, scoring effectively is very much a work in progress for Damjanac, and it’s an area that may severely limit his playing time if other players can do what he can defensively.

The remaining two bigs for the Minutemen are both JUCO products in Dimitri Clerc and Charles Outlaw. Clerc arrives after two years spent at Pensacola State College, where he averaged 11 points and 7.2 rebounds in his most recent campaign.

The intrigue with Clerc lies in his figure. At 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, the Switzerland native is a college junior in a grown man’s body, and he plays utilizing every inch of that frame. Don’t be surprised to see Clerc unfazed by the physicality of the Division I game, as he throws his body around and brings a mean streak to keep opponents at bay. Like the other reserve bigs, offense is a definite issue, but it shouldn’t disqualify Clerc from battling with Damjanac for backup minutes at the pivot.

Outlaw spent his first two years at two separate junior colleges, shooting an impressive 73%. From what Martin’s said, athleticism and defensive instincts will hold Outlaw back from seeing any meaningful playing time early on, but if his offensive production can be even half of what it was at the JUCO level, there could foreseeably be a role for him.

At both the backup big spots and the point, the presence of multiple playing time battles should indicate solid depth for UMass this season. The frontcourt specifically may have limited capabilities on offense like it did in 2024-25, but the unit’s defense should help shore up any backcourt missteps.

“Whether it’s at the point or at the center spot, I’m not going to be held hostage,” Martin said. “If somebody’s not in the mood, there’s always going to be another option and I really haven’t had that in a while.”

2025-26 Projected Lineup

Starters

PG K’Jei Parker

SG Marcus Banks Jr.

SF Jayden Ndjigue

PF Leonardo Bettiol

C Daniel Hankins-Sanford

Bench

6 Danny Carbuccia

7 Donovan Brown

8 Dimitri Clerc

9 Dwayne Wimbley Jr.

10 Isaiah Placide

