On Oct. 11, we celebrate National Coming Out Day, and recognize the importance and privilege we have at the Massachusetts Daily Collegian in telling the valuable stories of the LGBTQ+ community. National Coming Out Day is an exciting time of celebration for many, being able to express true identities and true selves. But, we also must acknowledge that expressing your own gender and sexuality to friends, family and the public can be very difficult and dangerous. By highlighting the voices of the LGBTQ+ community, we hope our coverage contributes to creating a safer, more accepting world that we can all be proud to be a part of.

Our special issues serve as a spotlight on stories we have published throughout the semester on the topic. We would like to thank everyone who helped contribute to this special issue, whether they be students, MDC staff or community members. While today, Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day, LGBTQ+ voices deserve to be heard, appreciated, understood and valued every day of the year. We hope to be able to continue telling these stories throughout the year.

Here are the stories of the 2025 Pride Special Issue.

Derrick Gordon return spotlights new LGBTQ+ resources by and

“He described how students clapped as he walked into Berkshire Dining Commons following the announcement. Someone asked him to sign their skateboard adorned with the phrase “Be True” in rainbow lettering,” write Bella Astrofsky and Ashley Son.

First openly gay men’s college basketball player returns to UMass by

“Gordon stressed that despite the difficulties he faced, coming out was the best decision he’s ever made. He said living as his true self has made everything worth it, and if he could go back, he wouldn’t have done it any other way,” writes Cole Smith-Rakoff.

QueerCore Fest: A jamboree of love, rage and belonging by Seamus Kelley

“QueerCore Fest gathered ‘a whole room of humans gathered to love, rage and celebrate each other’s existence,’ on Saturday, Sept. 13. With the Trump administration imposing policies regarding the LGBTQ+ community, many have recently felt the world is impossible to live in. Right alongside hopelessness and isolation, there is an unceasing determination to ally with one’s own skin,” writes Seamus Kelley.

The History of Drag by

“When thinking about representation of queer identities in the media, drag queens quickly come to mind. The prominence of drag-influencers, such as those from the successful show RuPaul’s Drag Race, has been around a lot longer than you think,” write Ava Hebenstreit.

Say Gay! Drag Show kicks off largest performance with 12 drag artists by Valerie Zheng

“Many of the artists were UMass faculty and students, connecting a wider range of people within the Amherst and Hampshire County community. The crowd included over four hundred people, including attendees from the other Five Colleges,” writes Valerie Zheng.

