3-1 loss ends the UMass women’s soccer season

The Massachusetts women’s soccer team concluded its season with a 3-1 loss against Bowling Green on Wednesday at Rudd Field.

The Minutewomen’s (5-8-4, 3-6-2 Mid-American) loss on Oct. 29 marks the fifth consecutive game that UMass has not won, with its last victory being on Oct. 9 against Buffalo.

The Falcons (9-2-8, 4-1-7 MAC) were aggressive from the start of the game, as they controlled the pace of play, opening the scoring in the first half and scoring two more in the second.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Bowling Green defender Gabby Lamparty was credited with the second goal of the game following an own goal for UMass, because of a scrum in front of the net.

The Minutewomen defender Libby Fisher attempted to clear the ball off the goal line with a header but only got it past the Falcons’ defender. Lamparty headed it to UMass’ Peyton Costello, as the momentum of the deflection pushed the ball into the net. This goal ultimately put the game out of reach for the home squad.

Not long after the goal, the game came to a standstill as Amelia Bloom, a forward for the Minutewomen, suffered a lower-body injury. Play was immediately halted as medical staff rushed onto the field, and the forward was carted off the field. Bloom has one goal and one assist on the season. With UMass struggling on offense, this unfortunate event continued to deflate the team.

The Minutewomen made their only scoring contribution with less than 12 minutes left in the game, when defender Sarah DeFreitas took a free kick. Caroline Dickson received the kick in the offensive end, where she headed the ball forward. A distraction caused by forward Macy Graves allowed the ball to get past goalie Payton O’Malley for Dickson’s third goal of the season.

The scoring was initiated by Bowling Green with a tap-in goal to the bottom right corner by forward Emma Stransky for her third of the season. The goal was assisted by midfielder Minah Syam, as she entered the box and drew UMass goalie, Leah Nisenfeld, into diving for the ball. The midfielder pushed the ball past the Minutewomen’s goalie, getting it through to Stransky for the easy one-touch goal.

The forward Lexi White scored the third goal for the Falcons as she received a pass from the top of the box from the midfielder Audrey Oliver. The shot came from the left side of Nisenfeld, going past the goalie’s hand and into the bottom far right corner.

This loss marks the end of UMass’ season as the Minutewomen didn’t make it into the MAC conference tournament. UMass finished No. 9 in the MAC standings, needing to be one of the top six seeds to qualify for the tournament.

“We battled a little differently than we have, and I’m proud of that,” head coach Jason Dowiak said. “That gives us a lot of promise moving forward.”

Dowiak emphasized the upperclassmen, especially players like Macy Graves, DeFreitas and Sarah Flanagan, noting their role as crucial members of the team and the example they set for the future of the Minutewomen.

“They need to mature in their soccer ability, technically, and tactically,” Dowiak said. “We are already focusing on becoming mentally tougher, mentally stronger in our ability to handle adversity and change. We are going to look to push them to a new level, to try to see if we can [create] a different style of play and push teams to be uncomfortable with the qualities we embody.”

As Dowiak reflects on this season for UMass, he is hopeful for what is to come, emphasizing the improvements that need to be made before the 2026 season begins.

