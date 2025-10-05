5 low-effort cool-girl Halloween costumes for when you have nothing else

Finding a Halloween costume can be tough. For those who don’t plan months ahead, the search for proper attire can often be impeded by three main things: lack of creativity, the complexity of certain costumes and the cost of said costumes.

Don’t fret! I’m here to help you avoid all three Halloween costume demons, as I’m calling them. Here are a few ideas that are easy, cool and recognizable, yet niche enough that everyone will be obsessed with your get up.

Ke$ha

There isn’t a lot that you need for a great Ke$ha costume. She has a lot of different looks that are based around a similar structure: a pair of distressed shorts or a mini skirt, a cut-up cropped tee and some boots or high-top sneakers. The magic is in the accessories and makeup, which are always the cheapest parts of any costume. Make your hair wild, your makeup messy and dark and your body shimmer with glitter. The beauty of Ke$ha’s look is in the mess and chaos. Anyone that knows 2000s celebrities will know exactly who you’re supposed to be. Bonus points if you have a karaoke mic.

The Other Mother (“Coraline”)

If you’re looking for something spooky, but you can’t commit to blood, this one is perfect for you! All you need is a black article of clothing with white polka dots (top, pants, shirt, dress, etc.) and makeup. Depending on how creepy you want to look, you can add the button eyes with makeup, or you can capture her weird spidery form. You can also get button sunglasses instead of painting them on with makeup, and get a black wig at an extra cost. You can tailor this costume to your budget and preferences and people will still know what you are. It’s also great for a group or couples’ costume, with the Other Father, Coraline and Wybie being other recognizable characters.

Christine Daaé (“Phantom of the Opera”)

To get more whimsical, look no further than Christine Daaé, the protagonist of “Phantom of the Opera.” She has a few different looks that you can try to replicate, but her most popular is probably the easiest. of flowy, white maxi skirts, one of the biggest parts of this costume may already be sitting in your closet. All you need is a white corset and a sheer white robe, both of which you can easily find online or in the lingerie section of a secondhand shop. Pair it with tightly curled hair and glowy makeup, and you’re all set! This is another one that could be great for a couples’ costume and if you like a costume with a bit.

Captain Jack Sparrow (“Pirates of the Caribbean”)

I think that being a pirate is an easy costume to pull off, but a plain old pirate costume can seem too basic. Why not go all in and be the most piratey-pirate of all Captain Jack Sparrow? The best part about this costume is that you can just be a regular pirate with a few tweaks. Try to follow his outfit’s color palette with your pieces. Add some chunky jewelry, a pirate hat or bandana and his X-shaped scar. If nothing else, bring a nondescript glass bottle full of whatever beverage of your choice and try to do his run. His behavior is probably what makes him most recognizable.

Amy Winehouse

There’s nothing cooler than having good taste in music, and for most, wearing an Amy Winehouse costume will prove that you have just that. This British music icon has many outfits that are easy to replicate, and once again, it is all about the accessories and makeup. Make your eyeliner big, your hair even bigger and slap on some fake tattoos. This might be niche for some people, but those who get it, get it. Sing karaoke at Monkey Bar and give them all you’ve got, but don’t tell them I sent you.

Finding a good costume is not as hard or expensive as you think! There’s plenty more costumes that you can use these same methods for, but these are just a few that I think would stand out from the crowd.

Most importantly, have fun with it! Halloween is a joyful holiday, and you should dress up as something that makes you feel confident and ready to have a good time.

Ava Hebenstreit can be reached at [email protected].