Agriculture reveals ‘The Spiritual Sound’

Self-described ecstatic black metal band Agriculture released their second studio album, “The Spiritual Sound,” on Oct. 3. Agriculture can be described across a vast spectrum of genres, spanning black metal, existential metalgaze and euphoric post-metal. In “The Spiritual Sound,” the Los Angeles band pushes beyond the conventions of black metal to further develop their unique and atmospheric sound.

Agriculture consists of Leah B. Levinson on bass and vocals, Dan Meyer on guitar and vocals, Richard Chowenhill on guitar and Kern Haug on drums. They are currently signed to the dark music label The Flenser, alongside acts like Have a Nice Life, Chat Pile, Midwife and Mamaleek. Agriculture recently announced a 2026 East Coast Tour and will be playing at The Sinclair in Boston on Feb. 12 with support from Tennessee metal band Knoll.

“The Spiritual Sound” marks new territory in Agriculture’s catalog. In their previous works, the band hinted at emotional duality, but their latest release embraces it wholeheartedly. Between soaring metalgaze climaxes juxtaposed by tender and meditative lows, Agriculture weaves a distinct blend of genres into this monumental release. The album delivers a spiritual experience of its own, merging euphoric peaks with jarring breakdowns, liminal ambient segments and stark beauty within an otherwise abrasive genre.

Even though many of the lyrics are difficult to make out clearly, the lyricism on these tracks are depressing and contemplative, exploring themes varying in death, the afterlife, Buddhism, existentialism and of course spirituality.

“The Spiritual Sound” opens with a grindcore-inspired, high-speed blast beat layered beneath an electrifying guitar solo in “My Garden.” A groovy bassline and punchy drum rhythms ground the track in the band’s hardcore metal roots. Atmospheric vocals and erratic beat breaks create a chaotic, immersive soundscape. Later in the track, the song is interrupted by a mellow melody that later returns to the chaotic nature of the track, setting up an intense and unexpected experience for the album.

The second track, “Flea,” sustains the listener’s electrifying experience of “The Spiritual Sound” as the second track on the album. A triumphant guitar tone cuts through the mix of spoken word and dissonant screams, delivering an unpredictable and mesmerizing experience that eventually shifts into a hypnotic metalgaze style. “Flea” later collapses into a peaceful vocal hymn, which sharply contrasts with harsh shrieks. Passionate guitar solos ground the chaos, cultivating a rich, layered atmosphere.

“The Weight” opens with a slow, thunderous breakdown accented by dissonant panic chords, screeching feedback and visceral screams. The song alternates between suffocating heaviness and droning, mellow lulls. The vocal performances are especially intense on “The Weight,” with shrieks rising and falling across the track’s emotional peaks. The song closes out without any drums — just unfiltered guitar and bass notes echoing beneath Levinson and Meyer’s screams.

“Dan’s Love Song” stands out on “The Spiritual Sound” through its distinctively unexpected style. One of the strongest on the album, the song opens with distorted feedback and a haunting bass line, leaning more toward shoegaze than metal. The vocals are notably softer, layered in ethereal harmonies. Screeching guitar textures are reminiscent of early ’90s experimental shoegaze, giving the song a dreamlike, nostalgic feel.

Released in July, the album’s first single “Bodhidharma” remains one of its most dynamic entries. Beginning with a weaving segment of meditative beat, it quickly erupts into an epic guitar solo, shaking up the listener.

“The Spiritual Sound” closes with the grand buildup of “The Reply.” The crescendo builds up with a militant drumbeat and echoing guitar melodies, which briefly dip into an ambient and gentle lull. The song later builds up once more into a harmonization that erupts into a dissonant vocal harmony, sending the song towards its harsh and abrasive outro of epic guitar picking, dramatic drumming, heavy chords and piercing screams.

Crissy Saucier can be reached at [email protected].