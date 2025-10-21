An inside look into Antonio’s Pizza

For decades, Antonio’s Pizza has been a cornerstone of Amherst nightlife. Over the course of the day, most people coming in and out of the storefront are families or residents. But as the day drags on, the clientele slowly begins to shift to hungry college students coming back from a night out.

As people start trickling in from the bars, the staff and the slingers, the staff that cook the pizzas, begin to hit their stride.

“It usually hits around 10:00, 10:30 is when we start gearing up,” Andrew French, a veteran slinger at Antonio’s, said.“Then we really get into this groove at around 11-11:30 of just slinging the pizza late-night.”

Even the change of music reflects this shift in clientele. For most of the day, the store plays a mix of Spanish music selected by the cooks, but in the evening, the staff switches the playlist to fit the clients they serve.

“We like to put it on around 10:00 at night, and then vibes change,” Susie Austin, assistant general manager at Antonio’s said. “We keep it nice and loud at night, so it’s still like you’re in the club. You’re not leaving the bar too much. You’re still getting all that dancing scene in, and it’s very fun.”

During the course of the switch, the staff also prepares the space for increased capacity, “You know, we’re tossing the tables over the counter, making extra space,” French said. “We’ve had experiences—people trying to, like, throw the tables around. It gets rough. So, we just eliminate the problem.”

“When I first started doing the late-night shifts, it was overwhelming at first, just with the volume” Will LeBlanc, a slinger at Antonio’s, said. “But once you get into a rhythm, it’s more manageable than it looks. I’ll have people there who are like, ‘[I] don’t know how you do it’, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know either.’”

In order to deal with the influx of customers, it is essential that the staff communicates effectively.

“It’s a lot of teamwork and communication,” LeBlanc said. “You have to communicate well to move fast as a group.”

In addition to the large nightlife crowd, there is another thing the staff must manage during the night: the heat. According to French, after five to six hours of continuous operations and the oven going on full blast, the heat “gets pretty bad.”

Antonio’s recently reached their highest volume of orders during a single hour of service in recent memory.

“A few weeks ago, we served 217 people in one single hour, which is one of our bigger numbers for the past three years,” Austin said. “We got orders of three, orders of eight, people getting a single slice for themselves, something for their friend. We have no [way of] telling how much pizza that is, but it’s between 217 and maybe 500, 600 slices.”

With that many orders, it is no surprise that the crowds are unpredictable but LeBlanc sees that as just part of their role during the nightlife rush.

“It is the zoo, you know,” LeBlanc said. “I guess that makes me a zookeeper.”

Sometimes that crowd can go too far, especially when inebriated patrons are involved. The Antonio’s staff has encountered a few incidents where customers were out of control.

“Last year, an adult, very not sober, got upset at Susie because she gave him the wrong slice, and he threw the slice right over the counter and hit her with it,” French said.

Austin remembered the incident well, saying, “I had a grown man throwing a chicken bacon ranch slice in my face, all over me for the whole night,” Austin said. “I had no change of clothes, and there’s four on the floor at all times. You can’t leave. It’s pretty intense.”

LeBlanc noted that most customers don’t cause any trouble, saying, “It’s definitely a mixed bag.”

Despite the chaos, repetition and heat of the job, the night crew said they enjoy working at the pizza place.

“I mean, it’s a fun place to work,” French said. “It gets you out, you’re meeting people, I’m getting to vibe with everyone through college. I think it’s just a really good atmosphere to be able to work at.”

Austin said her coworkers are one of her main sources of enjoyment on the job, “I love my co-workers,” Austin said. “They’re awesome, they create a wonderful, supportive environment to work in. They make me want to come to work every day.”

For the employees and longtime customers of Antonio’s, it isn’t just a pizza place; it’s a staple of Amherst nightlife, an honor it has held for years.

“We’ll have people come in who say, ‘yo, I haven’t been here in like thirty years, but this place is still here,’” LeBlanc said. “This place will never close now.”

