Ballet Hispánico weaves history and culture into three powerful performances

On Thursday, Oct. 2, Ballet Hispánico, the nation’s leading Hispanic Latin dance company and cultural institution, performed at the Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall. Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, Ballet Hispánico has been touring the country with performances from California and Utah to the Northeastern coast.

Led by Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, the company performed three pieces titled “Buscando a Juan,” “Mad’moiselle” and “Club Havana.”

“Buscando a Juan”, the first performance, began with the vision of two lone figures in the center of the stage. The figures were Juan de Pareja, represented by dancer Amir J. Baldwin, and Diego Velazquez, represented by dancer Antonio Cangiano. Baldwin faced the crowd clad in an open vest, armed only with the ferocity of the emotion that his movements inspired.

Under the somber, orchestral notes of Osvaldo Golijov’s music, Baldwin and Cangiano danced together beautifully and swiftly; reverently mirroring the other’s movements. They appeared as if they were torn between moving alongside or against each other. It was a battle of wills, a divide that struck the core of who they were.

Originally made for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Juan de Pareja Exhibition, Vilaro explained that “Buscando a Juan” was based on Juan de Pareja, the only Afro-Hispanic man painted in the 17th century. He was painted by the Spanish artist Velazquez, to whom he was also a slave. Later, he was freed and became a prominent artist.

Ballet Hispanico was founded in 1970 by dancer and National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez. The mission of Ramirez’s choreographic institute Instituto Coreográfico, is to elevate Latinx dancers and choreographers. It is based in New York City, where it was founded as a platform for Black and Latino communities.

“The Calling of Juan” was the second act of “Buscando a Juan.” This act represented the way Catholicism simultaneously inspired de Pareja and held him back. It was perhaps the most visual and metaphorically striking.

Francesca Levita appeared onstage in a blue dress as The Madonna. She was a majesty, something to behold. Under the golden light which beamed out from the left of the stage, the grace and drama of her movements was exacerbated. At times, she isolated Baldwin from the other dancers, blocking his path with her light, seemingly innocuous twirls. Other times, she was lifted up by him, a resplendent figure echoing the religious figure she represented.

In one breathtaking moment, Levita stands on Baldwin, feet planted gracefully but firm on his back. Her arms curved up to the sky as he suffered her weight; his knees and hands rooted to the floor. There was at once an innocence and ignorant cruelty about the Madonna, a testament to Levita’s skill as a dancer.

A piece designed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa to investigate the multi-faceted identity of Latina women, “Mad’moiselle” was powerful and awe-inspiring. At its center is the character “Maria,” performed by Mia Bermudez. Clad in a glittering black bodysuit, she wore a red wig and tall heels, which she kept on throughout the performance, elevating her above the others. As an eerie synth bloomed across the stage, she whipped the other dancers — a faceless, identical crowd all clad in the same red wigs and black pants organized in seamless obeying lines.

“Maria is part of who we are,” Vilaro said. “Our mothers, our grandmothers are called Maria. It has a lot of reflection to the Virgin Mary, to religion, to Catholicism.”

As “Maria,” Bermudez sported bold makeup, a bright red lip, and her every movement rocketed pinpoints of light from her bodysuit across the stage. But despite her brash air and her authoritarian stance, the piece was a perpetual struggle between herself and that nameless crowd, a taut balance between her control over them. She at once led them and resisted their pushback, fighting to not let them topple her.

In an emotionally fraught moment, the music quiets and “Maria” finds herself alone onstage. “Ay, que calor,” she said, her voice resounding as she fanned herself under the bright spotlight. The audience’s spread-out laughter withered as she released a scream, the kind that could only be boiled from within the gut and be released as rage through the throat. It was a scream not just of anger, but of defiance.

At the end, she is held up by that same crowd. She wears a feathered red headdress and similarly flaming red tulle skirt. High above their reaching hands, her gaze is aimed overhead, forlorn and unreadable.

“Club Havana” was their last performance. Set in the world of 1950s Cuba, different dances came to life: the Cha Cha Cha, followed by the Romanza, the Rumba and the Conga. The dancers were a moving pattern of colors: purple, yellow, red, pink and teal. It began playfully. Two men stood with their backs to the audience, sporting sharp dark suits and jaunty hats. A tight-clad feminine leg appeared between their two bodies, ankle rotating cockily to the rhythm of the music.

This performance was the most theatrical performance, with more lighthearted and flirtatious energy between the dancers. The men smoked fake cigars: the clouds of smoke were left hovering in the space where they once stood as they whirled about the stage. The women kicked up their legs as they whirled around, sending their dresses into the air.

When they danced in pairs, with the men’s ties matching the color of the women’s dresses, they moved together sensuously, cupping hands by cheeks. The men reached out gallant hands to the women, and the women swayed coquettishly. They moved together slowly, exchanging loaded gazes, their affected movements exacerbating the drama of their courtship.

And just as soon as the music had slowed, the rhythm would pick back up: confetti would explode from the rafters and flutter among the dancers. Once again, legs would kick up into spirited arcs, hands would link, and the soul of a historical era suffused the stage.

“If you sit and watch a dance, it’s not just about music,” Vilaro said. “It’s like walking into a museum and seeing a work of art. We are really reflecting today’s Latino community. Latinidad is so vast. We’re not a monolith. We’re not one race. We’re many. And I want to explore that, and the vision for my curatorial voice is to explore that.”

