Bensley: UMass women’s basketball adds six new players to its 2025-26 roster

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team is set to enter its first Mid-American Conference season under head coach Mike Leflar. Just about half of the 13-player roster are newcomers. With two players graduating at the end of the 2024-25 season, the Minutewomen brought in six new additions to their roster.

Momo LaClair and Stefanie Kulesza were UMass’ two graduating seniors. LaClair averaged 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds and scored 56 points for the Minutewomen in her one season with the program. Kulesza averaged 10 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season.

UMass has been projected to finish third in the MAC pre-season poll, above Ball State and Central Michigan in fourth and fifth, respectively. It also received three votes to be tournament champions.

Over the off-season, head coach Mike Leflar looked for players who would make the team faster, new roster additions that would bring speed to transition plays.

The freshmen

The Minutewomen will debut Anya George, Aiyanna Perkins, Brooke Pulpi and Eva Hannon as their four incoming freshmen for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

George was a two-time All-Conference player at her high school, Paul VI. The Chester, Pennsylvania native was also named Coaches Player of the Year and Standout Player of the Year. The 5-foot-8 guard led her team to the South Jersey Basketball Invitational Tournament championship and was also the 2024 3PT Champion.

Perkins is the second freshman added to UMass’ roster for the upcoming season. The 5-foot-7 guard was named 5A Player of the Year. While in high school at Bella Vista College Prep, she was earned the Region Player of the Year and All-Conference First Team accolades twice each. During her freshman year, she scored over 1,000 points. Perkins’ ability to rack up points will be crucial for the Minutewomen’s MAC debut.

Pulpi and Hannon round out the freshman class. Pulpi, a 5-foot-8 guard, comes to Amherst from Reading, MA, where she played for Reading Memorial High School. Hannon played for Townsend Harris in Queens, NY, and will play as a forward.

Taylor Derkack did not play last season because of injury and therefore enters the season as a redshirt freshman this upcoming season. Although she is listed as a freshman, Leflar and his coaching staff have been working with her for the past year.

“[The freshmen] will get opportunities,” Leflar said. “… We have [four] freshmen on the roster and [three] guards which will handle the ball. They can shoot, pass and dribble. I’m looking forward to seeing them continue to learn and grow and hopefully make an impact for us.”

Leflar stressed that the whole roster would get the time to make an impact on the court for UMass, and is eager for them to start competing.

The transfers

The two transfers into the program are Leah Bullard and Ayanna Franks. Both will fill gaps that are open in the team’s play.

Bullard joins the Minutewomen from Oakland, where she played her freshman season. While playing for the Golden Grizzlies, she averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, translating to 56.1% from the field. In her 23 appearances, she recorded 193 minutes for Oakland.

Coming into this UMass roster as a forward, her scoring and rebounding will be crucial to its squad, which is looking to enter a new conference with dominance.

“Adding front-court depth was important for us …,” Leflar said. “[Bullard did] nice things at our scrimmage and practice in terms of working high-low and then scoring inside.”

Franks joins the Minutewomen in Amherst after playing her freshman year at the University of Rhode Island. The Windsor, CT native led the Rams with steals in four games and recorded two double doubles.

During the 2024-25 season, Franks averaged three points per game, scoring 101 in 33 games. The 2024 Connecticut State Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 1.6 rebounds a game and provided 12 assists.

“[Franks] is a real athlete and we want to get up and down and transition, and she fills that role,” Leflar said. “We want to play faster than we did last year, and [Franks] has shown an ability to rebound at practice and making sure she can do that … she’s a guard that can handle in transition and can score at three levels. I’m looking forward to her taking advantage of opportunities.”

Leflar mentioned the learning curve that newcomers face when coming into a new program, whether they’re a freshman or a transfer.

“Let’s see how we’ve improved and taken steps as a program and evaluating that at the first games,” Leflar said.

The Minutewomen’s season officially kicks off on Nov. 3 against Old Dominion University. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Emma Bensley can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @emmabensley4.