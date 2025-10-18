Brandon Hood dominates in UMass’ loss to Buffalo

The Massachusetts football team’s offense needed a spark after back-to-back games without a touchdown, and Brandon Hood brought the required inferno to the run game. The redshirt freshman running back ran for 179 yards in a 28-21 loss to Buffalo, more than doubling his previous career total of 106 yards.

“[Hood’s] energy and his focus was through the roof,” head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “He’s a prideful dude, and I’m just happy that now he has something to build off of.”

With just under five minutes left in the first half, the Minutemen (0-7, 0-3 Mid-American) started a drive on their own 10-yard line. UMass hoped to get some breathing room with a handoff to Hood, but the Colorado transfer eyed greater results.

With a burst of speed through the middle of the Bulls’ (4-3, 3-0 MAC) defense, Hood blazed through an initial sea of arms to go untouched 85 yards further. The 90-yard touchdown is the fourth-longest run in Minutemen history.

This put UMass up 14-3, scoring its second touchdown of the game for the first time since Sept. 6 against Bryant.

Hood heavily aided in the Minutemen’s first score of the game as well, totaling 42 yards on an 87-yard touchdown drive. After a 21-yard scramble by AJ Hairston gave UMass a new set of downs, Hood transcended the previous dash with a 25-yard run of his own.

The Minutemen’s lead back saw hordes of Buffalo tacklers breaking through the middle and cutting to the left. Following a strong block by Kezion Dia-Johnson, Hood barreled past midfield before being cornered out of bounds by safety Jalen McNair.

UMass fed the hot hand, sending Hood on a sweep to the right, where he blasted through open space for a 16-yard gain. He was stuffed attempting to run up the gut on the next play, but clearly had the attention of the Buffalo defense.

On second-and-9 at the Bulls’ 27-yard line, Hairston faked a handoff to Hood, freezing three Buffalo defenders as they tore into the backfield hoping to stuff the run. This gave the quarterback time and space to roll out right and fire a strike to Dia-Johnson for a touchdown.

After a dominant first half, the Minutemen offense slowed down significantly in the second. Hood rushed for 33 yards in the final 30 minutes of the game, continuously fighting more pressure in the backfield as Buffalo found its rhythm defensively.

With under a minute left in the game and UMass leading 21-20, Hood’s only contribution to the potential game-sealing drive was a 4-yard loss. He slipped behind the line of scrimmage and attempted to reverse the field to escape the Bulls’ defenders seeping through the protection, but was stopped in his tracks.

Even as Buffalo came away with the game, the Minutemen came away with a positive sign from their running back room. Without typical starter Rocko Griffin, Hood took on a larger responsibility than he had earlier in the season, taking a career-high 24 carries.

“We knew we were going to give [Hood] a workload, especially with [Griffin] out,” Harasymiak said. “I think he proved that he can do that for us, so I’m really proud.”

Of UMass’ 37 transfers, Hood was one of the most coveted new additions. Coming to the Minutemen from the Buffaloes, the McDonough, Ga., native was rated a three-star transfer by 247 Sports.

After playing at Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Hood had offers to play at a plethora of power-five programs, initially choosing Colorado and then transferring to UMass in hopes of earning the playing time he got against the Bulls.

The Minutemen return to action on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. to visit Central Michigan. That game will be available to watch live on ESPN+.

Tym Brown can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @tym_brown1.