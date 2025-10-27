Brown: Previewing UMass men’s basketball’s first MAC slate

After 49 years in the Atlantic 10, the Massachusetts men’s basketball team enters its inaugural Mid-American Conference season in 2025-26. After finishing 12-20 overall and 7-10 in conference play last season, head coach Frank Martin leads a group with many new faces into a brand-new challenge.

Ranked No. 5 in the MAC preseason poll, the Minutemen are regarded as a tough team across the conference. UMass looks to embrace the competition of a typical one-bid conference, trying to secure one of the top eight seeds to play in the MAC conference tournament at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Minutemen have not made the NCAA Tournament since the 2013-14 season and look to change that as the new kids on the block in the conference. UMass starts its MAC journey on Dec. 20, with the regular season ending on March 3, totaling 18 matchups against new conference foes. The Minutemen have two interruptions to conference play with a game against UMass Boston on Dec. 22 and the MAC-Sun Belt Conference challenge on Feb. 7.

All season projections are from Ken Pomeroy’s college basketball analytics website: https://kenpom.com/.

AT Kent State (Dec. 20)

Coach: Rob Senderoff (15th season)

Last season: 24-12, 3rd in MAC (11-7)

Season projection: 2nd in MAC (125th in KenPom)

UMass gets a tough pull for its first taste of MAC play, facing a Golden Flashes team that’s poised to compete for the top seed in the conference. This team’s continuity could be its biggest strength, losing just one player from last season to the transfer portal. With seniors Jalen Sullinger and VonCameron Davis graduating, different returners will be forced to step up. Delrecco Gillespie was voted to the All-MAC preseason first team and is expected to be an interior force for Kent State

AT, VS. Eastern Michigan (Dec. 30, Jan. 31)

Coach: Stan Heath (5th season)

Last season: 16-16, 7th in MAC (9-9)

Season projection: 9th in MAC (274th in KenPom)

After an inconsistent 2024-25, the Eagles look like they could take a step back after a departure-heavy offseason. Eastern Michigan lost its top seven scorers to either graduation or the transfer portal, piecing together this season’s squad mostly through the portal. John Shanu II could have a prominent role as one of the few returners to the Eagles. Inter-MAC transfer Braelon Green could be the team’s main ball handle, coming from a bench role with Bowling Green.

VS., AT Bowling Green (Jan. 3, Feb. 28)

Coach: Todd Simon (3rd season)

Last season: 14-18, 8th in MAC (8-10)

Season projection: 6th in MAC (193rd in KenPom)

The Falcons are another team that saw many of their top performers leave this offseason but also found success in the portal. Colorado transfer Javon Ruffin brings experience to Bowling Green that could allow him to flourish in the MAC. Senior guard Javontae Campbell is a prominent returner for this team, making the All-MAC Third Team last season as well as the MAC All-Defensive team.

AT, VS. Ohio (Jan. 6, March 3)

Coach: Jeff Boals (7th season)

Last season: 16-16, 5th in MAC (10-8)

Season projection: 4th in MAC (154th in KenPom)

The Bobcats are led by Jackson Paveletzke, who will likely be the focal point of their offense after making the All-MAC Third Team last season. The senior guard averaged 13.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 2024-25. Aidan Hadaway also has an opportunity to step up for Ohio, being its rebounding leader through the first 17 games last season before missing the rest of the year due to an injury.

VS., AT Ball State (Jan. 10, Feb. 24)

Coach: Michael Lewis (5th season)

Last season: 14-17, 9th in MAC (7-11)

Season projection: 8th in MAC (256th in KenPom)

The Cardinals added a lot of experience through the transfer portal after shedding players from a roster filled with upperclassmen in 2024-25. Devon Barnes, a senior guard from UTEP, has the potential to command their offense along with Youngstown State transfer Juwan Maxey. Outside of its portal additions, Ball State is looking for its young returners to take the next step, such as Kody Clancy and Joey Hart.

AT Western Michigan (Jan. 13)

Coach: Dwayne Stephens (4th season)

Last season: 12-20, 6th in MAC (9-9)

Season projection: 10th in MAC (292nd in KenPom)

Many of the Broncos’ top scorers embarked on new paths after the team struggled in the MAC, eventually ending their season with a loss to Kent State in the first round of the conference tournament. Max Burton, a 6-foot-10 forward, could help this team control the paint on both ends. Navarro transfer Jalen Griffith looks to translate his JUCO success to the NCAA, averaging 15.4 points and 5.3 assists per game last season.

AT Northern Illinois (Jan. 17)

Coach: Rashon Burno (5th season)

Last season: 6-25, 12th in MAC (2-16)

Season projection: 12th in MAC (319th in KenPom)

The Huskies are likely to focus on player development this season with eight freshmen, one being a red-shirt and just five upperclassmen. Daemar Kelly is one of these few experienced players, coming to Northern Illinois from St. Francis (PA) after originally playing at Quinnipiac. The well-traveled junior guard looks to lead this young group that has potential to grow throughout the season.

VS. Toledo (Jan. 20)

Coach: Tod Kowalczyk (16th season)

Last season: 18-15, 4th in MAC (10-8)

Season projection: 5th in MAC (167th in KenPom)

Sonny Wilson leads the Rockets as one of the most prolific scorers in the MAC, having 31 double-digit scoring performances last season. With Sam Lewis and Javan Simmons departing via the transfer portal, Toledo reloaded a supporting cast for Wilson with Kyler Vanderjagt and Sean Craig. Vanderjagt proved his worth in the MAC, averaging 11.2 points per game with Central Michigan last season. Craig led IUPUI with 7.7 rebounds per game last season, adding a paint presence to this guard-focused team.

AT, VS. Buffalo (Jan. 23, Feb. 21)

Coach: George Halcovage lll (3rd season)

Last season: 9-22, 11th in MAC (4-14)

Season projection: 13th in MAC (329th in KenPom)

The Bulls have significantly struggled in the Halcovage era, winning 13 games total across his first two seasons at the helm. This season is projected to be similar for the former MAC powerhouse, hoping for multiple non-Division I transfers to pan out at the highest level. Ezra McKenna was a double-double machine for Mobile in the NAIA last season, similar to Mikhail Pocknett, who averaged 22.2 points and 9.3 rebounds for King College (DII) in 2024-25.

AT, VS. Miami (OH) (Jan. 27, Feb. 17)

Coach: Travis Steele (4th season)

Last season: 25-9, 2nd in MAC (14-4)

Season projection: 3rd in MAC (127th in KenPom)

The RedHawks fell one shot short of the NCAA tournament last year, losing 76-74 to Akron in the MAC conference tournament final. Miami remained determined to contend this offseason, replacing the costly loss of Kam Craft with Almar Atlason. The Iceland native adds size and depth to an already large lineup. Led by Peter Suder, who made the All-MAC First Team last season, the RedHawks should be one of the toughest opponents in this conference.

VS. Central Michigan (Feb. 3)

Coach: Tony Barbee (5th season)

Last season: 14-17, 10th in MAC (7-11)

Season projection: 11th in MAC (309th in KenPom)

Like many teams in the lower half of the MAC, the Chippewas lost much of their previous team structure to the transfer portal. Central Michigan grabbed players with a lot of experience and potential, trying to build leadership for the young talent they acquired. Phat Phat Brooks is the most prominent of their talent acquisitions, as the sophomore Michigan transfer is set for a large role with the Chippewas after not getting much time in Big 10 action.

AT Akron (Feb. 14)

Coach: John Groce (9th season)

Last season: 28-7, 1st in MAC (17-1)

Season projection: 1st in MAC (94th in KenPom)

The Zips won the MAC conference tournament three out of the last four years, losing in the first round of the NCAA tournament each of those years. Groce has replicated the success of the Keith Dambrot era in Akron and could continue to build on his legacy with another March Madness-ready team. Tavari Johnson heads this team as the main ball handler, bearing great expectations as part of the preseason All-MAC First Team.

Tym Brown can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @tym_brown1.