Cars and community: A peek into UMass’ Formula One club

Since the fall of 2023, the University of Massachusetts Formula 1 (F1) club has been connecting students through this motor racing competition.

According to the F1 website, “Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport and the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition.”

At the time the club was founded there hadn’t been a lot of popularity in the sport of F1 itself on campus. Sumit Punshi, a senior managerial economics student and the president of the UMass’ F1 club said that Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” series might have been a catalyst for the rise in interest of F1 racing in the United States.

“That boom [was] the reason we started this club in fall 2023, which was to promote motor sports and community,” Punshi said.

Punshi had been approached by a friend who was planning to start the F1 Club and after a conversation around being a Lewis Hamilton fan despite a bad 2022 season, Punshi joined the club, to later become treasurer.

“I was like sure,” Punshi said. “I will do everything to convince people to join motor sports and convince them to be Lewis Hamilton fans and I told him I’m good at finances.”

Sebastian Brenner, a senior management and sport management major, discovered the F1 Club when he arrived at UMass as a transfer student. As a fan of F1, he joined the club and later applied for his current role as treasurer on the organization’s executive board.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for me to apply … but it wasn’t just because I wanted the job, but also to connect with other people that have the same interests as me,” Brenner said.

He added that after transferring, he didn’t know anyone, but joining F1 club helped him create new friendships, saying “We grew together as a family and I think that’s my biggest reason why I came here, why I got to this point.”

Students don’t need any prior knowledge or experience with F1 to attend meetings or events. Ella Moskovitz, a junior sustainable food and farming major, wasn’t familiar with the sport at first.

“I worked with Sumit, we were both orientation leaders two summers ago and we just became really, really close friends,” Moskovitz said. “He was always talking about Formula One and I didn’t really know what it was … here we are a year later and you know I’m still learning the lay of the land. I’m not a pro by any means, not as knowledgeable about it, but I find it really fun.”

The F1 club has experienced tremendous growth since they became an official Registered Student Organization (RSO) two years ago. When the club first started, there were 27 members, including the six members on the executive board. Now, they have 443 official members on Campus Pulse.

Punshi said the club “boom” came mostly in the fall of 2024 when he was an orientation leader, adding “I basically used my orientation platform to market so much F1, if you ask anyone from the class of 2028 who was an online student or in-person attendee they probably heard me say F1 five times in their one-day session or ten times in their two-day session.”

The executive board has expanded from six positions to 13. Each role offers an opportunity for students in any major to hold positions like president, vice president, treasurer and club representative, as well as roles in marketing and public relations.

During the academic year, the F1 club hosts a variety of events including Grand Prix watch parties and e-racing competitions.

“For grand prix events we do watch events where we have the race on the big screen, we rent academic spaces where there’s a projector,” Moskovitz said. “I like the reactions people have in the room cause sometimes I don’t know exactly what is going on, but I can tell if it’s really good or really bad depending on [the reactions].”

In addition to watch party events, the club offers students a chance to embrace the sport through e-racing events.

“We had lots of people,” Brenner said. “We had our event from 7-9 p.m. and we probably went over the time limit because there were so many people interested. It was the biggest surprise that nobody expected. It was a real success.”

The first e-racing event found the top 15 fastest drivers through the simulator. The next one will decide the top 10, and throughout the events, they are creating a championship.

“It’s just a championship for students,” Punshi said. “We started off, as Sebastian said, we did not expect a lot of students to show up. We had more than 50 people waiting in line to try the simulator … now we have the top 10 compete and out of those five we’ll have the five best drivers and then three of them will be awarded eternal bragging rights, of course.”

The biggest event the organization is planning for is the Minuteman Grand Prix, where students can create teams of two to three people and race in model cars. More details will be released later.

The F1 club will be hosting their Mexico Grand Prix watch event on Oct. 26 at 3:45 p.m. in the Campus Center. In November, they will be hosting their third e-racing event and a Brazil watch event as well.

“The energy is always really high, people are always really enthusiastic, and it’s just really fun,” Moskovitz said.

