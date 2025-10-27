Charlier: UMass women’s basketball 2025-26 schedule preview

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team begins its 2025-26 campaign looking to become a powerhouse in the Mid-American Conference. With the loss of its heartbeat, Stefanie Kulesza, head coach Mike Leflar will need more from the returning players and solid contributions from the six new players.

The Minutewomen will play 10 non-conference games and the standard 18 set for conference play. Here’s a look at where UMass stack up against each opponent during its first year in the MAC.

All season projections are from each respective conference’s preseason polls.

Non-conference Schedule

AT Old Dominion (Nov. 3)

Coach: DeLisha Milton-Jones (5th season)

Last Season: 18-16, 5th in the Sun Belt Conference (9-9)

Season projection: 4th in the Sun Belt Conference

Old Dominion enters the new season with their nucleus intact, returning its four leading scorers. En’Dya Buford, Simaru Fields, Kelsey Thompson and Simone Cunningham. The quartet will lead a revamped roster that will add scoring and defensive prowess. Navaeh Scott, who led Northwest Florida State to the Division III national championship on 47% from the field and 45% from three, will be a great addition on the offensive side. Riley Stack a Coastal Carolina transfer, and averaged 1.2 blocks last season, will add interesting ripples to this team. Their fifth year coach will have this squad ready to test the Minutewomen in their season opener.

VS. Siena (Nov. 8)

Coach: Terry Primm (2nd Season)

Last Season: 17-14, 3rd in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (14-6)

Season Projection: 5th in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

The Siena Saints underwent a massive roster refresh going into the new season. They are replacing 13 players from last season with 13 new players. Valencia Fontenelle-Posson, Alden Yergey and Zyriah Price are the only Saints returning to the program. This squad could take a while figuring themselves out as many of the newcomers are freshmen or roll players that are looking for a bigger role. Their most interesting acquisition is Jamariah Turner, who was Second Team All-HBCUAC and an All-Defensive team honorable mention. They also grabbed Dallas Pierce, a former Minutewomen guard who struggled to get much playing time.

VS. Harvard (Nov. 11)

Coach: Carrie Moore (4th Season)

Last season: 24-5, 3rd in the Ivy League (11-3)

Season Projections. 3rd in the Ivy League

Harvard handed UMass a loss in its season opener last year behind two big performances from Gabby Anderson, who dropped her career-high of 20 points on 50% shooting and Elena Rodriguez, who put in an efficient 18 points. Rodriguez graduated, but Harvard returns nine of their players along with freshmen with explosive high school careers. With their coach coming back for her fourth season, the Crimson will be ready to give the Minutewomen an intense matchup.

VS. UMass Lowell (Nov. 18)

Coach: Jon Plefka (1st Season)

Last season: 3-25, 9th in the American East Conference (1-15)

Season Projections: 9th in the American East Conference

UMass Lowell has struggled to compete at a high level in recent times. The River Hawks lost to the Minutewomen in their five matchups and have not had a winning season since 2019.

UMass Lowell lost their three best scorers in Abbey Lindsey, Rayne Durant and Sydney Watkins to the transfer portal, or graduation in the case of Watkins. Their coach is coming into a difficult situation and the River Hawks could be hunted by the Minutewomen in this early-season matchup.

VS. Boston College (Nov. 22)

Coach: Joanna Bernabei-McNamee (8th Season)

Last season: 16-18, 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference (6-12)

Season Projections: 17th in the Atlantic Coast Conference

Boston College enters its matchup against UMass with a promising mix of youth and experience, highlighted by freshman standouts such as Amirah Anderson and graduate transfer guard Teionni McDaniel. The Eagles’ size and scoring depth will be tested against the Minutewomen, who return several key contributors from last season’s competitive Atlantic 10 campaign. UMass’ balanced offense and defensive tenacity could challenge Boston College’s tempo, setting up an early-season test of resilience and execution for both teams.

AT Holy Cross (Nov. 25)

Coach: Candice Green (2nd Season)

Last season: 19-12, 5th in the Patriots League (11-7)

Season Projections: 4th in the Patriots league

Holy Cross enters its matchup with UMass looking to leverage its veteran leadership and balanced roster. The Crusaders return key players such as senior guards Kaitlyn Flanagan and Simone Foreman, along with versatile forward Meg Cahalan, providing experience and scoring across multiple positions. Led by Green, who guided the team to a 19‑12 record and a No. 4 seed in last season’s Patriot League Tournament, Holy Cross seeks to build on its past success against the Minutewomen, having split the previous matchups over the last two seasons.

AT Northeastern (Dec. 3)

Coach: Priscilla Edwards-Lloyd (3rd Season)

Last Season: 3-25, 14th in the Coastal Athletic Association

Season Projections: 13th in the Coastal Athletic Association

Northeastern had a rocky two years with Priscilla Edwards-Lloyd at the helm, but after a 3-25 season in the Coastal Athletic Association, her squad has high hopes of turning it around this season with a couple of their stars returning. Yirsy Quéliz was an honorable mention on the All-CAA preseason list and the 5-foot-4 point guard finished 17th in the conference in scoring with 11.7 points per game. The Minutewomen can’t lean on last year’s win in this matchup, as this team is loaded with added talent from the portal with quick players who can put up some much-needed points.

AT Army (Dec. 6)

Coach: Katie Kuester (1st Season)

Last Season: 25-8, 2nd in the Patriot League (14-4)

Season Projection: 2nd in the Patriots League

Katie Kuester has some big shoes to fill after being hired to replace former Black Knights’ Head Coach Missy Traversi, who led Army to a 25-8 record and fell one game shy of the NCAA tournament due to a Patriots League championship loss to Lehigh. Even with the loss of their leading scorer Trinity Hardy, Army is bringing back Fiona Hastick, who finished second on the team in scoring last season with 10.9 points per game while starting in all 33 games. The 5-foot-11 junior also added 2.6 assists per game and seems to be the Black Knights’ biggest piece to another solid season.

FIU Christmas Classic: Florida Atlantic (Dec. 19)

Coach: LeAnn Freeland (1st Season)

Last Season: 11-21, 13th in American Athletic Conference (3-15)

Season Projection: 13th in American Athletic Conference

Florida Atlantic is entering their first season under head coach LeAnn Freeland, who is picking up from a rough spot after just three wins in conference play. The Owls will be without three of their four leading scorers but return three-time AAC Freshman of the Week Erin Rodgers. Florida Atlantic could have a top scorer that could propel this team into more wins. With impressive scoring additions, the Owls may sneak up on the Minutewomen.

FIU Christmas Classic: Youngstown State University (Dec. 20)

Coach: Melissa Jackson (2nd Season)

Last Season: 12-19, 8th in the Horizon league (7-13)

Season Prediction: 3rd in the Horizon League

As Melissa Jackson enters her second season at Youngstown State, she is hoping to get back to a career winning record after a five-year coaching career at Akron. However, it’s going to be some new faces trying to get the ball in the hoop as the Penguins won’t have their top two scorers back this season. Youngstown State have a fair blend of youth and experience as they bring back Freshman of the Year Sophia Gregory along with productive freshman Erica King. They will be joined by graduate student Casey Santoro, who will bring leadership and playmaking.

Conference Schedule

VS. Western Michigan (Dec. 31, Feb. 28)

Coach: Kate Achter (1st Season)

Last Season: 12-18 8th in the Mid-American Conference (8-10)

Season Prediction: 9th in the Mid-American Conference.

The Western Michigan Broncos will face a tough challenge against the UMass Minutewomen as they enter the 2025‑26 season. The Broncos will be without last season’s top scorers, Hannah Spitzley and Marina Asensio, leaving a void in both leadership and offensive production. Head coach Kate Achter will look to her returning players, including De’Ahna Richardson and Morasha Wiggins, to step up. Several newcomers will aim to provide scoring and depth. The Minutewomen will prove to be a formidable foe to their first MAC opponent.

AT Kent State (Jan. 3, Feb. 25)

Coach: Todd Starkey (10th Season)

Last Season: 21-12, 4th in the Mid-American Conference (12-6)

Season Prediction: 1st in the Mid-American Conference

Kent State enters the 2025–26 season as the Mid-American Conference’s preseason favorite, securing 133 points and five first-place votes in the coaches’ poll. The Golden Flashes are led by junior forward Janae Tyler and senior guard Mya Babbitt, both named to the Preseason All-MAC teams.

Tyler, a 6-foot-1 forward, is expected to anchor the frontcourt, while Babbitt, a 5-foot-11 guard, brings experience and scoring ability to the backcourt. Head coach Todd Starkey, who’s entering his 10th season, aims to build on last year’s 22–12 record and tournament appearance. Kent State’s depth and returning talent position them as a formidable opponent for UMass this season.

AT Miami (OH) (Jan. 7, Feb 14.)

Coach: Glenn Box (3rd season)

Last Season: 19-12, 5th in the Mid-American Conference (11-7)

Season Prediction: 7th in the Mid-American Conference

The Miami RedHawks enter the 2025–26 season looking to build on last year’s 19–12 record with a roster reshaped under head coach Glenn Box. Returning key contributors such as sophomore guard Tamar Singer, along with guards Amber Tretter and Núria Jurjo and forward Ilse de Vries, give the team a solid foundation of experience.

Box has also added six newcomers to bolster depth and scoring, aiming to offset losses from graduating players and improve consistency on both ends of the court. With these moves, Miami hopes to climb in the MAC standings and challenge top teams like UMass early in the season.

VS. Central Michigan (Jan. 10, Feb. 21)

Coach: Kristin Haynie (2nd Season)

Last Season: 14-17, 7th in the Mid-American Conference (9-9)

Season Prediction: 5th In the Mid-American Conference

The Central Michigan Chippewas will look to challenge the Minutewomen in their matchup with a mix of returning talent and promising newcomers. Head coach Kristin Haynie returns key players such as sophomore guard Madi Morson, the 2024–25 MAC Freshman of the Year, and forward Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, who led the team in rebounds and double-doubles last season. The Chippewas will need to improve its consistency, while maintaining solid rebounding and ball control if it hopes to compete with the offensively skilled Minutewomen.

VS. Akron (Jan. 14, March 14)

Coach: Ryan Gensler (2nd Season)

Last Season: 10-21, 10th in the Mid-American Conference (4-14)

Season Prediction: 8th in the Mid-American Conference

The Akron Zips enter this season looking to rebound from a difficult 10–21 campaign under second-year head coach Ryan Gensler. The Zips will lean on key returnees such as guards Maddie Vejsicky and Teniesha Clarke. Several newcomers are expected to add depth and energy to the roster. Projected No. 8 in the MAC preseason coaches’ poll, Akron will have an uphill battle against UMass.

VS. Buffalo (Jan. 17, Mar. 7)

Coach: Kristen Sharkey (1st Season)

Last Season: 30-7, 2nd in the Mid-American Conference (13-5)

Season Projection: 11th in the Mid-American

Buffalo’s backcourt, led by guards Gabby McDuffie, Anaya Coleman and Alice Dart, will look to control the pace and pressure the Minutewomen when the teams meet. Up front, Liza Field and senior center Ally Carman provide size and scoring in the paint, while Amber Howard offers versatility as a guard/forward.

Buffalo will rely on its experience and depth to dominate the boards and force turnovers, despite losing key contributors from last season, including standout guard Chellia Watson and forward Noelani Cornfield. UMass is seeking revenge after its 2024-25 season ended at the hands of the Bulls in a thrilling 84-82 overtime loss in the second round of the Women’s NIT.

AT Ball State (Jan. 21)

Coach: Brady Sallee (14th Season)

Last Season: 27-8, 1st in the Mid-American Conference (16-2)

Season Projection: 4th in the Mid-American Conference

Ball State, under the guidance of head coach Brady Sallee, enters the 2025–26 season with a blend of returning talent and promising newcomers. Key returnees include senior center Tessa Towers, who brings size and experience to the frontcourt, and junior guard Ashlynn Brooke, known for her scoring ability.

The team also welcomes several notable freshman additions: forward Zhen Verburgt from Belgium, who adds versatility and rebounding prowess; guard Violeta Rojas from Spain, expected to contribute in the backcourt; and forward Alba Caballero, who offers additional depth and scoring potential. These newcomers will be integral as Ball State looks to build upon its recent success and contend for the MAC title.

VS. Bowling Green (Jan. 24)

Coach: Fred Chmiel (3rd Season)

Last Season: 18-13, sixth in the Mid-American Conference (11-7)

Season Projection: 6th in the Mid-American Conference

Bowling Green, under head coach Fred Chmiel, enters the 2025–26 season with a mix of returning players and impactful newcomers. The Falcons were picked No. 6 in the MAC preseason poll, signaling expectations for a competitive campaign. Key additions include transfer guard Kaia Woods from Akron, junior forward Joniyah Bland-Fitzpatrick from Seton Hall and junior forward Jaedyn Cook, who provides scoring and rebounding in the paint. Bowling Green will rely on this group, alongside returning contributors to challenge the Minutewomen.

AT Ohio (Jan. 28)

Coach: Bob Boldon (12th Season)

Last Season: 6-23, 11th in the Mid-American Conference (4-14)

Season Projection: 10th in the Mid-American Conference

Ohio is set to face the Minutewomen in the second half of the season. The Bobcats, coming off a challenging season with a 6–23 overall record, are looking to improve under head coach Bob Boldon. Key players include graduate guard Aliah McWhorter, a 6-foot-1 transfer from Wake Forest, and redshirt sophomore guard Monica Williams. McWhorter brings experience and scoring ability, while Williams adds depth and playmaking to the backcourt. This matchup presents an opportunity for UMass to show their strength in the MAC.

VS. Eastern Michigan (Feb. 4)

Coach: Sahar Nusseibeh (2nd season)

Last Season: 2-27, 12th in the Mid-American Conference (1-17)

Season Projection: 12th in the Mid-American Conference

Eastern Michigan looks to rebound after a tough 2024–25 season. Ending with a 7–23 overall record and struggles in conference play, the Eagles will lean on senior forward Sisi Eleko, whose 6-foot-2 frame anchors the frontcourt, and freshman forward Alli Zajac, a 6-foot-2 presence from Tecumseh, Mich., who brings scoring and rebounding potential. Junior guard Ruby Brannon adds perimeter shooting and playmaking to round out the team’s top trio. With these key players, Eastern Michigan aims to improve its consistency and compete more effectively in MAC matchups.

AT Northern Illinois (Feb. 10)

Coach: Jacey Brooks (1st Season)

Last Season: 13-17, 9th in the Mid-American Conference (6-12)

Season Projections: 13th in the Mid-American Conference

Northern Illinois enters the season as heavy underdogs against the Minutewomen, coming off a 13–17 overall record and a 6–12 mark in the MAC last year. The Huskies will rely on senior forward Marta Hermoso, whose 6-foot-2 frame provides a rare inside scoring and rebounding presence, and senior guard Alecia Doyle, who brings experience and steady ball-handling to a young backcourt. Junior forward Nevaeh Wingate adds depth and versatility, but the team will face an uphill battle against the more consistent Minutewomen. Northern Illinois will hope its top trio can keep the game competitive.

VS. Toledo (Feb. 18)

Coach: Ginny Boggess (2nd season)

Last Season: 24-10, 3rd in the Mid-American Conference (13-5)

Season Projections: 2nd in the Mid-American Conference

Toledo enters the season as one of the MAC favorites and will look to assert its dominance against UMass. The Rockets will rely on junior guard Kendall Carruthers, whose scoring and leadership anchor the backcourt, and junior forward Lizzy Puot, a 6-foot-1 versatile presence inside. Center Evyn Carrier, standing at 6-foot-4, provides size and rim protection that will challenge UMass’s frontcourt. With this trio leading the way, Toledo aims to control the paint and pace of the game against the Minutewomen.

Jonathan Charlier can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @JonathanDChar.