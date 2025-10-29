Counterpoint: The DNC receives an ‘F’ in Fighting Authoritarianism 101

In March of 2023, I went on a school trip to Washington, D.C. with my eleventh-grade history class. During our stay in the nation’s capital, we visited various museums and met with various NGOs and governmental organizations. One of these stops was the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Here, my classmates and I had the opportunity to learn about how the Democratic Party works (or doesn’t). In all honesty, 17-year-old me did not know what I was supposed to be learning here, so I asked. Once the communications director finished her talk and we were able to ask questions, I raised my hand and inquired,

“What will be the DNC’s approach to the 2024 election?”

She responded by going on about Biden and how his platform would once again be furthered this election cycle. Now, in Oct. 2025, America is facing the consequences of that failed approach.

Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election and Republicans took control of the Senate. After the 2020 election, Democrats had full control of the executive and legislative branches. In the short time since then, they’ve managed to lose it all to their Grand Old Party (GOP) colleagues, led by a certain politically revived former president. Not only did this approach fail, but now Republicans have total control over the federal government, with almost nothing remaining to check the authoritarian overreach of Donald Trump and his administration with.

So, what was the DNC’s approach to combat the returned threat of Make America Great Again (MAGA) extremism? As it turns out, their strategy was anything but democratic. At first, the plan was simple. Steady the course with Joe Biden; he beat Trump once, he can do it again. However, following a humiliating performance in the June 2024 presidential debate, Biden’s support began to run its course. He officially withdrew as the Democratic nominee just weeks later.

It was at this moment that the Biden and the Democratic establishment immediately endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee and de facto leader of the party. This is problematic because instead of having a primary election to determine who the base wanted as their nominee and upholding the democratic process, the DNC and party leaders made the decision.

Establishment Democrats knew the consequences of losing the 2024 election. The stakes could not have been higher and they wanted to get that message out to voters. They knew what the Republican agenda would be coming into 2024 because The Heritage Foundation — a conservative think tank — published Project 2025, an 883-page report detailing how the far-right intended to weaponize the executive in favor of extremist policies.

In the face of this threat to democracy, the DNC chose to run a campaign that prioritized corporate interests over the people’s interests. Lackluster pushback to Trump’s authoritarianism, bending the knee to corporations and continuing to send billions of dollars to fund the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians are not in the interest of everyday Americans nor the Democratic voter base. Yet this remained the party’s platform.

Despite how unmarketable it may be, the DNC refuses to give up this approach. This lack of change has prompted numerous Democratic candidates in races across the country to begin breaking from these establishment positions. Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race and Graham Platner in the Maine Senatorial Race are two such rising stars campaigning on affordability, fighting big corporations and condemning U.S. taxpayer funding of the destruction of Gaza. The logic is simple: if establishment Democrats refuse to adapt their platform to the demands of the people, they will continue to lose elections.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, the House Minority Leader, outright refused to endorse Mamdani until just days ago, despite Mamdani running to be mayor in his own district. In Maine, instead of uniting behind Platner, the working class progressive running to unseat Senator Susan Collins, the DNC has channeled its might into the pro-establishment, 77-year-old governor Janet Mills. In 2025, the DNC would rather push centrist, geriatric candidates than appeal to the untapped political energy of the masses and their electorate.

Citizens are responsible for holding their public servants accountable when the latter prove themselves unable or unwilling to listen to the people. That accountability starts with asking the important questions, whether that is done by the community at a town hall or a 17-year-old on a high school field trip. The path forward for Democrats — and what’s left of American democracy — now depends on their leadership’s ability to critically self-reflect on the platform that has dragged all Americans to the point of powerlessness in the face of unrelenting authoritarianism.

