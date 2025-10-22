Daily Diet: Veganism really isn’t all that bad

While I’m not a big meat-eater, there are some things I don’t think I could live without. What is even the point of living if I can’t eat eggs and cheese?

I awoke on Saturday morning with a sense of dread. It was the day that I decided to be a vegan. Early in the morning, I started questioning my life decisions.

Up until this point, my only experience I’ve had with vegan food was my sister’s cooking. She has been a vegan for almost a year now, and whenever I am home, she makes delicious plant-based meals that are always so filling and tasty.

How would being a vegan at a college campus like UMass compare to having your own kitchen?

I went to Hampshire Dining Commons for breakfast with very low expectations. To my surprise, I was able to find a variety of vegan options, including tofu scramble, beans and vegan cream cheese. I wound up eating a bit of the scramble, a plain bagel with vegan cream cheese and a glass of chocolate soy milk.

In all honesty, it was a delicious and filling meal, which was a pleasant surprise. Would the rest of my meals be like this? While breakfast was easy, lunch was a little more challenging. I was absolutely ravenous and found myself at Franklin Dining Commons. I tried the Asian tofu option, which consisted of sauteed veggies and tofu blocks covered in some sort of sauce.

I liked the sauce and veggies, but the texture of the tofu really threw me off. It had a very intense soy flavor and a rubbery texture, which honestly made me gag a little bit. Was this the first crack in veganism’s case?

Before this, the only dining hall tofu I had eaten was the salt and pepper Pulmuone tofu from Worcester Grab ‘N Go, and the vegan chicken nuggets at Berkshire Dining Commons. Because of this, I was blissfully unaware that dining hall tofu could be so terrible. I threw out my half-eaten tofu and went back for a plant-based black bean burger instead, hoping for a better experience

The burger was delicious, especially with all the vegan-friendly toppings I added. Instead of fries, I had carrots and cucumbers and left the dining hall feeling full and immensely proud of myself for not giving up. For dinner, my girlfriend and I decided to go out to a restaurant. I found a cute little vegetarian place in Northampton called Bela, located on Masonic Street. It is a completely plant-based and cash-only establishment, with a variety of vegan options.

I got pesto cashew pasta with zucchini, and my girlfriend got sweet and sour tofu with fried rice. We were both extremely happy with our dinners and felt full and satisfied. My pasta had rich flavors, and the cashew and pesto sauce made it very creamy and filling. This was certainly a win for vegan food.

For dessert, we had a completely vegan pistachio lemon cake that came with an almond milk ice cream on the side. Without a doubt, it was one of the best cakes I have ever had. It was zesty, moist and the ice cream added a neutral flavor to balance out the sourness of the lemon.

The restaurant served as an amazing ending for a day that started out with dread. All of my bad perceptions of veganism had disappeared.

On Saturday night, I went to sleep fat and happy. I almost reached my protein goal without any animal products, which I was not expecting.

Besides my first attempt at lunch, all of the vegan food I ate was delicious, although I do think it is significantly more challenging to be a vegan in a college setting, especially if your primary source of food is a dining hall. While some of the tofu options offered are delicious, some of the other options are really not that good.

That being said, the Amherst area has a plethora of vegan and vegetarian restaurants that allow for a more fulfilled life as a vegan. After trying it for myself, I realized that being a vegan isn’t all that bad.

Oftentimes, I hear people hating on vegans, arguing that it is impossible to get enough nutrients and protein. But I just don’t believe this to be true. Tofu, tempeh, chickpeas and many other plant-based foods are protein-packed and are also higher in fiber than animal products, which is also arguably just as important as protein.

While it may take more work to find good vegan options in the dining halls, veganism really isn’t that bad. In my opinion, it is worth the work to avoid animal products that are terrible for the environment and support animal abuse.

