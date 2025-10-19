Depth scoring lifts UMass hockey over Bentley

The No. 11 Massachusetts hockey team needed every ounce of offense it could muster to defeat Bentley 5-4 on Saturday. Aside from Václav Nestrašil’s goal in the first period, every tally for UMass (4-1, 0-1 Hockey East) came from either a bottom-six forward or a defenseman.

With ten minutes left in the game and the Minutemen trailing 4-3, Matthew Wilde and Nick VanTassel battled for the puck along the boards in the defensive zone. The forwards nudged the puck into the neutral zone, drawing the attention of all five Falcons (0-3) and leaving Larry Keenan alone on the weak side. After a quick pass from VanTassel, Wilde sent a cross-ice pass to Keenan.

The sophomore defenseman dragged the puck between his legs to keep his momentum entering the zone. Bentley’s David Helledy and Marton Nemes closed quickly, but not before Keenan snapped a wrist shot past Easton Hesse’s blocker to tie the game at four.

Bo Cosman, the third-line left-winger, scored UMass’ first goal of the game. Nestrašil intercepted a pass at the blue line and handcuffed Hesse, forcing the netminder to make an awkward save and leave a rebound in the crease. Cosman swept the rebound into the goal to tie the game at one, five minutes into the game.

Last season, Keenan played 39 games and scored four goals along with seven assists. Cosman went scoreless across 29 games but produced three assists. Both have shown the ability to push the pace, impact the game with their physicality and be strong on the puck, but their efforts are rarely reflected in the score sheet.

“We’ve been waiting for [Cosman] to score, and now he’s scored two games in a row,” head coach Greg Carvel said. “He’s got speed, and that’s part of the package we want. We want guys that can really skate and really compete, and he does a good job with both of those.”

On the power play, with under two minutes to go in the first period, Lukáš Klečka deflected VanTassel’s shot from the point to tie the game at three. The tip-in was the freshman’s third goal of the season, providing another source of offense from the bottom-six for the Minutemen.

Beyond the stat sheet, the third and fourth lines consistently made life difficult for the Falcons’ defensemen in their own zone. Along with Cosman, Justin Kerr regularly created chaos on the forecheck. In his first career game, the 6-foot-5 freshman finished his checks and used his long reach to deflect passes, preventing Bentley from cleanly breaking out.

At the start of the game, Kerr was on the left wing on the fourth line. By the time regulation ended, the freshman was centering Cosman and Klečka on the third.

“[Kerr] is going to be effective because he’s big and he can skate,” Carvel said. “He’s just a guy that needed to get reps, and his game was all over the place, but we’re dialing it in. I thought he was a really nice addition to the lineup.”

Kerr’s move up pushed A.J. Lacroix, who entered the matchup as the extra forward, into the fourth line. Lacroix, like Kerr, did not score or register an assist, but his steady play helped UMass gain its footing in a back-and-forth game.

“Lacroix plays a smart game,” Carvel said. “We have 16 forwards on this team, and I would say eight of them are in a pool where they’re all about equal, and I’m waiting for them to separate themselves…There’s a lot of competition for the third and fourth lines, which is a good thing because you’ve got to be on your toes at all times.”

The Minutemen’s bottom six will continue to battle as they travel to Omaha on Friday, Oct. 24. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

James Rust can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @James__Rust.