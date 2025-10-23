Dish Spotlight: Fish Tacos

Tacos, so simplistic, yet a dish with so much range. You could get them anywhere, from a five-star restaurant to your local Mexican place. When I was younger, there was nothing like seeing the taco kits sitting on the kitchen counter. The combination of ground beef and shredded cheese was all I needed to please my young palette.

I would like to think that my taste has matured. I’ve moved towards chicken and pork options, along with a common dining hall staple, fish.

Fish tacos have quickly become a favorite of mine; the crunch of the batter, the saltiness of the fish and the freshness of the pico de gallo, all work together to create a burst of flavor. There’s something about dining hall fish tacos that keeps me coming back for more.

One thing I can appreciate about our dining halls, when it comes to their fish tacos, is that I usually see a different assortment of toppings every time. Unfortunately, that does mean there have been a few times where I have rolled up to the taco bar and been disappointed that my favorite toppings weren’t available. However, there are always a few staples you can count on, such as guacamole and sour cream.

Two personal favorites at the toppings bar are the chipotle mayo and the mango salsa. The chipotle mayo adds a slight tang and a kick to the salty fish and floury tortilla. The mango salsa adds a similar kick but playfully includes a bit of sweetness too. Topped with some guacamole, sour cream and cheese, this simple battered piece of fish laying in a flour tortilla turns into this bright pocket of flavor filled with so many colors and textures. It truly is such a fun and versatile meal to spice up anyone’s day.

If you want to take your meal to the next level, you could pair the tacos with some fun sides. A go to favorite of mine is just a simple pile of French fries. There is just something about that crunchy, battered fish alongside a fried stick of pure starch. Simple sides offer ways to find balance in complex mesh of flavor profiles.

Dipping sauces also play a very important complimentary role to this plate. I have found that the honey mustard found in the salad bar of Franklin Dining Commons has worked the best for me. From the tacos and the fries you get that crunch with a little bit of a kick, but the honey mustard offers a good amount of tartness to all of it.

If you’re feeling a bit parched, my favorite drink to pair with the fish tacos and fries is an ice-cold glass of Sprite. There aren’t really any words to really describe how life changing a good glass of Sprite is. The mix from the salty fish to the tart toppings to the punchiness packed from the carbonated beverage in front of you gives you the kind of balanced meal you can’t find anywhere else.

Overall, simple fish tacos are all you need to have a stand-out meal. I have only tried the fish tacos at Frank and Worcester, but I am curious to see if Berk or Hamp might provide some new options for toppings.

You can surround your side dishes and beverages with whatever your heart desires, but that doesn’t change the fact that the dining hall fish tacos are a consistent and delicious option for everyone to enjoy.

Erin Bejasa can be reached at [email protected].