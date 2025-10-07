Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Field Hockey Notebook: UMass loses 2-1 against UConn in a defensive slugfest

The Minutewomen drops a 1-0 fourth-quarter lead
Devin Lippman
UMass field hockey played Brown at Gladchuk Stadium on 9/5/25.
By Shaan Baid, Collegian Correspondent
October 7, 2025

The No. 14 Massachusetts (10-2, 3-1 MAC) field hockey team lost a defensive slugfest to UConn (5-5, 2-1 Big East) on Sunday at Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex. What seemed like a win turned into a heartbreaking loss as the Minutewomen lost a 1-0 fourth-quarter lead, allowing the Huskies to rally late.

Entering the matchup, UMass was coming off a 2-0 win against Central Michigan and were looking to extend their two-game winning streak to three.

Sol Simone and Lene Bunjes led the way for the Huskies, each recording a goal for the match winners. Bunjes’ came in the 51st minute, securing the UConn win. She tipped in a centering pass from Pien Prins to seal the deal for the visitors. Simone’s came unassisted in the 49th minute, leveling the scoreline with the Minutewomen.

During the opening quarter, both sides recorded two shots a piece but neither could find the net, leaving the score tied at 0-0 as the second 15 minutes began.

Junior Kristy Leonard was the sole goal scorer for UMass. She fired a shot across the shooting circle and into the bottom left corner of UConn goalkeeper Natalie McKenna’s net to give it a 1-0 lead. Sunday’s goal was her second of the season and third of her Minutewomen career.

Lina Kroeger provided the assist to Leonard with a lob over the midfield and into the attacking third where the junior was able to pick it up. Sunday’s assist was the first of the freshman’s career.

Grad Student Elena Clococeanu recorded yet another defensive save Sunday after she rejected a shot intended for the right post out of midair. This was her fifth defensive save of the season and the third game in a row which she has recorded one. Senior goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen made two saves of the nine shots she faced on her net during the matchup.

As the game progressed, UConn increased the intensity on offense, firing four shots in the third quarter alone. Despite this, UMass kept its composure and retained its 1-0 lead through the first 45 minutes of play.

The Minutewomen’s defense faltered in the last stretch of the game, allowing five shots and only making two during the second half.

To try and find another scoring opportunity, UMass pulled Myrte van Herwijnen from the net with about four minutes left on the clock. However, it could not find a way to bring the scoreline even. Elani Sherwood and Sophie Kent both recorded one shot each after the Huskies game winning goal in attempt to do just that.

Over the course of the 60 minutes, neither team drew a penalty corner in the matchup nor were there any fouls committed from either side. The Minutewomen remained disciplined but still struggled to execute on offense. They tallied six shots in the contest, with four being a threat to McKenna’s goal.

Following the loss, UMass now holds a 16-41-3 all-time record against the Huskies. During their last meeting, the Minutewomen faced off against UConn in the 2025 NCAA tournament in Storrs, where they claimed a 2-1 victory to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Minutewomen will wrap up their stretch of home games with a matchup against Longwood on Friday, Oct. 10 for student appreciation day. The start time is scheduled for 4 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Shaan Baid can be reached at [email protected].

