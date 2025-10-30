Follet: Key takeaways from UMass’ women’s basketball exhibition game 

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team took care of business during its first exhibition game of the season. UMass cruised past Assumption in a 69-37 win, showcasing the impressive capabilities of this team.

Watching the Minutewomen on the court, the energy and determination of the squad was palpable. This feeling was infectious in the Champions Center as the few spectators in the gym left with an impression of the team’s focus heading into the 2025-26 season. The season holds many surprises, but from one game, here are three takeaways for how UMass plans to execute this year.

The role of Stephanie Kulesza will be filled by committee

Kulesza was a huge loss for the Minutewomen this offseason and left big shoes to fill. A player like Kulesza is hard to find a replacement for, but it is clear that UMass has the players necessary to fill her role.

While it was expected that returners such as Megan Olbrys and Allie Palmieri would step up their game, it was evident that other players are up to the challenge as well.

In the offseason, the Minutewomen picked up two players through the transfer portal: Leah Bullard and Ayanna Franks. These two transfers showcased their ability to be athletic, aggressive and create scoring opportunities, all things Kulesza did with the best of them.

“[Franks] for sure impacted the game,” head coach Mike Leflar said. “She is really fast in transition and to see the ball go in the basket for her was nice.”

With the front court depth from Bullard and the powerful presence of Franks, UMass should have no problem adjusting after the loss of a star player.

Reliance on transition offense

While watching the Minutewomen put on a show Wednesday night, it was abundantly clear that they are a fast, athletic and in-shape squad. Leflar has enforced that fact that he wants this team to thrive in transition, and it was noticeably a big part of their game.

Whether it was Yahmani McKayle getting a steal and finding Olbrys down low on the opposite end, or Chinenye Odenigbo getting a defensive rebound and pushing it down court, this team is ready to thrive in transition offense.

“It is something we are really charting and we have worked on a lot in the offseason,” Leflar said. “We want to get easy baskets, and we have guards that can push the ball, so we want to get easier ones in transition.”

The contribution in a heighted transition offense is also thanks to the offseason work put in by veterans such as Lilly Ferguson and Palmieri. They put in the work, becoming them to be stronger and faster, which can only lead to a faster paced offensive.

“Ferguson works hard every day… she’s been in the gym this year more than ever and we are certainly seeing that on the offensive side,” Leflar said.

This team is hungry for a championship

As UMass embarks on its first season in the Mid-Atlantic Conference, Leflar and his team have one goal in mind; win a MAC championship.

Not only do the Minutewomen want to be playoff contenders, they know they have the tools to get there. Between four out of five starters returning, a solid sixth woman in Ferguson and skilled newcomers, having a championship worthy team doesn’t feel like a dream, but reality for UMass.

“A MAC championship is the goal,” Leflar said. “We have made no bones about it… for us it is just understanding the commitment we need to make every day.”

As I sat watching the Minutewomen play, I could see the fire behind every player’s eyes to get to the goal set by their coach and play to their highest level. This UMass team might just be the right combination of talent, dedication, experience and drive to reach a MAC championship.

The Minutewomen kick off their high–hopes season on Monday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. against Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.

