Ford-Wellman: UMass women’s basketball returns with veteran firepower and championship aspirations

As the leaves change and the wind kicks up in Amherst, the Massachusetts women’s basketball team is officially back with plenty of familiar faces returning from last season.

In August, head coach Mike Leflar signed an extension to lead the Minutewomen through the 2029–30 season. The Boston College graduate has taken the team from No. 14 in the conference to No. 7 in just his first two years at the helm.

With a conference change and a strong returning core, Leflar looks to push the program from contention to a championship.

Two of last year’s three team captains are back in Amherst. Forward Megan Olbrys and guard Allie Palmieri have returned, with both looking to take the Mid-American Conference by storm.

Leflar praised Olbrys’ all-around impact but said her shooting remains her most underrated skill. Leading the Minutewomen with 14 points per game last season, the Norwood, Mass., native has proved that she can score at all levels.

Olbrys was named in the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Watchlist alongside George Mason’s Zahirah Walton and James Madison’s Peyton McDaniel.

“Hopefully we’re able to help get her some more perimeter looks this year,” Leflar said. “She’s a good shooter from three, and we want to use that to help our team space the floor.”

Walton and McDaniel remain archetypes that Olbrys matches within their respective team dynamics. Last season, the only important difference between the two players and Olbrys was the amount of 3-pointers attempted.

Walton was 27-of-79, or 34.2% on the season, while McDaniel shot 33.5% on 73-of-218 from three. Olbrys took seven 3-pointers all season, capitalizing off her inside scoring instead.

With more 3-point attempts coming from Olbrys, UMass should open more opportunities for putbacks and secondary shots — a change that fits Palmieri’s game well.

As the second returning captain, Palmieri knows exactly how she wants to play. Her success has come from an aggressive defensive playstyle and a confident 3-point stroke over the past two seasons.

“Allie [Palmieri] is just in the best shape of her life coming into this year,” Leflar said. “I think she’s improved every aspect of her game.”

With new additions to the roster adding speed and agility, Palmieri’s veteran, workhorse mentality should round out an already dangerous UMass lineup. Her defensive power on the elbow and perimeter remains a major asset.

Leflar made it clear that both Palmieri and Olbrys will be on the court for most of the season. Alongside Yamani McKayle and Chinenye Odenigbo, new captain Lilly Ferguson is stepping into a larger role and aims to make her presence known.

“I’ve talked about [Ferguson’s] role with our team as an example,” Leflar said. “[Ferguson] made her role by how hard she plays, by her ability to affect the game by getting offensive rebounds.”

Ferguson came off the bench as the sixth woman last year, immediately bringing the physicality UMass needed. Her ability to grab boards with authority became a common spark off the bench. Expect Ferguson to stay aggressive on both ends, forcing mistakes for UMass to capitalize on.

With Stefanie Kulesza graduating after last season and heading overseas, she takes with her 12 points and six rebounds per game. Ferguson and the rest of the frontcourt will need to fill that production.

Kulesza is the only starter from the 2024–25 season to depart. With an infusion of new talent and steady veteran leadership, the Minutewomen are projected to finish among the top three teams in the MAC.

UMass will take on Assumption at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at the Mullins Center. The game will serve as a final preseason tune-up before the regular season begins on the following Monday.

