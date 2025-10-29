Four “X-factors” for UMass women’s basketball in the 2025-26 season

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team is coming off a bounce-back season to say farewell to the Atlantic-10 Conference. The Minutewomen ended the 2024-25 season 17-15, much improved from a scant five wins in the 2023-24 season, when UMass underwent a major rebuilding period. If the Minutewomen want to build on their momentum from last year and prove they are a threat in the Mid-American Conference, their roster will have to function like a well-oiled machine.

With only two seniors and one graduate student on the roster, the UMass team largely consists of underclassmen. A young squad always comes with uncertainty and learning curves throughout the season. On the other side of that challenge, young or inexperienced players have the chance to surprise people and make an impact for the team. For the Minutewomen, these “X-factors” will play a decisive role in the fate of UMass’ season.

Chinenye Odenigbo

Entering her junior year, the 6-foot-4 center has an opportunity to establish herself as a feared player in the paint. Last year, Odenigbo started 26 of 31 games, averaging 5.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. While she played a key role in the Minutewomen’s bounce-back season, even more success could be on the horizon for Odenigbo after the off-season.

“Looking back … I think she had the best spring of anyone in terms of the strides she took,” head coach Mike Leflar said. “She is just playing more physically and understanding the responsibility.”

As the only true center on the team, coupled with the fact that she is now a more experienced player, Odenigbo has the chance to make one of the biggest impacts on the team. If she harnesses her skills perfected in the off-season, utilizes her height and stays out of foul trouble, it adds a much-needed depth for the Minutewomen. Having a dominant post player can be key for teams in looking to create a more well-rounded offense, especially with skilled players around her, such as captain Megan Olbrys.

“If Olbrys can stretch the floor for us, I want to be able to put [Odenigbo] inside on either block and be able to be a threat inside,” Leflar said.

Ayanna Franks

Sophomore Ayanna Franks is entering her first season with UMass after entering the transfer portal following her freshman season at the University of Rhode Island. Coming off being named the 2024 Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year, Franks had somewhat of a lackluster season with the Rams. She averaged only 10.7 minutes per game and 3.1 points.

However, her undeniable talent on the court may have been the missing piece for Leflar and his squad.

“She’s a guard that can score at three levels, so I’m looking forward to seeing her take advantage of opportunities,” Leflar said.

Franks has a natural ability and athleticism that will lend itself to the pace and intensity that Leflar hopes his team can play with. During her time at URI, Franks showcased her mastery in offensive rebounding and her capability to read the ball on defense. Whether it be in the starting five or off the bench, these skills from Franks are something to get excited about.

“We want to get up and down in transitions, and she fits that role,” Leflar said. “The athleticism and offensive rebounding is something that will stick out from the start.”

Leah Bullard

Yet another transfer pick-up for the Minutewomen in the off-season, Bullard is a power forward whose potential excites Leflar. Coming off her freshman year at Oakland University, where she averaged 8.4 minutes per game and 2.1 points per game, Bullard has the chance to break out and display her talent in the post.

After UMass’ most recent scrimmage, Leflar was pleased with her performance and saw the impact she could make on the team.

“She does some nice things in terms of working high-low and scoring inside,” Leflar said.

The work ethic of Bullard has been clear to Leflar from the start, leading him to believe Bullard will become a key player for the Minutewomen. With established players on the squad, such as Olbrys, finding other players who complement their skills is what makes a championship team.

“Playing through that learning curve when you enter a new program and just continuing to put your head down and work, Bullard has done that,” Leflar said.

Yahmani McKayle

Perhaps one of the most consistent catalysts for UMass last year was the A-10 Rookie of the Year. McKayle provided a much-needed spark for the Minutewomen on offense, both on the ball and off the ball. She was impressive in many offensive categories, averaging 13.6 points per game and recording 58 total steals on the season.

However, it was her ability to create plays for her teammates that made her stand out. McKayle led UMass in assists, with 110, and accomplished the impressive feat when becoming the first freshman in program history to record a triple-double.

Now a year older and more experienced, Leflar has even more faith in McKayle and in her abilities this season to control the game for the Minutewomen.

“I think she’s a better decision-maker and understands the big picture than she did last year,” Leflar said. “Just understanding we have to protect the ball, that will help us and her.”

High expectations follow the former A-10 rookie of the year, and if McKayle can live up to those standards, watch out. Having a well-established playmaker such as McKayle instills confidence in the whole team. With a season now under her belt, McKayle has the potential to become a leader and voice on this team. This will allow not only her to play to her highest ability, but her fellow teammates as well.

This UMass team may have every piece of the puzzle needed to win a MAC championship. From adding transfers, working with underclassmen to hone their skills and having players take on solid leadership roles, everyone on the roster has the chance to be an “X-factor.”

The Minutewomen will kick off the hopeful season on Monday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. They will travel to Norfolk, VA to face Old Dominion University.

