Godf–k perform their second-to-last concert at The Drake

Amherst-based screamo band Godf–k performed their second-to-last show to a sold-out crowd at The Drake on Thursday, Oct. 23. They shared the stage with Gingerbee, Morning Dew and Holder.

The band’s final performance took place on Oct. 25 at AS220 in Providence, Rhode Island, alongside Gingerbee, Morning Dew and the debut of Amherst-based band Corsica.

Godf–k is a three-piece screamo band that’s been active since 2021. The trio is of Ethan Crew on vocals and occasionally guitar, Pat Martell on guitar and Jimmito Camacho-Velez (“JC”) on drums. Their most popular release, “The Sound of Computers Thinking,” out in 2022 and includes several tracks with over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Audience members trickled into the dimly lit venue around 7 p.m., but the bulk of fans arrived closer to 8 p.m. The show opened with Gingerbee, whose members are from all over the Western Hemisphere including Canada, South Carolina, California, Brazil, Illinois and Texas. The band is on a split alongside Godf–k from 2023 called “a lobster, bee, and cicada walk into a bar and find god” and have played numerous shows with them over the years.

Introducing themselves, Gingerbee said, “We’re an internet band that makes music over Discord. We played our first show with Godf–k and have been touring every summer ever since.”

Their sound blends various subgenres of emo, best described as electronic bedroom screamo with a chaotic yet jazzy and comforting sound. Their lineup included a saxophonist, a violinist and even Martell on bass.

Near the end of their set, Gingerbee played “Petal Dance,” the mix of swirling instrumentation and lush harmonies ignited the crowd into a joyful mosh pit.

Next up was Morning Dew, a two-piece screamo band from Pittsburgh, Pa. Despite their minimal lineup, their heavy, commanding sound filled the venue. The audience immediately began moving again, feeding off the duo’s intensity.

Western Massachusetts metalcore band Holder followed with an explosive performance, causing the audience to open into a massive frenzy of people throwing themselves at each other in the mosh pit. The second song Holder performed was “First Cut is the Deepest (One Way Dance),” which sparked call-and-response shouting from the audience and by the time the band closed with their thunderous song “Five,” the moshpit was sent into a pure frenzy.

Finally, Godf–k took the stage. The band started playing “Capital Vultures,” but ran into a technical issue causing a brief delay that caused them to restart their set. When they returned, they were joined by an additional vocalist, Leah Schram, and a guest on electric saxophone, reigniting the crowd with their signature explosive sound.

The stage was scattered with crumpled LED light strips and small monitors displaying 8-bit art, album covers and glitchy cyber-visuals. The stage layout formed a perfectly fitting environment for the band’s aesthetic, meticulously carved out over the years.

Crew took a moment to tell the audience that one of the reasons the band was ending was because they had damaged their vocal cords caused by years of vocal strain without proper technique.

“So [Schram] stepped in and helped. She’s kind of always been behind the scenes helping do merch, so shoutout to [Schram],” Crew explained. Schram filled in as the sole vocalist on most of the songs at the show, including “K.K. Fever Dream.”

Mid-set, Godf–k debuted a new track titled “How It Ended in Tokyo,” describing it as their heaviest song of the night. “Let’s see what you got Amherst,” Crew called to the audience, as the song began its menacingly dramatic build up. The song then exploded into a crushingly metalcore-inspired breakdown. The mosh pit grew to the largest it was all night as the panic chords and pounding chugs filled the air.

The band also performed their 2021 single “m9 bayonet crimson web,” which was their first and last time ever playing this song live. Crew gently sang the song with raw emotion, with light vocal autotune and delicate guitar strumming.

Throughout their career, Godf–k often incorporated covers into their sets, including “I Hate Sports” by I Hate Sex, “Tell Shannon Her Crafts Are Ready” by Heavy Heavy Low Low and “Drug Lord” by William Bonney. At The Drake, Godf–k covered “Different Perspectives” by Swedish emo band Suis La Lune. The band was joined by Gus Nome from Gingerbee on bass and offered an emotional and beautiful performance of the 2015 track.

The band followed with their devastatingly emotional track “Life/Syntax,” which begins slowly and shortly builds up into an intensely passionate song, with fans jumping towards the stage to scream with Schram and Crew.

“End of Everything” was, fittingly, the last song of the night. Almost like a ritual, the fans began slowly clapping to the rhythm of the introduction of the song until the song exploded into its emotional and heavy sound. Fans began frantically stage diving and reaching for Schram’s microphone to sing along during the band’s last moments performing in Amherst.

Crissy Saucier can be reached at [email protected]