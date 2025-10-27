Harvard wins 1-0 in defensive showdown against UMass

The No. 12 Massachusetts field hockey team lost an aggressive 1-0 thriller to No. 3 Harvard Sunday.

The Crimson (15-0, 6-0 Ivy) broke through the Minutewomen’s (14-3, 7-1 Mid-American) defense when captain Kitty Chapple fired a ball into the arc that deflected off Martha le Huray’s stick for the lone score of the game.

“Anytime you’re in a game that’s so closely matched, it’s going to be a moment that dictates the outcome of the game, and that’s exactly what happened,” head coach Barb Weinberg said.

A packed Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex witnessed another chapter in the growing rivalry between Harvard and UMass. The Minutewomen entered with momentum, having defeated the Crimson in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals nearly a year ago.

Before the opening center pass, the tension in Amherst was almost thick enough to cut. Once Harvard took its first possession, though, it was all go for the Minutewomen.

Harvard controlled possession for most of the first half but managed only one shot on goal, thanks to the stellar UMass defense. Lina Kroeger and Elena Clococeanu faced constant pressure on the wings and in the air but stood firm.

Chapple and midfielder Tilly Butterworth created most of Harvard’s offensive opportunities with their quick bursts and sharp ball control. However, the two German defenders stayed composed, forcing turnovers near the arc.

“We ran our press really well,” Weinberg said. “Our deep defense was able to limit their shots on goal and their penalty corners fantastically.”

Senior goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen again showed why she’s among Division I’s best, recording five saves: two in the third quarter and stifling Harvard’s penalty corners. Her quick reflexes drew gasps even from Crimson fans.

At the opposite end, freshman Linde Burger needed to stop only one shot all day, but it was the most dangerous of the match. The Minutewomen generated two penalty-corner sets late in the third quarter and Gabrielle Benkenstein’s cross-front blast seemed destined for the back of the cage.

As the ball rose, the UMass crowd held its breath. Burger lunged, deflecting the shot with her leg and swinging momentum back to the Crimson. The Minutewomen wouldn’t get another chance as good.

Burger’s lone save was important, but Harvard’s backline did most of the work. It held UMass to a season-low four shots, another sign of the Minutewomen’s ongoing offensive struggles.

“All in all — and it’s been a theme this season — we need to be better at scoring field goals,” Weinberg said. “A majority of our goals have come from penalty corners and that execution was just a little bit off today.”

While UMass’ finishing issues can be traced partly to missed shot attempts, the team also struggled in the air. Several aerial passes aimed at catching Harvard’s defense off guard instead drew whistles for dangerous play or a falling raised ball. These are fouls that occur when players don’t allow the five-meter safety buffer under NCAA rules.

Coach Weinberg stated she was quite pleased with the efforts of her team, particularly in their aerial efforts, however sometimes the referee’s calls just don’t swing the way of the Minutewomen.

With their toughest offensive challenge of the season behind them, UMass are battle-tested for the looming MAC tournament.

The Minutewomen will host Ball State at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex. The matchup will be available to stream on ESPN+ and serve as Senior Day, the final home game of the regular season.

Matt Ford-Wellman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @MattFW_4.