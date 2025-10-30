Introduction to at-large candidates for Amherst town council

**This article belongs to a collection of articles previewing the upcoming Amherst local elections on Nov. 4, 2025.

On Nov. 4, Amherst residents will vote to elect three of four candidates for Councilors-At-Large to the 13-member town council.

Mandi Jo Hanneke:

Mandi Jo Hanneke has served as councilor-at-large since 2018. She is currently a member of the Community Resources Committee (CRC), Budget Coordinating Group (BCG) and the Financial Committee.

Before becoming a counselor, she served as a member of Town Meeting and volunteered as a special advocate ad litem in the court system for abuse and neglect cases.

“My training as an attorney, my work as a court-appointed special advocate … it all leads to things that I want to see the municipal government do better.” Hanneke said.

“The biggest, and in some sense, most important quality for a town councilor is not just an open mind, but a willingness to collaborate and compromise,” Hanneke said. “That includes colleagues that don’t see eye to eye with me, where we differ on many votes, but we find places where we have a common interest and can work together and resolve those.”

A large part of Hanneke’s campaign focuses on making housing more affordable and accessible in Amherst. As a counselor, she has co-sponsored a Transfer Fee Special Act, which would allow the town to establish a transfer fee for real estate sales. The fee has already passed the council and is currently in committee at the state legislature.

“That would go towards helping to fund affordable and attainable housing and also fund municipal operations that are affected by the increases in housing and housing development,” Hanneke said.

In addition to Hanneke’s housing efforts, she has also supported two new projects: the Amherst Elementary School Building Project and the Jones Library Expansion Project.

The Elementary School Building Project is designed to replace two of three elementary school buildings, which were outdated and environmentally unsustainable.

“Replacing those buildings to get students into a building that is more educationally appropriate for the type of education we do nowadays is extremely important,” Hanneke said.

The new building is also set to have geothermal wells, solar panels and be free of fossil fuels that the existing schools operate on.

“The other thing about that new building is that it will be net zero,” Hanneke said. “It’s also a building that is absolutely addressing the climate action and our desire to be … emissions and carbon neutral by 2050.”

The Library Expansion Project is designed to expand and renovate the existing Jones Library in Amherst. The building will be net zero ready as it is strictly an electric facility, meaning that it will be completely net zero if solar power were to be purchased from elsewhere.

“To me, a library is a social justice project,” Hanneke said. “Some of our most vulnerable residents do not have internet access [and] do not have access to computers. It’s not just about books. It’s about meeting space. It’s about community.”

Hanneke also discussed her intention to pursue additional initiatives to support and develop Amherst infrastructure. Throughout her seven years as Councilor-At-Large, she has worked on increasing the amount of property tax revenue that is put towards the town’s capital program.

There has been an increasing demand on the operating budgets, and residents have expressed that they feel capital investment should be decreased; however, Hanneke disagrees.

“You don’t see the effect of not investing in your capital for years down the road,” she said. “We can’t start decreasing that because if we do, we aren’t going to be able to sustain the infrastructure, and we’ll be in even more of a dire situation.”

Hanneke acknowledges that financial constraints are requiring the town to make difficult budgeting trade-offs as inflation continues to rise, and expressed her concern with the controversial decisions that must be made to address the crisis.

“Our people, by rights, deserve cost of living increases that match inflation … but we can’t even increase our revenues to match inflation,” she said. “We’ve got some tough decisions to make, and they’re not pretty. A job of the councilor is to weigh the trade-offs and make a decision.”

Hanneke has also worked to make the budgeting process more accessible to the public.

“It is very hard to understand the revenue side and how that money relates to the expense side on a very high level of budget,” she said. “What I did last year was create what I call an annotated version of a budget.”

Within these initiatives, Hanneke said she constantly emphasizes the importance of communication among the council and the community.

“Even though it may be in different ways, we need to come together and recognize that everyone has the common goal of improving Amherst.”

Andrew Churchill:

An Amherst resident since 1995, Churchill got involved with town affairs as a member of an elementary school council, going on to form an elementary school parents’ coalition that advocated for school funding.

He was a member of the Amherst School Committee from 2004 to 2010 and served as a member of the Amherst Charter Commission that recommended the town adopt “a Council-Manager form of government,” according to the commission webpage.

By working in these entities, Churchill recognized division in Amherst, specifically regarding how to support all of the town’s services with the current sources of revenue. Churchill said he realized the ongoing revenue sourcing methods in Amherst were insufficient. Seeking new avenues for revenue growth soon became the foundation of his campaign.

“The number one thing is expanding the pie, getting more revenue,” Churchill said.

His experiences on the school committee allowed him to “see education from a number of different angles,” and with the conflicts that Amherst faced in this past school budgeting cycle, Churchill considers an increase in revenue to be vital as schools are central to Amherst’s identity.

“Schools can be a key driver of equity,” he said. “I will bring knowledge of and caring about education with me as I work with my School Committee colleagues to support quality education for our students.”

Churchill also said he wants to use housing as a means of driving equity in Amherst.

“I am very interested in finding more ways to increase the supply of housing for all types of residents, to make housing more affordable as well as bring in more property tax revenue to support town and school budgets,” Churchill said.

An emphasis on student housing is a clear part of his plans, with Olympia Drive as a potential location for this student housing. Like many of his fellow candidates, Churchill believes Amherst is a college town, and believes in creating mixed housing neighborhoods to prevent isolating students from other Amherst residents.

Churchill also mentioned a potential relationship between the University of Massachusetts, the town council and state legislatures.

“If there was some way that we could work with UMass and the state to have them deed some of their land to the town that could then be developed on and taxed, then the town would get the tax revenue and you could get private developers to build housing that would be on campus for students,” Churchill said.

Churchill sees collaboration as a foundational component of his potential position on the town council. He said he wants to create a space in which people can voice their opinions and feel seen and heard.

“You need to meet people where they are,” Churchill said. “You can’t just assume that they’re going to jump to your way of thinking about things but try to understand and articulate other people’s positions as well as your own, then try to see where we can agree.”

This more collaborative approach spans across his entire mission to unite the town in any way he can — Churchill wants to change certain themes seen within the state of local politics in Amherst.

“There’s so much division nationally, and there can be division in towns as well and there is division in Amherst,” Churchill said. “I’m interested in trying not to inflame that division, but to try to bridge it.”

Charlotte Allegra Rice Clark:

Charlotte Allegra Rice Clark is the current Co-Chair of Amherst’s Community Safety & Social Justice Committee (CSSJC) and a member of the Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Clark is a social worker with experience in public policy. She has worked with vulnerable populations within the court system which she said influenced her “harm-reductionist” perspective.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement, she became involved as a resource to the Community Safety Working Group (CSWG), created to “make recommendations on alternative ways of providing public safety services to the community,” including potential reforms to the Amherst Police Department (APD).

She said that her experience of seeing injustice in the court system through her social work made her “invested in this idea of having [policing] alternatives, especially in situations where mental health or substance use are involved, because those are kind of my areas of focus in work.”

Clark is now co-chair of the CSSJC, which emerged after CSWG came to an end, and cites her concern that the town has yet to implement many of the CSWG’s recommendations as motivation for entering the race for town council.

If elected, Clark wants to prioritize the Community Responders for Equity, Safety & Service (CRESS), an unarmed public safety department.

When CRESS was originally created, they partnered with the Law Enforcement Action Program to analyze call times to determine when CRESS would be most needed. The committee was originally supposed to receive all distress calls directed to the APD so that they could be handled more personally, but CRESS is currently not meeting those recommendations due to funding constraints and the hours they are active.

“It’s been a really slow process to get them up on dispatching calls to CRESS,” Clark said. “My goal would be to expand the hours of CRESS … and do that in part by reducing the police budget as the need and ability to respond shifts.”

Recent cuts to the school budget were another motivator for Clark to pursue a council seat.

“There have been ridiculous budget cuts,” Clark said. “There’s been this back and forth between the town council and school committee about whose fault it is or who should provide the funding.”

She said that there is a high need for enrichment activities and maintenance of special education services.

“We have a high population that has special education services, and it’s not reimbursed at a rate that’s fulfilling all the obligations that we need to fulfill,” she noted.

Clark is also focused on creating more affordable housing for year-round residents and students, who she describes as a “valuable resource,” to the town. She would like to see the university build more on-campus housing to accommodate the student population, as well as provide housing options for faculty and staff.

“I don’t like the framing of … students are coming in and taking all our housing away,” Clark said. “I don’t think that’s a student problem, [it is] a supply and demand problem and a university problem.

She said she was keen on a project outlined in the town’s 2025 Housing Production Plan, recently adopted by the Planning Board, that would develop the creation of a “Chapter 40R overlay district.”

“One of the ideas is to have a whole overlay zoning district that would be … zoned in a way that if you’re building housing there … 20-25% would have to be affordable,” Clark said. “That’s one thing I would really like to see.”

Housing safety is also a top issue for Clark who thinks “more regulation of absentee property owners would be important,” in ensuring Amherst’s housing stock is safe for residents.

“Part of the problem is that … people are greedy,” she said. “Somebody knows that they can charge 1,000 dollars a bedroom for a four-bedroom house or 1,000 a bed even …They can make a lot of money and … they’re not living in town and they don’t really care what happens.”

If elected, Clark said she would also want to see more students involved with local politics, such as filling open seats on town committees.

“You all live here even if it’s on campus, you could be impacted by our services, you could interact with our CRESS or our police department, our fire responses to campus,” she said. “These are areas that impact your life.”

Incumbent candidate Ellisha Walker could not be reached for comment.

