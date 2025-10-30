Introduction to District 1 candidates for Amherst Town Council

On Nov. 4, Amherst residents in District 1 will cast their ballots to elect two of three candidates running to represent the district on the 13-member town council.

Polling locations for District 1 include the North Amherst Library for Precinct 1-A, and the Immanuel Lutheran Church for Precinct 1-B.

Ndifreke “Freke” Ette

Freke Ette is running for a second term representing District 1, serving as vice-chair of the Governance, Organization and Legislation Committee (GOL). He is the Current Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Riccio College of Engineering at the University of Massachusetts.

Ette volunteered to serve on the Community Safety and Social Justice Committee (CSSJC) while working as a professor at Amherst College. His time on the committee led people in the community to ask if he would be interested in serving on the council leading to his first term in 2023.

“I was concerned during my time on the CSSJC,” Ette said. “The way people talked about politics, it was very rancorous. It was defensive. I came out of all my meetings, just feeling bitten emotionally and I wanted to know … Is there a way we could have politics that doesn’t have to leave people battered … Is there a way to model a kind of politics that brings us together instead of separating them.”

Ette wants the town to prioritize diversifying its housing stock to develop housing that can serve the individual needs of students, families and seniors, and combat issues of housing accessibility and affordability. He would also like to see denser housing in areas that can accommodate it as well as development in walkable areas for students.

“Finding and building stock of housing that will support different people in different stages of their lives would help,” Ette said.

Developing the relationship between the town and UMass administration is also a priority for Ette in regard to housing. However, he acknowledges that the council is limited in its influence with the university. Communication between town and university typically occurs between the town manager and university administration rather than the council.

“The relationship between the town and the university isn’t one that goes directly from the council to [the] university,” Ette said. “There are 13 counselors, we all have different ideas. The university cannot view its own policies based on the whims of the various counselors … the town manager is the one who responds on behalf of the town and speaks with UMass.”

He would like to see the council set “some clearer guidelines on the expectations we have when we set goals for the town manager in his interactions with the leadership at UMass.”

Ette regards housing as a social justice issue as increasing home and rental costs are pricing many out of Amherst.

“If houses are expensive then only particular kind of people can come into town because only a particular kind of people can afford to come into town,” Ette said.

Regarding social justice, Ette says the council will reevaluate Amherst’s unarmed alternative policing program, Community Responders for Safety and Security (CRESS) to determine the role it will play in the town’s future.

“The council has to look at a report from CRES about what it has done and decide: do we want to continue in that direction with expanded funding, or do we want to move in a more public health direction as some other municipalities have? Until that report comes out, I don’t know where I’ll stand,” Ette said.

Ette wants to prioritize further engagement between the town and the student population and encourages students to serve on local committees.

“Having the town embrace students is another form of engaging in social justice,” Ette said. “The reason being the most diverse part of town is campus. Outside of campus, the town is not that diverse and so if you can bring students into town … Having students in town brings that diversity of ideas.”

“Students and college students in general have a role to play in democracy,” Ette said. “These are very trying times, these are challenging times and now perhaps … we can recognize we need all kinds of voices.”

Jillian Brevik

Jill Brevik has worked as a non-profit and local community organizer advocating for public school funding with Support Our Schools (SOS) Amherst. She is also a co-founder of Valley Families for Palestine, which seeks to connect with local Arab and Muslim communities “in solidarity with Palestinian liberation.”

“I speak for a lot of us when I say that the way that things are going in our country can sometimes make us feel really powerless,” Brevik said. “And when we feel powerless, it’s easy to slip into despair … Working together, standing up and fighting and learning and connecting can keep us out of that place of despair.”

Despite not envisioning herself running for office, Brevik’s hands-on work with the Amherst community had many asking her to bring ideas to the town council.

“A lot of people are hungry for change,” Brevik said. “I was asked by a lot of people to run, to represent pretty large swaths of our community that are under or unrepresented on the council as it currently stands.”

Brevik’s campaign emphasizes community engagement, making it clear that she wants the voices and opinions of the community to be the foundation of her decisions.

“In any leadership position, you gotta do a lot of listening before you make any action,” Brevik said.

Brevik is advocating for a more participatory budgeting process with the goal of improving financial transparency and community awareness by making information more accessible and intelligible for residents.

At the forefront of her campaign is “gathering and trying to figure out where and how” more money can be directed towards Amherst K-12 schools. Brevik sees the “recommendations of the community” as vital to that process.

Brevik also wants to explore ways to connect with the public and inform them about how the existing relationship between the town and the local universities functions.

“I don’t think people really understand how the tax structure works … or how the university contributes to town programs and services,” Brevik said.

Another significant part of her campaign is addressing the affordable housing crisis evident across the town in recent years.

“I hear the concern of my neighbors,” Brevik said. “I hear concerns from students and faculty that understand students struggle with finding affordable apartments.”

The Amherst Community Homes Project, Brevik said, “offers new homeowners the opportunity to purchase homes and build equity and build generational wealth,” and provides an example for how Amherst can make tangible progress towards more affordable housing.

Brevik believes that making affordable housing efforts “more than just transactional” is imperative, and the more Amherst moves beyond “just checking the box,” the more sustainable these programs become. She is in favor of efforts to mitigate the “cliff effect,” a larger systemic issue that arises, particularly in low-income households, where income increases lead to a loss of benefits such as childcare and housing vouchers, leaving families stuck and earning less than before.

Brevik also addressed the relationship between long-time Amherst residents and the student population.

“I both understand the tension and also am a really big advocate for including student voice[s] in our decision-making,” Brevik said.

In terms of her plan to directly engage with the community and listen to the perspectives of the community, Brevik firmly believes that the local college student population should be included in those conversations.

“If we really do listen to each other, we … want the same thing,” Brevik said.

Vincent O’Connor

A resident of Amherst for over 50 years, Vince O’Connor is a former member of Town Meeting and is running to represent District 1 on the council. He spent much of his life working with various charitable organizations and civil rights groups, developing skills he believes he can apply as a future counselor.

If elected, O’Connor will prioritize the development of family-centered housing while pushing for the town and state legislatures to work with the university to better support the housing needs of students.

“The primary vehicle for doing this … is our state representatives because they hold the purse strings,” he said. “And if they hear from us that these are the problems and the university is not responsive, they have ways of exercising … influence that are not available to even the city council.”

O’Connor is also interested in changing the council’s committee structure to include groups dedicated to department oversight as well as a committee strictly for family housing.

“We should not be in the business of planning student housing … that’s not the community’s job,” he said. “We can respond to … people who want to build housing that’s demonstrably for students, but our job should be planning for families … because that’s the job of a municipality. The university has an entirely different job.”

In regards to housing in North Amherst, O’Connor says he “will not vote under any circumstances,” for the North Amherst Multi-Unit Overlay. The zoning reform is still being developed — but would increase housing density in the area.

“It would lead to the demolition of a lot of the older apartment complexes … which have more generously sized apartments, have lower cost apartments than those who have been built recently,” O’Connor said.

Regarding social justice, O’Connor would like to see CRESS developed to become “what it was intended to be.”

“If you read the police report every week, you’ll see every week things that the police are listed as having done which should be being done by the CRESS program,” O’Connor said.

“We need a structure for the council that is better capable of dealing with the issues in town,” O’Connor said. “We need a public safety committee … three counselors, two people from the outside … to oversee the police department, the fire department and CRESS. And to be speaking to the leadership people of each department every month at a monthly meeting and doing the work of both oversight and providing accountability.”

O’Connor said that he believes the council’s potential lies in its make-up and willingness of people to give credibility to the experience of other councilors.

“We all bring something useful to the council and it’s a question of … being able to find a way to work together to have an organization structure that will both educate us and help us do our jobs better,” O’Connor said.

Cathy Schoen, running for re-election, could not be reached.

