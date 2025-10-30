Introduction to District Three and Four candidates for Amherst Town Council

On Nov. 4, Amherst residents in Districts Three and Four will cast their ballots to elect two of three candidates running to represent each district on the 13-member town council.

Polling locations for District Three includes Amherst-Pelham Regional High School for precinct 3-A and Crocker Farm School for precinct 3-B. Polling in District Four is located solely at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School.

George Ryan:

George Ryan is a District Three incumbent with an extensive background in community service, including almost twenty years of experience with Habitat for Humanity in the Pioneer Valley. He was involved with Town Meeting for over a decade and sat on town meetings for about eleven years before becoming more directly involved in town politics.

Ryan was a member of Town Meeting for over a decade before the town transitioned to having a 13-person council and a manager in 2018.

“I really supported that,” Ryan said. “I felt the town meeting had many virtues … but it was … not very agile, not very able to respond to other kinds of challenges that a community faces day-to-day.”

When the election of the inaugural council was underway, Ryan felt as though “[his] particular perspective” and “the perspective of a number of people [he] knew was really not being represented in the candidates,” so he decided to run for election. He was elected onto the inaugural council in 2018 in District Three. Ryan was not re-elected in 2021 but began in second term after winning the following election in 2023.

Ryan has found his experience in education to be a helpful resource as a counselor.

“My goal in almost all of my teaching was to ultimately get my students to think for themselves … as a counselor, one of my primary jobs is to inform,” he said .

Ryan recognizes the difficulty in reaching and informing everyone in District Three at one time. Throughout his entire involvement with local politics, he has put out a newsletter to the public to spread information regarding the town quickly and efficiently.

“I try to give people a heads up to what’s coming [and] what’s being worked on,” Ryan said.

Like many of his fellow candidates, he has concerns about residential and student housing.

Ryan mentioned a Zoning Bylaw Petition that aims to define student homes and enforce minimum distance requirements between homes in all zoning districts.

“I have a lot of concerns about that,” Ryan said.

Ryan noted that this particular petition was not under his jurisdiction and was going to be sent to the Planning Board regardless of his opinion, adding that he “sympathized with” all parties involved.

Ryan also discussed his concerns regarding non-owner-occupied properties in Amherst, where owners buy homes, renovate them and rent them to students. He disagrees specifically in the way that these properties are charged the same property tax as any other property, though this is a state law and out of Amherst’s control.

Ryan also acknowledged the relationship between students and long-time Amherst residents, emphasizing that tensions that do arise are not inherently negative.

“They’re not anti-student,” he said. “It’s not quite what they were looking for when they moved in. They were hoping for, you know, long-term relationships [with their neighbors].”

Despite his considerable time in local politics, Ryan feels as though his goals are incomplete without a hopeful third term.

“I feel like I still have some things I’d like to accomplish,” he said. “I still have two good years left in me.”

Patrick Drumm:

Patrick Drumm is a second time candidate for District Three.

Both of Drumm’s campaigns have been motivated by the schools, with his initial inspiration coming from his pushback against the construction of a new, smaller elementary school to replace the Wildwood and Fort River schools and compensate for enrollment decreases. The schools remained among his focuses in his second campaign after tensions arose during budgeting difficulties from recent budgeting cycles, as his wife is a longtime teacher.

An additional motivator for his second run was his concern with Amherst’s infrastructure.

“We’re dead last in the state for per capita spending on infrastructure,” Drumm stated.

A particular concern he expressed is the lack of accessibility to South Amherst, especially in regard to emergency services.

“If there’s any disaster … if the bridge goes out going across Fort River there is no other way for a fire engine to get to our side of town, unless they’re driving all the way through Hadley or going some way through Belchertown to get to us,” Drumm explained.

Hickory Ridge, a golf course that the town bought and converted into hiking and walking trails, was presented to the town council in Nov. 2024 as a potential location for a new fire station but has not been approved.

Housing is also a priority for Drumm. As a UMass graduate from the Class of 2012, he understands firsthand the importance of finding affordable housing as a student.

In addition, Drumm expressed his disagreement with Amherst’s Four-Person Bylaw, which states that no more than four unrelated individuals can live in a single dwelling unit. In terms of repealing the bylaw, Drumm has seen division amongst the town.

“There’s definitely a clear divide, I think, in the income brackets in town,” Drumm said. “Working families understand that that has a direct impact on their ability to buy a house, and the people that I’ve talked to … in that income bracket are definitely for repealing it.”

On the other hand, Drumm stated that “some of the other folks that live in the quieter neighborhoods with bigger houses are against it because they don’t want” large groups of students living in one home in their neighborhood.

Drumm envisions working to solve this issue “at the state level, because [UMass] is a state institution,” and stated he would imagine “working with the state reps [or] the state senator on the matter.”

In any case, Drumm is eager to invite student voices to these conversations,

“I also want to hold a district meeting at UMass,” he said. “I want to hear the students.”

Drumm’s mindset for the future of Amherst is to be a “voice of reason” when it comes to new ideas. As a project manager, Drumm has a lot of experience in “thinking through the process from start to finish,” and wants to encourage the council to think about long term financial impacts for projects that seem very beneficial at a surface level.

“It’s great, nice to have, but does it make sense financially for the town right now?”

Dillion Maxfield:

Dillon Maxfield is the only newcomer in the race for District 4. He is currently a city planner for Easthampton, specializing in land use and zoning, and previously served as the vice chair on the Amherst Zoning Board of Appeals from 2020 to 2023 and as the chair of the Board of Licensing Commissioners from 2020 to 2025.

Housing affordability is Maxfield’s foremost priority in this campaign. According to Maxfield, a lack of available housing combined with the high cost of existing housing has made it difficult for both homeowners and renters to live in Amherst.

“You’re seeing families and permanent residents opting not to live here because it’s too expensive now.” Maxfield, a renter himself, said. “Eventually, Amherst will become unsustainable for me to live here, and then it will be just students coming in here, going into student debt to pay their tuition, and then going into more debt just to pay for their housing here.”

If elected, Maxfield proposes this problem be fixed through the development of denser housing. This could include building at higher height limits, allowing more unrelated residents per house and accepting state standards that allow for accessory dwelling units.

According to Maxfield, there are areas in Amherst that were slated for denser development in Amherst’s 2010 Master Plan, specifically in the downtown area. He would like to see those areas, as well as areas in the Mill District and South Amherst, developed.

“It would take pressure off neighborhoods that are traditionally residential neighborhoods,” Maxfield said.

According to Maxfield, one of the biggest obstacles to the development of denser housing right now is permitting. District 4’s current council representatives, the incumbents Maxfield is running against, “represent a very active and very vocal … contingent here in town,” Maxfield said, “which I feel is … anti-housing, anti-development.”

Together, the incumbents also make up two of the three members on the Community Resource Committee (CRC) which is “the body that appoints people to the zoning board of appeals and to the planning board.”

“If elected, I would be seeking to join the CRC, and I would be very strongly vetting candidates to see what their housing policies are.” he said, “And more importantly, really making sure that we have folks who are doing the job that has been tasked to them … where this isn’t essentially coming in to be a no vote to derail housing.”

One of Maxfield’s priorities in his campaign is to reach an oft overlooked block of voters: students. He is also dedicated to reaching students directly by meeting them where they are. For Maxfield, that means going out to the bars, introducing himself and trying to get students registered to vote.

“This has been relatively successful,” Maxfield explained. “I’ve been getting, on average, about 15 voters registered. When you’re talking about an election where 400 votes is going to be right around the winning mark, these are good numbers.”

Maxfield’s aims are long-term and said that he recognizes his plans won’t have yield an immediate result.

“I want to be frank about this,” he said “If I were elected and I implemented all of my ideas to address housing and they were all successful, we’re looking 10 years from now, housing to start being affordable in Amherst.”

Maxfield would like to see more students getting involved in town government by joining committees and turning out to vote.

“I really hope that students turn out and vote in this election because it’s a tough one,” he said. “We’ve got students who would be voting today, they’ll be in their thirties [and] long gone by the time we really start to see these impacts, but I’m hoping that people understand the injustice that’s happening to them now and today and actually want to address that for the future.”

Jennifer Taub:

Taub is running for her third term as a councilor representing District 4. She is Vice Chair of the Community Resources Committee (CRC) and Town Services and Outreach Committee (TSO).

She has spent much of her career as a development director for nonprofit organizations.

After moving to Amherst in 2011, Taub got involved in Town Meeting after feeling like the neighborhood was “under threat,” from investors out-bidding families for properties in order to turn them into student rental homes priced per bedroom at high costs.

“My priorities since I moved to town and became involved in local politics have very much been connected to the university and how we can help students and year-round residents to ensure that they’re not being taken advantage of in a town where there’s so much investment in rental housing,” she said.

Housing in Amherst remains a consistent issue for both students and year-round residents.

Taub would like to see more housing built on-campus, including the potential for more public-private partnerships between the university and developers with the caveat that they be less expensive than the Fieldstone apartments, where a four-bedroom apartment is currently listed for leasing at $1,603 per month.

“The concern with Fieldstone is that it was so high that then it raises the bar for everyone else,” Taub said. “Somebody that maybe is not charging a lot of rent, maybe they’re charging $600 a bedroom, they could raise it a couple hundred dollars and they’d still be way less than those apartments.”

She said the council is discussing a potential way for the town to draw some revenue from the Fieldstone even though they cannot get property taxes since the building is on university land.

“It generates a lot of revenue, and none of it is going to the town to help us support the infrastructure.”

She would also like to see the university work to provide housing for employees as the number of families living in the town declines alongside K-12 school enrollment.

“We would love for people who are commuting in from other towns to be able to live here, rent, buy houses, send their children to our school, be part of our community, serve on our boards and on the council.”

Regarding the town’s social justice initiatives, Taub is supportive of the work of the Reparations Assembly and the council’s vote to “affirm their recommendation to direct reparations to housing and education.”

“That is a way that is a really tangible benefit to those who will be able to be the recipients of the reparations,” she said. “It would just be a small part, but [if] we can make it possible for families to buy houses and begin to build intergenerational wealth in the community, that would be wonderful.”

Taub supported the council’s recent decision to allocate a higher portion of budget for the public schools after previously maintaining equal allotments for “government services” which also includes the town hall and the libraries.

“That’s [why], people move here and pay our high taxes, because we have excellent K-12 schools, so we really need to maintain that.”

Infrastructure is also a priority for Taub who says she hears frequently from residents about the need to improve roads and sidewalks. Regarding infrastructure, she said that the town “desperately need[s] a new Department of Public Works building.”

Taub also wants to continue “keeping downtown vibrant and having businesses thrive.”

“We need to keep our … tax base in our businesses thriving, and we want people to come to Amherst from other surrounding towns, we want them to come from further away.”

Incumbent Heather Hala Lord is running for re-election in District 3 but could not be reached for comment.

Incumbent Pamela Rooney is running for re-election in District 4 but could not be reached for comment.

Madison Keddy can be reached at [email protected]. Anna Fanning can be reached at [email protected]. Bella Astrofsky can be reached at [email protected].