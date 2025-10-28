Introduction to District Two candidates for Amherst Town Council

**This article belongs to a collection of articles previewing the upcoming Amherst local elections on Nov. 4, 2025.

On Nov. 4, Amherst residents in District Two will cast their ballots to elect two of three candidates running to represent the district on the 13-member town council.

Polling locations for District Two include Amherst-Pelham Regional High School for precinct 2-A and the Fort River School for precinct 2-B.

Lynn Greisemer

Lynn Griesemer has served on the council since its inception in 2018. She is now retired, but most recently served as the executive director of the Donahue Institute at the University of Massachusetts.

In her campaign, Griesemer is prioritizing the Amherst K-12 public school system, which has seen yearly declines in enrollment and has struggled to receive adequate funding.

“It’s been a variety of levels of advocacy and yet, trying to talk with the schools about how can we continue to form and have excellent education at a price that we can afford because Amherst itself is the fifteenth highest taxed community in the state.” Griesemer said. “It leaves an enormous burden on the property owners. And frankly, that also gets then passed to renters as well.”

In order to keep supporting the schools, she believes the council needs “to all sit down and figure out how we can continue to do that in a manner that the town can afford and continue to provide the many, many other services that the town demands.”

Griesemer is also focusing in on infrastructure maintenance in her campaign, having previously served on the Department of Public Works (DPW) and Fire Station Advisory Committee. She wants to see the council replace the DPW building, repair the central fire station downtown and consider building a fire station in North Amherst to serve as a fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) headquarters.

She also acknowledges that Amherst needs major road, sidewalk and bikeway repairs, which she points out often come with the need for underground water and sewer line repairs, as many of those systems are over 100 years old.

“It’s a huge problem. We need assistance from the state and we need to work with our residents for how to come forward with this.” Griesemer said.

Griesemer is also focused on racial and social justice and is a supporter of the Community Safety Working Group’s Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service (CRESS). She highlights that the unarmed alternative policing program has been assessed by multiple groups and is seen as a model throughout the state despite facing significant funding shortfalls.

According to Griesemer, housing accessibility and affordability is one of Amherst’s greatest challenges at the moment which Griesemer believes is made worse by a lack of desirable and affordable senior housing in the area. She believes that if seniors had better housing options, they may be more likely to sell their homes creating vacancies for families looking to move into town.

Although Amherst’s housing stock is above the affordable housing threshold of 10%, Griesmer would like to see this number continue to grow.

“When it comes to housing, we still continue to need to look at how can we make family housing and workforce housing much more affordable.” Griesemer said.

Griesemer said she has learned over the years that the people of her district have a variety of views and issues and she strives to represent them all.

“One of the things that I think is most important is to have a variety of opinion on the council.” Griesemer said. “You don’t get the best answers with everybody thinking alike.”

Amber Lee Cano-Martin:

Amber Lee Cano-Martin is a non-incumbent candidate returning to the race after campaigning for a seat in 2023. She currently works in union organizing but has a background working for organizations in international development.

Cano-Martin is also prioritizing infrastructure in her campaign and would support efforts to repair the DPW building, which she described as “falling apart” and the fire station, as long as they are both reasonably priced and sized appropriately.

She also wants to ensure that any new development projects are constructed with sustainability in mind and budgeted for those features.

“Oftentimes when we do these big projects, the first thing they’ll do is if we’re having a funding issue, they’ll sacrifice whatever features make it net zero. And I think that is very short-sighted and a mistake. I think we should start with the smaller projects and then keep prioritizing the net zero.” Cano-Martin said.

Cano-Martin wants the town to prioritize meeting its climate goals and, if elected, would like Amherst to divest from fossil fuel companies and utilize a single waste hauler for all residents. Additionally, she supports the development of solar bylaw, which she believes could lead to more development of solar in urban spaces, rather than reducing green space to accommodate solar.

She also wants to see the town dedicate more funding to its roads and move to make the town a safer place for children and pedestrians by building more sidewalks and means of traffic control like speed bumps. She points out that Amherst only spends less than 2 million per year on roads and currently has 42 million worth of repairs that have yet to be undertaken.

Her campaign also prioritizes public school funding. As a parent with children in the schools, she personally feels the effects of the funding cuts.

“The cuts have been almost a million dollars each budget cycle.” Cano-Martin said.

“It used to be this … massive catalog of … activities that were available for kids. And they were either very low cost or no cost. And it’s definitely gone down over the years …” Cano-Martin said, adding that she wants “things like sports for kids, like music lessons … all the things that people … pay a lot of money for in Amherst to be accessible to everybody.”

She would like to see the council agree to fund the budget as it comes from the school committee and the superintendent, potentially by giving the schools a greater allotment in the annual budget and by advocating at the state level for more funding or a change in the charter school funding formula.

Cano-Martin thinks that local universities can be a means of better resourcing K-12 education through annual financial contributions to the school.

“I know that they give money for things here and there, but I think that an annual contribution that we can count on would be appropriate,” Cano-Martin said.

Another one of Cano-Martin’s main focuses is racial justice. She wants to see the council better support CRESS by prioritizing its funding in the budget.

She described how CRESS has faced cuts to staffing, with two positions currently frozen. She also said the service has been underused “because it seems like there’s some resistance to … having calls, dispatch calls go to CRESS.”

Additionally, she is campaigning for government transparency and inclusivity, which means making government resources and meetings accessible in languages other than English, creating understandable and straightforward budget documents and ensuring a more open committee selection process.

“I would love to see Amherst … leading the way … in terms of, like, what a local community can be.” Cano-Martin said.

Adding, “I would like to see us be the example, if anyone can do it, I think we can do it.”

Jason Dorney:

Jason Dorney is a newcomer to the town council race and currently works as a project manager for a civil engineering firm in San Diego as a part of a team managing construction stormwater and maintaining Clean Water Act compliance.

Dorney and his family have settled in Amherst and he is now trying to fulfill his goal of serving his local community.

“I think that public service is important and I like to view myself, if I win, if I’m elected, as a public servant rather than a politician to try to do the most good for the most amount of people locally,” Dorney said.

Town budgeting issues are at the foundation of Dorney’s campaign as he believes the current town revenue is not sustainable to keep up with growing expenses, leaving many groups having to fight for a small pool of available funding.

“We are continually having budget fights and it’s almost as if the schools, the town, the library, everyone’s pitted against each other for fighting for smaller places of an ever-shrinking body,” Dorney said.

As a parent of two elementary school students, Dorney understands the importance of maintaining properly funded schools, especially in a town like Amherst, where education is at the center of its identity.

“The next town council that gets elected over the next two years of the term are going to have a lot of difficult decisions to make and there’s definitely going to be pushes to cut school programs to cut teaching positions … and we really need to stand firm and not do that. We are a town that is centered around education,” Dorney said.

To Dorney, increasing town revenue is directly tied to the housing issue in Amherst.

“My major stance is bringing in revenue through building homes and commercial and retail space,” Dorney said.

He believes Amherst needs to change their current zoning practices in order to achieve this goal. Dorney believes prioritizing density and diversifying housing stock to accommodate the needs of families, older residents, students and those recently out of college are key.

“Generally, what I think I bring more is a vision, an optimistic vision that the current condition that prevents us from building the types of housing that we need are essentially zoning,” Dorney said.

He found that the current zoning layout “doesn’t seem to have any real coherence,” and that this “can be changed and should be changed.”

In addition to this, Dorney recognizes the significant role that college students play in Amherst’s housing crisis, saying “I firmly believe that this town exists because of UMass and Amherst College.”

Dorney specified that “while UMass has the space, they may not necessarily have the funds to build a bunch of housing right now,” acknowledging how on-campus public-private partnerships can be valuable, but thinks taxable student housing would be more beneficial to combat both the town’s revenue and housing deficiencies.

“I want to see housing built for students essentially on the peripheries of the campus, but off- campus, so that the town is able to collect property taxes on that housing. Any housing that’s built on campus, the town can’t collect any property taxes,” Dorney explained.

Dorney also communicated concern with how the “exorbitant rent” that students are charged to live off-campus affects all residents in town. He believes the trend of Limited Liability Corporations (LLCs) purchasing family homes to create student housing priced per bedroom, is worsening the ongoing housing struggles.

“That just drives the cost of housing way up and it takes then a quote-unquote family home off of the market for potentially a family to move in that has kids to send to our public schools,” Dorney said.

He sees diversifying housing as a way to generate revenue that can be used to better fund town programs, such as social justice initiatives in Amherst.

“I believe that housing affordability, equitable education and fully funding CRESS are all important steps the next and subsequent Town Council must take to help address structural racism,” Dorney said by email.

Dorney has also been a member of the Conservation Commission since 2023 and he considers Amherst’s conservation land “one of the things that makes this town really special.”

He is against compromising conservation land for the sake of development in any future housing plans for Amherst.

“I don’t think that that’s beneficial to anyone, really. It sets a bad precedent. And it … will either just destroy or degrade the resources that we’ve been trying to protect,” Dorney said.

His conservation efforts expand into his knowledge of green infrastructure as well, which is something he hopes to be able to bring to Amherst if elected.

Dorney wants to combine his understanding of conservation and water and apply it to making Amherst’s infrastructure greener. He envisions using this background and his budgeting knowledge to work with the Amherst Department of Public Works (DPW) to continue sustainability and climate change efforts in Amherst.

If elected, Dorney believes his plans will intersect and work to solve multiple issues simultaneously.

“By building and reforming zoning and planning to allow for the building of diverse housing options, we address a number of issues facing the town,” Dorney said.

