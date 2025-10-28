Lippman: The Midwest hockey experience

The Massachusetts hockey team spent the weekend in Nebraska for a series against Omaha. While I had many people, including my Friday afternoon Uber driver, tell me that fans would travel over two hours to support the flagship football team in Lincoln, I was surprised by the energetic atmosphere created by the Mavericks’ (2-2) hockey fans.

When Omaha scored the go-ahead goal in the third period on Friday, the crowd jumped to their feet, erupting in cheers. White and red streamers flew from all directions across the student section and chants of “UNO” echoed throughout Baxter Arena.

Fan engagement was a huge factor in creating the electric atmosphere of both games. Standing by the student section during the second period Friday night, my ears rang from the pounding of the drums, ringing of cowbells and consistent chants. It wasn’t just the students involved — fans of all ages were rallying around the Mavericks.

The Mavericks entered the ice for warmups to the sound of a train chugging along, increasing in pace and volume as the clock ticked down, with the fans clapping and the band beating their drums.

If I were about to step onto the ice as the visiting opponent, I would be intimidated.

The Mavericks’ pregame show was unlike any I’ve seen before, and I can admit my jaw dropped when I saw flame twirlers walk onto the ice Friday night. On Saturday, a Chick-fil-A blimp flew around the arena pregame and during intermissions.

On Saturday night, the energy was lackluster to start, but the crowd was less sparse than I anticipated. There was a spark after Mavericks’ forward Max Pellerin struck first, with that goal animating the crowd. A small cart with an Omaha flag attached to the back drove onto the ice to pop a wheelie by the big “O” at center ice and scoop up the frozen fish that landed in front of the UMass goal on the ice, a tradition that happens every time the home team scores first.

When Jack Musa scored the equalizer for the Minutemen (5-2, 0-1 Hockey East) in the third period of the second game, Mavericks fans cheered louder in hopes of a victory. Their wishes were answered minutes later when Myles Hilman found the back of the net.

Omaha scored twice more on Saturday for a final score of 5-2, and not a single UNO fan wasn’t on their feet screaming in excitement.

Music was another factor contributing to the energetic atmosphere both nights. There was a live DJ set up in the center of the student section, and I found myself singing along to songs like “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada and “Where You Are” by HAYLA and John Summit during the pregame and breaks. All songs being played were upbeat and up tempo, with many remixes to emphasize the bass and electrify the fans.

Baxter Arena must be one of, if not the best, hockey arenas I’ve ever been to. The open concourse layout allows fans to still be in on the action even when they’re not in their seats, and the tiered club level invites a more intimate viewing experience.

I’m a little embarrassed to admit that I jumped up and down when I saw the Dippin’ Dots cart and immediately ran into the line. Offering local pizza options and a Chick-fil-A cart on top of the traditional stadium food like hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and candy sets Baxter above the rest. The UNO Mavericks should be proud to call Omaha their Omahome.

Devin Lippman can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @devinlippman.