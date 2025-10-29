Lorde’s Ultrasound concert review

In June 2025, four years after “Solar Power,” Lorde released her latest album “Virgin.” Perhaps it’s evident from the album title itself that, both lyrically and in its music video content, this is her most explicit album to date. In this album, Lorde returns to her pop roots, delving into themes such as taking pregnancy tests, drug use, sexuality and existential crises. As she described the album, it was “written in blood.”

Following the release of her newest album “Virgin,” Lorde launched a world arena tour named “Ultrasound.” Her Sept. 26 performance at TD Garden in Boston invited Blood Orange and The Japanese House as opening acts. As a listener who has followed her since her debut album, this was my first time attending one of her concerts.

The setlist for this tour draws heavily from her new album “Virgin,” but also includes songs from her first three albums. The songs that weren’t derived from her newest album were drawn from those of the past, such as “Melodrama,” “Pure heroine” and “Solar Power,” an unexpected inclusion was “No Better,” which she hadn’t performed since 2014. These tracks beautifully reflect her current state while offering a nostalgic look back at Lorde’s growth from her youth to the present.

In 2013, “Royals” burst onto the music scene with explosive impact, achieving global success. At the time, Lorde was only 17, but she knew exactly what kind of music she wanted to create. It’s worth noting that back then, record labels often held full creative control over releases, and producers had more say than the artists themselves. Singer-songwriters like Lorde were not mainstream, yet her emergence powerfully challenged that norm.

That same year, Lorde released her groundbreaking debut album, “Pure Heroine,” under UMG. This was far from a conventional pop album—nor was it what she aimed to create. She weaves in elements of Western literature and a dark aesthetic, yet at its core, the album is purely and authentically Lorde. She boldly expresses her confusion, teenage restlessness, dreams of a brighter future, and feelings of loneliness and freedom.

Even today, “Pure Heroine” continues to resonate with young listeners. Looking around, it seemed most of the audience at the concert were students. Together, we bellowed out the iconic lines from “Ribs,” and during the irreplicable chorus of “Team,” we pretended to be rulers of our own kingdom. It’s hard to imagine Lorde performing pop anthems at a Super Bowl halftime show, yet, no one in that crowd could deny that she is the voice of a young generation.

After “Pure Heroine,” Lorde didn’t rush to capitalize on her success. Instead, she worked closely with songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff to craft “Melodrama.” This album, four years in the making, is lush and diverse in its production. Layers of synths paired with heart-wrenching yet defiant lyrics make it a defining work in Lorde’s career. The album’s uniqueness also explains why multiple songs from “Melodrama” were included in the Ultrasound Tour.

Four years after “Melodrama,” Lorde released “Solar Power.” This album marked a complete 360-degree turn in her visual, sonic and lyrical direction. It is sunny, spiritual and introspective. Although only two songs from the album featured on the Ultrasound Tour setlist, this album has remained my favorite Lorde release for a long time.

To mark the end of her Boston show, she performed the surprise song “A World Alone.” Despite being nearly five minutes long, the track never felt drawn out. After that, the concert concluded with a massive sing-along to “Ribs.”

Though her name is spelled similarly to “Lord,” Lorde has never played the role of a deity. She is heartbroken, complex, wise, vulnerable and yet strong. As an audience, we resonate with her on the same frequency. The Ultrasound Tour felt like a wild party, and we were all witnesses—immersed in the moment, swaying, screaming and dancing together.

Lorde’s music has accompanied me through countless moments of confusion. I often find myself observing from the sidelines, trapped in existential crises, as if all my peers are living their “golden years” at a youthful party, leaving me behind in melancholy. I felt it all at the Ultrasound Concert.

Terry Kong can be reached at [email protected].