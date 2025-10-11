Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Categories:

Men’s Soccer Notebook: UMass men’s soccer scores a late goal for its first-ever conference tie against Omaha, 1-1

Minutemen tie for the second time in three games
Rohan Guhathakurta
Daily Collegian (2025)
By Jonathan Murgida, Collegian Staff
October 11, 2025

Brad Moccio scored a late second-half goal as the Massachusetts men’s soccer team tied against Omaha 1-1 on Saturday.

With eight minutes to go in the match, Matt Cence lined up to deliver a crucial corner kick. The senior midfielder sent a cross to the middle of the box, just escaping the reach of Mavericks (2-6-3, 1-1-1 Summit League) defenders. Moccio tracked the ball and steered a glancing header past Omaha goalie Kamy Ndione to salvage a draw. The tally was the graduate student defender’s first goal of the season.

The Mavericks scored the opening goal in just the second minute. Junior Italo Jenkins got a pass deep in the left side of the box from Yoshiki Igarashi. This is the earliest goal that Omaha has scored all season. Jenkins scored his third goal of the season.

Igarashi leads the conference in assists after today with six, past Delaware’s Freddy Jeffreys. This season, he had a five-game span where he earned an assist for the Mavericks.

The Minutemen’s (5-3-5, 1-1-1 Summit) tempo was completely different in the second half. UMass had more corner kick opportunities and shots on goal than Omaha. The Minutemen led the Mavericks in shots 8-5 and corner kicks 7-2 in the half.

In the final minute, UMass’ Magnús Ingi Halldórsson took a yellow card to stop an offensive rush. Halldórsson’s card prevented a potential breakaway opportunity for Omaha’s offense. Theo Klein lined up to take a free kick just outside the box. Klein, who has two game-winning goals already this season, sailed his attempt high over the net, ending the possession.

In the opening 15 minutes, the Mavericks had complete control of the game. While the Minutemen had just one shot on goal, Omaha scored a goal off four shots on goal and three corner kicks. For the rest of the first half, UMass limited the Mavericks to one shot on goal.

Minutemen goalie Alex Geczy had four saves after giving up the early goal, making major defensive stops for UMass.

The Minutemen had a nearly two-minute possession with four corner kicks but failed to execute. Corner kicks have been a major highlight for UMass, providing high-quality scoring opportunities that the Minutemen have capitalized on throughout the season.

UMass and Omaha are now tied for second in the Summit League. Every team besides Oral Roberts entered the week tied in first with three conference points.

The Minutemen lead the Summit League in fouls called against them, with 153 this season. The Mavericks lead the league in yellow cards called against them with 25, while UMass has just 14. The Minutemen also have one red card against, while Omaha has zero.

UMass’ John Paul Mbuthia was inactive during the match after getting a red card in its last game against Denver. He played only 37 minutes in that game after getting the card in the 69th minute. The loss of Mbuthia for the Minutemen was noticeable, as his speed and production on offense have been crucial all season. The graduate student forward has four goals on the season, tied for second on the team.

UMass will return to Rudd Field next weekend, continuing its conference play against Oral Roberts. The game on Saturday, Oct. 18 is set to begin at 12 p.m. and can be watched on the Summit League Network.

Jonathan Murgida can be reached at [email protected] and followed on X @jonathanmurgida.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in 2025
Daily Collegian (2025)
Pellegrino: UMass has turned losing into an art form
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass looks dissonant in loss to Kent State
2025 Pride Special Issue
2025 Pride Special Issue
Say Gay! Drag Show kicks off largest performance with 12 drag artists
Say Gay! Drag Show kicks off largest performance with 12 drag artists
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Madame_Behave_(1925)
The History of Drag
Daily Collegian (2025)
Vaclav Nestrasil records first career hat trick with UMass hockey
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass hockey beats Stonehill 4-1
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass field hockey takes back Gladchuk with bounce-back win over Longwood
UMass Amherst campus 2024
Amherst College Democrats hosts youth listening session with candidates
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women’s soccer topples powerhouse Buffalo 2-0
Photo courtesy of IMDb.
I miss Taylor Swift
Remembering UMass student Eric Tarpinian-Jachym
Remembering UMass student Eric Tarpinian-Jachym
More in Fall Sports
Preview: UMass women’s soccer prepares to host two MAC opponents
Preview: UMass women’s soccer prepares to host two MAC opponents
UMass Field Hockey game vs. Davidson on 11/1/24.
UMass field hockey looks to bounce back against Longwood
UMass field hockey played Brown at Gladchuk Stadium on 9/5/25.
Field Hockey Notebook: UMass loses 2-1 against UConn in a defensive slugfest
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass women’s soccer wins 2-0 on the road against Central Michigan
Photo via UMass Athletics
Timmy Hinspeter thrives in UMass’ first MAC appearance
Daily Collegian (2025)
UMass men’s soccer wins thriller 2-1 in Elite Eight rematch against Denver